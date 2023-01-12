Decisions to be made.

Not sure how to handle things. My heart says one thing, but my head says another. As I’m a registered nurse and have helped people my whole adult life I Ifind it hard to say no when I I know I should. My disease has weakened me physically, and probably emotionally as well. I can admit to being in my “feel sorry for myself mood” today. This only hits a couple of times a year, I cry and usually get the sad feeling out of my system. But, I need to make changes that are hard for me. No one can promise me that the needed changes are right for me, or wrong.

I should move to my daughter‘s location, but the winters there can be brutal and I’d feel somewhat isolated at times. On the other hand I like my home here, but not the issues with my son. I feel taken advantage of, there’s little or no communication and his attitude just plain sucks. I didn’t mention that he’s very sick, and out of work, so that’s a huge concern as a mom. I stay here for my granddaughter. With her parents divorced, I’ve been a stable constant in her life. She’s doing well, but now I worry about the teenager years and the crap that entails. They both love her, and she will probably turn out just fine, but mothers always worry!

Snow or sun? Photo by Me

I don’t have the ability to pack stuff or move it, so that’s an added expense. I need to clear out this clutter before I could list my home. It’s winter now but spring will be the hot market time here. I’ve started some sorting, but the magnitude and idea of moving is just so overwhelming. I guess the items that I’ve not touched in 4 years would be the best place to start. The garage still holds some of my husbands belongings, that I didn’t want to part with. Anyone got an suggestions on how to just pack up and move forward?? The rheumatoid arthritis ruined my nursing career and stole a lot from my life. I haven’t surrendered to it yet, and don’t plan to any time soon. I just need the encouragement and strength to make this decision and make the changes. I’ll pray on it. As a said before, my heart is heavy and my mind is in limbo. I would also have to re-establish my medical, doctors, etc. which is never easy. And how much of a burden could my daughter handle, if I became sicker? She’s feels that she can handle things, and she knows that I’ll be as independent as I can manage, but no parent wants to be a hardship. Hell to get old. Please feel free to follow me and share your thoughts.