Chronic pain and our counseling.

Today, I’d like to write about chronic pain and counseling . Talking to someone other than spouse or family might be helpful to you. Here’s my experience. My rheumatologist suggested I talk to someone because I always spoke of being “fine or good” when I went for my checkups. Blood work and X-rays told him something else. Also, I diverted the conversations elsewhere from me. We discussed my denial tactics, and suggested I see a counselor for chronic pain. This was many years ago, and chronic care counselors are now more educated and have newer and more helpful measures, that you might want to consider. After two sessions with the counselor, he told me that I was in denial ( which I knew). And if I wasn’t going to discuss the real purpose of my visits that we should end sessions that day. I settled in and started talking as I knew he’d report back to my physician. I didn’t want to consider myself a failure.

He started recognizing that I didn’t ask for help or assistance of any kind. He wanted to know why I excluded my husband and kids. I guess I felt I didn’t want to be a burden to them, especially my husband. He worked a lot of hours and ran a successful business. The counselor understood my need for independence but also my neglect to my husband by not initially including him. Told me to stop being so impersonal, which I thought was a bit harsh. But I realized he was right after I had stewed about it a few days. Why was I not letting my husband help me. (I should clarify that this was years before he became disabled.) We we’re both younger then. Our relationship became stronger as I accepted his love and compassion more. He even wanted to attend an arthritis support group, where he proceeded to talk about how I suffered quietly. Honestly, we never went back to that class as I felt all they did was complain and the negativity pulled me downwards. But I now had a better gratitude, joy and felt more compassion with my husband by my side, and together we found balance in our lives.

I also learned that humans tolerated pain very differently. Some could recognize that mind over matter does exist. I was one of those people. Yes, I had severe pain, but I could sing, listen to music, distract my mind more easily than some. Because of his love, I found strength within. I have never given up, even after 47 yrs of rheumatoid disease and numerous surgeries, and becoming a widow.

One of my “fun” cutting boards, made from walnut wood.Photo byMe

But let me go back to my husband, and how he gained strength throughout his many years of chronic and acute pain. He developed a hobby that he could do in our large garage. He had watched me distract myself and followed suit, his own way. With many different types of beautiful woods, he and his brother made exceptional wooden cutting boards. His brother moved closer to us so he could help me with my husband. They both needed family. This hobby gave him a reason to get up in the morning and was determined to create and sell his woodworks. It gave him a feeling of self worth, self accomplishment, and also, he felt needed. These were big feelings that helped to pull him from his depression. I have more to mention, so please watch for part two of this article, very soon.

I am a seventy something woman, living successfully with Rheumatoid arthritis for over 46 years. Professionally I am a retired registered nurse, from NY, and would like to share my years of disability as well as joy from this crippling disease.

Chronic pain and our counseling, part 2.

I wanted to add more on this topic, so please read my part two. I am not advocating for anyone to go for counseling, but you choose for yourself. Newer and improved methods are available for chronic pain. If interested, I urge you to talk to your doctors and let them quide you. Here are some of the reasons that many seek counseling for: high stress, depression, anxiety, negative thoughts, pain, and addictions.

Chronic pain and pets.

I’m going to write about chronic pain again. As many of you also live with chronic and acute pain, at times, I’ll ask you to feel free to share some of your methods that help you cope. My husband utilized our three cotons ( small white fluffy dogs) to help, besides me. I think Tucker was his favorite. Tuck was the youngest, a clown with soft brown eyes and a personality that never ended. Tank was more attached to me, not sure why, as I was the one to feed them all and walk them, and clean up their messes. My female, Tessa, was given rides on his walker, standing on the seat, with paws on the handlebar. He would hum the “ chariots of fire” theme, as they walked into the bedroom at night. He insisted that they sleep with us, he felt their undying love. I never minded, they were warm and soft. Many of you may have support animals. Mine all lived for eighteen years. They died after my husband. They felt his loss.

Managing Chronic Pain With Your Spouse

Today I’d like to share with you how I dealt with my husband’s chronic pain. Although I had my own rheumatoid disease to deal with, the pain, deformities, fatigue, my husband also suffered his own pain. He fell from an attic opening and broke his back. Unfortunately he hit a cast iron bathtub on the way down. After undergoing several spinal surgeries, he was left with disabling chronic pain. He also was medicated and responsibly took opioids. I mention the medications because they affect your personality, affect and sleep, etc. His drug regime was monitored carefully by two different doctors. He had an implanted morphine device and was given small doses in the device every month. He was afraid of the drug, so he insisted on very low dosage. Needed to provide some background.

