My new rheumatoid life !

Well, I’ve been true to myself, doing a good project every day. Today, I paid bills, and started accounting for my spending. I hung up laundry, I swept the floors, dishes are done and I cleaned up the bathroom. My granddaughter is the one who initiated these daily “acts of accomplishments”. She said, on January 1st, as we shoved the needle dropping varmit out the back door. She announced “does this mean that every day, you do something as your New Years resolution?” Yes!! So, we started then. All Christmas decor is now gone, inside and out, packed away until next year. Such a good feeling.

I wonder where I got the energy to finish all this. I believe it’s actually because I slept well last night, and that always helps immensely. I’ve mentioned sleep before, and how import it is to us rheumatoid patients. Please check that article, to see some tips, if you missed it. I also had a good walk yesterday, again, contributing to my sleeping well. When I finish this article, I’ll go for a walk around the block. Sometimes I time myself, but if I’m achy I just push myself but no timing. My motto, just do what you can, hopefully tomorrow will be better.

I’m going to ask my friend how and where she sells items that she no longer wants or needs. There are local sites around here and I need to continue to simplify by unloading extras and unused furniture, kitchen items, etc. I will manage my clothes closet one of these days, and a lot will go to Goodwill. I tend to buy when I don’t need. That has stopped, fortunately, not by choice, but by necessity. I also used to go to get fancy coffees daily, just because I wanted too. Also stopped that, as it was foolish and not needed. I learned and started practicing the “want vs. need” dilemma when my husband passed. As a widow you learn to manage your life differently very quickly. It’s either that or you sink. but that is a whole over lesson, for another article.

So, for now, I will try to accomplish editing my stuff daily, a little at a time. I will walk daily, and I’ll try to sleep better. I’ll take my medicine as prescribed and be accountable to my care. I will chose to be happy!! I hope you can sleep better, try to exercise some, if even from a chair. Check with your health insurance to see if they have any programs you can do, even if just online exercises. Happy new year to you all and I wish you all a healthy life!