Decision made. Time for a change.

I’ve made my decision, I’m going to sell this spring and head back up north to N.Y. I have talked to my daughter, but not my son yet. I can no longer maintain two places, as I pay all the bills here and give my daughter money, for my “room and board” there. Groceries and heating are more expensive there. I feel I have to help out. It’s the right thing to do. Hopefully after I sell, I can construct some type of dwelling on her mountain. I will also ask her if I can have one of her many dogs to live with me, for companionship. I will ask for Finley or Bug I think. Both are great dogs, as all of them are, but I won’t have to talk to myself as much if I have a dog.

I‘m still walking at least 30 minutes a day, seven days a week, unless it’s raining. Then I walk less, between the rain drops. If timed correctly, I walk with my 97 year old Ukrainian neighbor. She tries to teach me Russian as we walk. I know “ cold, windy and cat” so far. Not a very promising student! She shares with me, in her broken English, how things are in her motherland. Very sad to hear, but she’s intelligent, friendly to a fault and so enjoyable, I’m glad we spend the time together. Her dog tells her when she wants to walk, not the clock. So I miss her sometimes. I will miss my neighborhood, it’s easy to walk here, I feel safe and people I find are generally pleasant. In the “ boondocks” where my daughter lives, it is a quiet place, feels safe, nice neighbors, who share their venison, but the walking is harder. I either walk in the road or on the uneven yard/ property. But I’ll manage somehow.

I‘m going to ask my realtor soon, to give me some ideas on who I can call to help me declutter my garage, to haul stuff away and help me pack. I’m pretty sure she has contacts in the area. Goodwill be be utilized as well as any charitable group I can find. My son can take whatever he wants and so can my granddaughter. I also hope my realtor can also help him find a reasonable place in this area. I know this will create a divide in our relationship, but it’s not working for me any longer. I doubt he’s happy either. I‘ll do everything in my power to improve things between us, so we’ll see how things go.

Evening sky here.Photo byMe

I am a seventy something woman, living successfully with Rheumatoid arthritis for over 46 years. Professionally I am a retired registered nurse, from NY, and would like to share my years of disability as well as joy from this crippling disease.