The First Step In The Right Direction

Well, I’ve ordered some totes to start packing collectible items, like Pyrex and dishes I love but don’t use. I’ve always been of the mindset “keep the best stuff for later and use the old stuff first”. Well, I plan on using some of my Pyrex when I move. I might even eat off of my best China, and drink from my pink depression glasses!! I love these things and never use them, didn’t want to break them. Didn’t want to have my children or grandkids break them either. Am I selfish? I’m just saving for my rainy day, and it’s coming this spring, I hope! I have so much to go through, maybe I should start in the garage?

Decision made. Time for a change.

I’ve made my decision, I’m going to sell this spring and head back up north to N.Y. I have talked to my daughter, but not my son yet. I can no longer maintain two places, as I pay all the bills here and give my daughter money, for my “room and board” there. Groceries and heating are more expensive there. I feel I have to help out. It’s the right thing to do. Hopefully after I sell, I can construct some type of dwelling on her mountain. I will also ask her if I can have one of her many dogs to live with me, for companionship. I will ask for Finley or Bug I think. Both are great dogs, as all of them are, but I won’t have to talk to myself as much if I have a dog.

Decisions to be made.

Not sure how to handle things. My heart says one thing, but my head says another. As I’m a registered nurse and have helped people my whole adult life I Ifind it hard to say no when I I know I should. My disease has weakened me physically, and probably emotionally as well. I can admit to being in my “feel sorry for myself mood” today. This only hits a couple of times a year, I cry and usually get the sad feeling out of my system. But, I need to make changes that are hard for me. No one can promise me that the needed changes are right for me, or wrong.

My rheumatoid life !

Well, I’ve been true to myself, doing a good project every day. Today, I paid bills, and started accounting for my spending. I hung up laundry, I swept the floors, dishes are done and I cleaned up the bathroom. My granddaughter is the one who initiated these daily “acts of accomplishments”. She said, on January 1st, as we shoved the needle dropping varmit out the back door. She announced “does this mean that every day, you do something as your New Years resolution?” Yes!! So, we started then. All Christmas decor is now gone, inside and out, packed away until next year. Such a good feeling.

Rheumatoid and the days after Christmas!

Christmas has come and gone. I had a fine day with family and friends. Grandson Nick has become engaged to a sweet girl. No wedding date set, but we will all be attending . The Christmas Eve church service was memorable and the stage was festive with many lights. Now the food is all gone, dishes are finally finished and put away. I’m exhausted and hoping for a quiet tomorrow. I now sit here thinking, that I’ll write some but my iPad acts up. Best if I just call it a day!

Rheumatoid and drugs.

Christmas is only two days away, and I am miserable . Not because of the holiday, but because of the side effect of the drug that’s supposed to help me! I will not mention the name of the drug, but I will say, always research the drugs and ask questions before taking. I wasn’t thorough , and honestly with the tremendous costs of our drugs, I chose the cheapest one my doctor recommended . And it wasn’t cheap, but I did feel that I could afford it without too much difficulty. First, I had a runny nose that would not stop. The hip and shoulder pain made it difficult ,especially to walk. Then the rash. The itchy rash all over my back. It spread across my body and up into my scalp. It tormented me, day and night. I went to my family doctor and i I got a stronger steroid cream and an antihistamine to help. Sent photos to my rheumatologist , so that he could see the reaction. As a licensed registered nurse, I’m knowledgeable about the effects that drugs can cause.

Rheumatoid pain with the holidays!

Truthfully, I’m not excited about the upcoming holidays. It requires a lot of extra effort and ambition for me, which I don’t have. I hide my feelings today. The real tree is up and decorated, thanks to the help of my granddaughter. As you know, prices have escalated on all things, including trees! The outside lights are shining brightly. I did not assist in any way on that. It was last year, while trying to do outside lights, that I fell and broke my pelvis bones. Never again will I try that.

Rheumatoid and sleep?

