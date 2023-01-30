Chronic pain and our counseling, part 2.

I wanted to add more on this topic, so please read my part two. I am not advocating for anyone to go for counseling, but you choose for yourself. Newer and improved methods are available for chronic pain. If interested, I urge you to talk to your doctors and let them quide you. Here are some of the reasons that many seek counseling for: high stress, depression, anxiety, negative thoughts, pain, and addictions.

Patients need to be educated and to understand and accept their pain. Counselors can help you, but first they must establish trust with you. Rushing you or trying to ”fix” you in limited sessions is not the way we want to be treated. We need motivation, ways to eliminate our triggers, methods to soothe our nervous systems and learn how to replace our painful thoughts with a better life for ourselves and our families. Today’s chronic care counselors can help.

Maybe group therapy is better in some cases. I could not sit through a “complaint“ session, but I found a better group and felt less alone, and more positively moved. In these classes I learned how to validate my emotional pain and was able to raise my self esteem. Also, outside manners of treatment can help, like tai chi, yoga, and acupuncture, to name a few. I enlisted the help from a Yogi and practiced yoga for awhile. I found that settling your mind, with yoga to focus on, helps immensely. Later, I went to physical therapy to learn correct posture, in standing, sitting, and walking. I strengthened my muscles and improved my diet and drank bone broth.

I still practice some things as mentioned, and keep my mind distracted. I read nearly a book a day. You really can get lost in a great book. I walk daily, usually twice a day for a total of 30 minutes. I write articles to share my information, I talk with neighbors and text my friends that live elsewhere. I speak daily to my kids. I fight any new fear with education. I’m used to being alone, so the COVID quarantine didn‘t bother me. Yes, I did wear my mask and got my shots, even though my outings were few and far between.

I hope some of my life experiences help you. You are not alone and today there are better treatments for our chronic pain. Let me end by saying thank you, to you all that have chosen to follow me, and let’s continue to share our losses and successes.