Rheumatoid and the days after Christmas!

Christmas has come and gone. I had a fine day with family and friends. Grandson Nick has become engaged to a sweet girl. No wedding date set, but we will all be attending . The Christmas Eve church service was memorable and the stage was festive with many lights. Now the food is all gone, dishes are finally finished and put away. I’m exhausted and hoping for a quiet tomorrow. I now sit here thinking, that I’ll write some but my iPad acts up. Best if I just call it a day!

I start to reflect on Christmas past. The memories are sweet. My husband always did the lights, me and the kids did the ornaments, and he liked to finish with tinsel. He’d string one silvery strand at a time. Always the perfectionist. Personally, I would throw the tinsel on the tree with wild abandon, if left to me! Now, I’m already chomping at the bit to unload the tree of its finery and shove the needle dropping varmit out the door. We like a real tree, but I’ve smelled enough pine for this year. Friday will be the “ get rid of tree day”. The needles are everywhere. I will miss my ”mom” . She’s the red cardinal on my tree every year. She died when I was a teenager, but always told me she’d come back as the most colorful red cardinal. But I’ve had my fill of the pine needles that stick to socks, slippers and end up from one end of my home, to another. Time to go! Sorry mom, forgive me.

One thing that brought me great joy was when my 13 yr. old granddaughter opened a Porsche 911 Boxer Engine. She was so happy, she cried. Not the typical gift or reaction I expected from her. Her dad got her that porsche engine. The girl is very knowledgeable about all cars and engines. She and her dad drive weekends with other Porsche owners, traveling curvy roads in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Of course, she needs her mascara, lip gloss and just the right outfit before she leaves. She’s thinking NASCAR will be her goal in the future! I guess we’ll see how she feels about that, at age 15! I miss not seeing my daughter and family in N.Y. She’s the fun member of my family! As the winter was reportedly to be harsh this year, I opted to stay in N.C. Can’t afford a broken hip from the icy conditions.

I received homemade almond biscotti from my daughter and a new microwave, from my son. Also, they both sent cooking pans! Some of mine were old and the nonstick coating was getting rough. I don’t need Teflon in my stomach. We get enough toxins in us from our medications. They also sent some other fun stuff. Over the New Years weekend, I will start my chore of cleaning out my garage and rearranging the upstairs. I’ll have help this weekend, I hope. I cannot do any lifting and carrying at this point, so I have to wait for help to arrive. I hate having to rely on others, don’t you? But I have too much clutter here. Can I admit to being a collector? It become overwhelming, to say the least. Time to get serious! The year year is screaming Simplify!! How about you?