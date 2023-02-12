My list of foods, for chronic pain

Fresh basil Photo by Me

Today, I’d like to write about anti-inflammatory foods that I now try to include in my diet. I need to do better, so that was part of my new year’s resolutions. Inflammatory issues cause chronic pain. I’m really trying to reduce my pain/inflammation so I can maybe reduce costly drugs and treatments. I firmly do believe that we are what we eat. And I’ve discussed this with my doctors. So, let’s begin!

Your gut fights the virus and bacteria in the foods we eat, thus reducing or eliminating infections in the body, before they can begin to make us sick. Infections, stress, toxins and digestive issues all equal inflammation. One diet that has been thought of as an answer, is the Mediterranean diet. This basically is whole grains, nuts,fruits, vegetables, fish and healing oils. Foods high in fiber, omega 3 fatty acids and plant nutrients. All old information but still used. This is all basic material that people understand and know. The tough part is not eating the Oreos too.

Other high fiber foods are fruits such as pineapple, nectarines, peaches, plums, apples, pomegranates, melons and others. Vegetables are sweet potatoes, carrots, squash, beets, and salad ingredients. I also include seeds and legumes as well. Flax seeds, chia seeds, black beans, lentils and chick peas to name a few. Omega 3 fatty acids come from salmon, tuna, trout, sardines and a few other fish, as well as walnuts, oils from macadamias , pistachio and walnut oils. As one female cook on tv says, EVOO also. It’s important to note omega 3 is what you want , not omega 6.

Herbs add flavor, so include basil, cilantro, cinnamon, mint, cloves, cayenne and chili peppers. My salads include dark green veggies such as spinach, Swiss chard, Brussels spouts ( adds nice chrunch) and broccoli. Desserts include most types of berries. I truly miss ice cream, especially coffee ice cream with hot fudge. I’m hopeful that one day such cravings will disappear. I do drink kefir, I like the blueberry type. Any fermented food is ideal, some take a little getting used to. Health food stores and many grocery stores carry miso, tempeh, kimchi and also sauerkraut, pickles and some olives.

I try to avoid the bad foods that cause inflammation, such as sugars, saturated fats, regular pasta, white bread, creams, and preserved foods. Everyone loves bacon, but it’s a no- no for me now. I also try to avoid red meats, hot dogs, deli preserved meats, cookies, cakes, and most breakfast cereals. I found that rye bread, oat and millet breads seem ok. I’m starting bone broths as well, from chicken, veggies and beef, etc. it’s the marrow from inside the bones that you want.

A few of my now favorites are turmeric or golden milk, bananas and other fruits, and veggies, salmon, green tea with honey, pumpkin seeds and most berries and oat milk, just to name a tiny few of my daily snacks. As a registered nurse who learned this information in college, many years ago, you can find all this and much more at the arthritis foundation, aarp, and good reliable sources online. Now I have to force myself to remain true to my new anti- inflammation diet, little by little, every day, it will help with my chronic pain and joint problems.