Good morning, it’s 2:20 A.M. and again I’m awake. It’s not uncommon for us seniors to go to bed, early, say 9:00p.m.or so. But, to get up at this hour, messes with my whole day. And it happens a lot! I do as the experts say. I keep the thermostat at 67 degrees, and it’s December. I keep it dark with a night lite only in the bathroom for safety. I keep that door nearly closed. I’m dressed appropriately. I don’t play with phone or iPad before bed, and no caffeine after 2:00 p.m. I walk twice a day, around the block, about 20 minutes each time, for exercise, and also don’t eat or drink anything after 8:00 p.m. so why can’t I sleep through the night? So here I sit, coffee in hand, and my 2 trusty graham crackers by my side. My two addictions.

The rheumatoid patient advocate role.

Good morning, hope you’re well. Thanks for visiting me and following me on the app. Today, I like to tell you about being a patient advocate. I was chosen by my rheumatologist, as he felt I had the right characteristics to be not only helpful to patients, but an inspiration to the many doctors, medical students and specialists that I would be talking to. In this position, I traveled throughout much of the United States. In patient groups, I would share how I remained positive. I shared my self worth, and acceptance by friends and family. I did not feel sorry for myself. I was given this opportunity to inspire others, to help and to allow them to talk of their fears and frustrations. As my disease was advanced, and my body showed the deformities, they believed in me. We shared all that life threw at us.

Staying positive with rheumatoid arthritis!

Hi there. Today I’m changing things up a little. Things I do, to help myself live with the pain, and frustration. I walk every day, now that my various fractures have settled down. I do this because it’s necessary. I try to walk early morning, 8 am, and then again about 5 pm. I don’t totally enjoy walking alone, but sometimes I meet up with my neighbor and her dog. I miss my devoted dogs. But I can pet and talk to the neighbor‘s dog. It helps. She’s 97 yrs old, and from Europe. How can I possibly complain when I see this wonderful lady out walking her dog. I try to look for positive inspirations daily. I make choices to do good, to be kind and to help others. I like to listen to her many stories. She has learned American speech by watching tv! She’s been a widow for many years and now lives here with her daughter. She‘s educating me about WW2.

Now I’m older with rheumatoid arthritis.

I’m starting to hear from others with rheumatoid , please follow me on the app, and share your comments. They may help others. And talking can help yourself Heal! My life has gone on. I am managing to live within my means, and help my kids, if needed. I’m still undergoing surgeries. As mentioned previously, more hand surgery, knee replacement, shoulder replacement, back procedures, and a lot of metal in place. I’m starting to glow in the dark! Lol.

Rheumatoid doesn’t go away, it follows you.

Welcome back. As time and more surgeries transpired, for us both, we ended up in Florida. We actually visited friends from our old neighborhood, and toured their gated senior community. We enjoyed the area, the vibe of the community, an no stairs! We bought a home and although not old enough to live there, we rented it part time to a couple from Canada. When we hit the magic age of 55, we sold our N.Y. home and businesses and moved to sunny Florida. A new journey.

Rheumatoid arthritis takes over the family.

As my life with rheumatoid arthritis continued, I lost my mother and father at different times, but still their deaths caused me considerable mental and physical pain. I was given many new drugs, as they appeared on the market. I took different injections, which some helped for a year or two, then nothing. I was also given some common chemotherapy drugs, again, limited relief. I still had hot joints with ongoing pain, much like a lot of you readers. Ice, heat, rubs, bracing, etc, all gave short term , minimal relief.

A rheumatoid improved life

So, onward I went. I took a position with some travel but stil patient contact, which I enjoyed. Still the week usually went well, but weekends were still my flaring times. Obviously, no doctor visits on weekends. Expensive E.R. Visits were not my choice. Ice and rest were needed. And asking for help around the house. If not relieved by Monday a.m. my doctor would allow me to visit the office. We had discussed this, and steroid injections were started. I never complained to my doctor, no moaning and groaning from me! Just the facts, m’am!! So, he knew if I asked, I was seriously in need. Always best to honestly talk to your doctor, he’s there to help , especially to those who will help themselves.

My family and rheumatoid arthritis.

As a young mother of two beautiful children, still in grade school, how could I get them to understand what I was going through. And my husband, would he help pick up the slack? Time would tell. Anyone living with a chronic disability / pain understands how it can affect a family.

Living Well with Rheumatoid Arthritis. But First, The Beginning.

Although I may have had symptoms earlier than I realized, as a busy wife, mother and registered nurse, it all hit the proverbial fan one weekend. My husband and I actually managed to have a weekend away. Off to Canada for some fun and change of pace.

