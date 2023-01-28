Managing Chronic Pain With Your Spouse

Today I’d like to share with you how I dealt with my husband’s chronic pain. Although I had my own rheumatoid disease to deal with, the pain, deformities, fatigue, my husband also suffered his own pain. He fell from an attic opening and broke his back. Unfortunately he hit a cast iron bathtub on the way down. After undergoing several spinal surgeries, he was left with disabling chronic pain. He also was medicated and responsibly took opioids. I mention the medications because they affect your personality, affect and sleep, etc. His drug regime was monitored carefully by two different doctors. He had an implanted morphine device and was given small doses in the device every month. He was afraid of the drug, so he insisted on very low dosage. Needed to provide some background.

Here are some things that I learned throughout the eighteen years, that he suffered. First, these phrases should never leave your lips! Words like, ”have you tried such and such?” Or ”I’m too tired to listen to you again”. Yes, you become frustrated at times, but words can be very hurtful to someone in chronic pain. You would not want them said to you.

Instead, I learned positive strategies, remembered activities that he liked and shared them with him. For instance, Sunday football he enjoyed, I did crafts elsewhere. I learned to watch and discuss football together. I showed interest, maybe not every Sunday, but I would be present for him. I promoted independance with words and actions. I discovered how to state what was in my heart, and that I’d be there for him, every step of the way. Remember, chronic pain is not temporary, it’s ongoing. There is fear of the unknown, so quality of life is reduced. Also, anxiety, hopelessness, anger, and a lot of sadness. The more I educated myself about chronic pain, the better i could understand and help with these feelings and despair. Helped myself as well.

So, always include the person, ask him to join in, he may not, and that’s ok, you asked him. Try to talk to him about how he’s feeling, on a certain day. Then listen to what he says. People need to feel understood and connected. By the way, our three small dogs also provided joy and undying acceptance of him. They did their tricks, they sat quietly with him and offered up a lot of doggy kisses. They were constant company. They too, we’re part of his team. He knew he had his team!

The team! Photo by Neighbor

Pain counseling is often encouraged, and can include better communication skills and even address financial problems if wanted.

In conclusion, I needed to reduce the isolated feelings, encourage socialization, lessen frustration and let him know that I loved him completely and without reservations. I attended all his medical appointments, as he did mine. He accepted my rheumatoid disease and it’s problems. We learned to cherish each other more.