Rheumatoid and drugs.

Christmas is only two days away, and I am miserable . Not because of the holiday, but because of the side effect of the drug that’s supposed to help me! I will not mention the name of the drug, but I will say, always research the drugs and ask questions before taking. I wasn’t thorough , and honestly with the tremendous costs of our drugs, I chose the cheapest one my doctor recommended . And it wasn’t cheap, but I did feel that I could afford it without too much difficulty. First, I had a runny nose that would not stop. The hip and shoulder pain made it difficult ,especially to walk. Then the rash. The itchy rash all over my back. It spread across my body and up into my scalp. It tormented me, day and night. I went to my family doctor and i I got a stronger steroid cream and an antihistamine to help. Sent photos to my rheumatologist , so that he could see the reaction. As a licensed registered nurse, I’m knowledgeable about the effects that drugs can cause.

Dixon all ready for Christmas. Photo by Me

Try to apply a cream to your entire back area, especially when your shoulder replacement doesn’t allow for that type of movement. And your other rheumatoid shoulder can’t reach back that far. I employed my grand daughter to be my nurse. She did well, but it was unsettling to her, to see her grandmother so inflamed. In her absence, I had to ask my son. He knows I need help, but isn’t the first to volunteer. Wish my daughter was near!

Sleeping is next to impossible, because of the itching. I’m tired and trying hard to function. Meals have been spotty, gifts are not wrapped, still two days, so I procrastinate. Maybe the intense itching will cease tomorrow? Hopefully my immune system will correct itself and start the healing! Has this happened to you? Have you had horrific reactions to one of the rheumatoid drugs, or related medications? Please follow me and let me know. Let’s talk.

Tomorrow I will wrap presents, get cleaned up for church, and try not to scratch myself . I truly hope the holiday finds you healthy and happy. Stay well and Merry Christmas to you all.