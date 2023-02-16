Simple tips for seniors.

Good morning, today I’d like to write about some helpful tips. These may help with some senior problems such as arthritis, pain, frustration and other difficulties that we face. Let me begin with some simple and hopefully helpful common solutions. When in physical pain, the basics are, ice or heat. Some prefer ice especially with inflammation. An ice pack or bag of frozen peas can sooth a sore wrist, hand, knee, etc. Be sure to place a towel or cloth on the area, before the ice. You do not want to harm the skin. 20 minutes on then off. Repeat in another 1/2 hour. Others may want heat, for muscle soreness. I use a herb filled compress which I microwave for approximately three minutes. Be careful so you don’t burn yourself and you can use a moist towel with this. Either simple method you decide on, 20 minutes is recommended. Best to remove and use again maybe a a 1/2 or hour later. Also, do not go to bed with a heating pad. If you leave heat on too long, the muscle can spasm and cause you more pain.

Massage is good, either by your family member or a professional. Remember to drink lots of water following, as lactic acid can build up from an extensive rub down. Another tip for pain relief are splints. These items are available for many areas of the body and help to stabilize or prevent movement as needed. I’ve worn wrist splints off and on over many years. The immobility helps the area to rest and recover. But, as soon as possible, remove and gently start moving the joint again. You don’t want to lose motion by wearing the splint longer than needed. This brings me to P.T. And O.T. I highly recommend utilizing both or either entities, if you can afford. Usually your medical insurance will cover most of the expense, but even just a few visits can help you become educated as to what will help your individual problem.

Next let’s look at meditation, yoga and practices like this. Each helps with mental and physical improvements. Research these ideas if they appeal to you. I did yoga for awhile, helped me to relax, concentrate and mentally sooth my emotions. Part of my yoga was meditation, but honestly, I would fall asleep. Now, support groups I’ve mentioned before. Here we can learn from others how they might conquer pain and frustration. We can also share our feelings, which helps us to understand we are not alone with our issues. Last, I’d like to again mention diet. Healthy foods and herbs, such as cinnamon, turmeric, ginger are there for the taking. We know vegetables and whole grain, fruits and omega 3 are vital for our health. So I hope these few tips with remind you of ways that you can maintain control of your body. Thank you for supporting me and our senior lives.