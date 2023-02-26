Hobbies for seniors!

You guys are great, and thank you for following me. I loved all the comments from last article. So, today I’m writing about fun things for us seniors to do. Men and women. One thing NOT fun for me today was dragging groceries into the house, after trying to drive my son’s freaking tank! It’s not really a tank, but it felt like it, I had trouble shifting it ( took 2 hands) and I could not reach the back gate to close it. I’m short. Had to ask for help in the parking lot!! Somewhat embarrassing. Not a lot of guys getting groceries, mostly women.

So on with some fantastic ideas. Let’s go shopping for fun stuff. Learn new recipes and do international cooking. Art classes are creative. You may discover a hidden talent. All crafts can be grest hobbies. I have done sewing, scrapbooking, felting, sketching, jewelry making and found inspiration on Pinterest. I can’t knit or crochet anymore, but maybe you can. Teach any of these crafts to your grandkids. We’ve done tie-dying, (which can be a mess) and I have glued so many marbles and shells to all sorts of things. Grandkids and I have made Christmas decorations out of numerous items, to include jewels to pinecones. And, Cricut is a marvelous machine, to decorate everything from mugs to tee shirts and anything you can imagine. Kids love it too.

Grandkids artwork Photo by Me

Now, I want to add more hobbies like woodworking, fishing, learning an instrument, reading, billiards, and listening to music. Who doesn’t like poker or board games? Even solitaire online can make you money! Practice meditation and yoga. Some like golf, or bowling. Volunteer your time in many wonderful locations. Find sites online to get freebies. Get ready for camping season, get your whittling skills up! Seek out interesting local or far away places you’d like to investigate. How about astronomy? Any out door activity is enjoyable, get that grilling apron on. Take the grandkids hiking. My husband did some building of models, and made beautiful wood cutting boards from exotic woods. A friend of mine, does coin collecting, and another gentleman friend does home brewing. My senior friends in Florida make wine! Maybe I have mentioned some interesting things for you to explore, I hope so. I still have on my bucket list, to visit some presidential libraries and big museums. Maybe some day! Got to rent the RV and get going!