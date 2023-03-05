Seniors can be alone or lonely.

Hi there, my friends. The question today is , are you alone or lonely? I once learned in nursing school that if you suffer from loneliness, it can actually shorten your lifespan. So, let’s not be lonely! I know, there will be times that we all are lonely , and feel free to have your own small “ pity party” then buck up, and call a friend or family member, to say hi and invite them to a movie.

I am alone, going on 5 years, but I’m not lonely. I’ve got a great family, for the most part, and I either see or hear from them daily. I am no longer driving, at least not here in this horrific traffic! But my son will drop me off at the library, grocery store, or whatever. So, I don’t miss driving now. Also, I’m saving money by not doing random shopping!

I actually enjoy the solitude and quiet, as I’m an avid reader. I am connected to myself and know whom I am. I’m at peace with my life. I can travel when I want and I usually return to N .Y . for the planting and harvesting season.

Are you unhappy and lonely? Do you still stay friends with toxic people? Are your family members not loving and supportive? This is loneliness and emotional abandonment. It would be best to try to remedy these feelings. If needed, talk to your doctor, counselor, senior advocate, minister or priest, anyone who you are comfortable with and can help you. I know you can be lonely in a room full of people, but we don’t want that!

Some of our gardening area. Photo by Me

Spending time alone can be enjoyed by reading, walking, writing an old fashioned letter to a friend from the past. Maybe listen to music, it can be soothing. Ask a neighbor to go out for coffee and a donut. Don’t just sit at home, try to force yourself to get out and be social. Once you take that first step, the second time will be easier. Be proud of yourself for putting yourself out there. There’s programs specifically designed for seniors, you may want to explore. Some may be covered by your medical. Maybe do volunteer work at a local hospital, once this viral situation is safer. Always be careful and vigilant, but move forward and put that chin up and start enjoying your life more!