My life and problems with activities of daily living

As a senior of 70 odd years, the lifestyles dynamics are changing. Is this happening to you? Since I’ve had so many surgeries and have been left with many difficulties, the activities of daily living, have become near impossible. I need help, daily. Food prep is difficult, cutting vegetables is nearly impractical on most days. Baking can be hard, as I can’t lift my expensive mixer and somehow one of my hand mixer blades has disappeared. I don’t have the strength to stir anything by hand. Wrists and hands/ fingers are too damaged or misaligned. Getting in and out of the shower can be treacherous, it’s a tub, which I’ve had a handrail installed, but it’s still hard to navigate the tub sides ,due to hips and knees. Dressing is a challenge. With my shoulder replacement on my dominant side, I can not reach behind to put my arm in a sleeve . I try to remember to put bad arm in first, but habits are hard to break. Buttoning jeans, because of fingers etc. requires a device. Holding on to the device is another ongoing issue. Which brings me to buttoning blouses, again, a device that sometimes fit the buttons and sometimes not. Off the article goes to goodwill, if I can’t work the closures.

Bending down to gather shoes, bothers the fractures in my spine. Putting socks on is a 5 minute ordeal. I have to order special shoes and socks are too tight to be able to side on my deformed feet. Get the picture? I won’t get into personal care. Too depressing to discuss!

Then, I try to keep a neat house but it’s not so clean that you could eat off the floor. Overhead fans get dusty, and I’m too afraid to try to drag a ladder and climb it. Did that, fell and broke my pelvis bones. So no more ladders for this little chickadee! I’m shorter now, and can’t reach the bottom of my washing machine. Another devise purchase, a grabber, but barely strong enough to lift the wet garment from the bottom. So, daily living isn’t always fun. Frustration is commonly facing me. So, order a pizza! Wear pajamas all day! Slippers are warm for this February weather. Sometimes I resort to do-those things.

Kitchen area Photo by Me

But in all honesty, I’d rather keep fighting, even if it means buying another devise to help. I use special silver wear to eat, or use my hands if needed. I open yogurt lids with my teeth, and patiently wait for someone to maybe stop by to open water bottles, and sauce jars. You get the idea, you’ve probably done the same. I try to do for myself but my quality of life is not idea at this point. Need to put a ”help wanted” sign in my window!