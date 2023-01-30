Chronic pain and our counseling.

Today, I’d like to write about chronic pain and counseling . Talking to someone other than spouse or family might be helpful to you. Here’s my experience. My rheumatologist suggested I talk to someone because I always spoke of being “fine or good” when I went for my checkups. Blood work and X-rays told him something else. Also, I diverted the conversations elsewhere from me. We discussed my denial tactics, and suggested I see a counselor for chronic pain. This was many years ago, and chronic care counselors are now more educated and have newer and more helpful measures, that you might want to consider. After two sessions with the counselor, he told me that I was in denial ( which I knew). And if I wasn’t going to discuss the real purpose of my visits that we should end sessions that day. I settled in and started talking as I knew he’d report back to my physician. I didn’t want to consider myself a failure.

He started recognizing that I didn’t ask for help or assistance of any kind. He wanted to know why I excluded my husband and kids. I guess I felt I didn’t want to be a burden to them, especially my husband. He worked a lot of hours and ran a successful business. The counselor understood my need for independence but also my neglect to my husband by not initially including him. Told me to stop being so impersonal, which I thought was a bit harsh. But I realized he was right after I had stewed about it a few days. Why was I not letting my husband help me. (I should clarify that this was years before he became disabled.) We we’re both younger then. Our relationship became stronger as I accepted his love and compassion more. He even wanted to attend an arthritis support group, where he proceeded to talk about how I suffered quietly. Honestly, we never went back to that class as I felt all they did was complain and the negativity pulled me downwards. But I now had a better gratitude, joy and felt more compassion with my husband by my side, and together we found balance in our lives.

I also learned that humans tolerated pain very differently. Some could recognize that mind over matter does exist. I was one of those people. Yes, I had severe pain, but I could sing, listen to music, distract my mind more easily than some. Because of his love, I found strength within. I have never given up, even after 47 yrs of rheumatoid disease and numerous surgeries, and becoming a widow.

One of my “fun” cutting boards, made from walnut wood. Photo by Me

But let me go back to my husband, and how he gained strength throughout his many years of chronic and acute pain. He developed a hobby that he could do in our large garage. He had watched me distract myself and followed suit, his own way. With many different types of beautiful woods, he and his brother made exceptional wooden cutting boards. His brother moved closer to us so he could help me with my husband. They both needed family. This hobby gave him a reason to get up in the morning and was determined to create and sell his woodworks. It gave him a feeling of self worth, self accomplishment, and also, he felt needed. These were big feelings that helped to pull him from his depression. I have more to mention, so please watch for part two of this article, very soon.