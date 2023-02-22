Common problems for seniors.

In our senior lives, we have common problems, which I’d like to touch on today. This issue is one of my fears, falling! It has deterred me from ladders and I now watch where I walk. I have face planted while falling from my tub, fallen trying to do Christmas lights on a ladder and fallen in my garden. Broke many bones in total. Ouch! We tend to restrict our activities when this happens. So, I walk further now and twice a day. I have a handle in my shower area also. Beware of loose rugs, bath mats that can slip and Ill - fitting shoes. Balance is another problem. I no longer use a walker or a cane, but I have kept them, just in case! Medications can also cause dizziness, so tell your doctor If this happens, he can try another medication for you.

Next is memory . Again, medications can cause memory problems, as well as thyroid disease. There are many other causes for memory issues, but don’t accept the “ nothing we can do about this, it’s just old age!” First, get the medical attention from the correct doctor. If able, then online you can do brain exercises and other activities. Walking outdoors, will help clear your mind and promote brain health. AARP has a program online that exercises your brain, check it out.

Depression we have discussed. Don’t become socially isolated, get out there! While walking, say ” hello” and maybe strike up a conversation. I talk to all the dogs in my neighborhood and have walked with their owners on occasion. Prefer the dogs if I’m honest.

Urinary problems in both men and woman can be concerning. It can allow us to shrink back and only stay home, due to embarrassment. But don’t! There are many good, reliable products to be utilized, so buy some and live your life! For more serious problems, of course see your doctor and don’t be afraid to talk about it. Very important to stay hydrated while we’re on this topic. Really drink that water! Every cell in your body needs water to survive!

Common drugs Photo by Me

Our medications can be overwhelming, if many doctors prescribe your drugs. Some specialist may not check with your primary to enlist their input with your medications. Where I live, all information is funneled into a online file for me. All treating doctors giving drugs can see what you’re taking, and all doctor’s notes and test results are also all listed for all my doctors to see. Nothing gets overlooked this way. And I have access to it all. The costs of these drugs can be horrendous! Look for ways that the drug companies can help with costs. They have programs designed for your assistance. And ask for genetic drugs when appropriate. Also, you may be taking some meds that you no longer need, ask your doctor to review your drugs with you to see if they are still needed. You might be surprised!

We can’t eliminate all our problems, but only you can determine if they are interfering with what you want to get from your life. Talk honestly with your doctors and your family. Then go into the world, and smell the roses! Thanks for visiting.