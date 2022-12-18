Rheumatoid pain with the holidays!

Truthfully, I’m not excited about the upcoming holidays. It requires a lot of extra effort and ambition for me, which I don’t have. I hide my feelings today. The real tree is up and decorated, thanks to the help of my granddaughter. As you know, prices have escalated on all things, including trees! The outside lights are shining brightly. I did not assist in any way on that. It was last year, while trying to do outside lights, that I fell and broke my pelvis bones. Never again will I try that.

When my husband was alive and we lived in our large home, I put up 4 trees, all different. The main tree in the living room was fancy and beautiful. It had magnolia blossoms as well as the other classic decorations. I did this one for him. He liked classic things. Next was my bird tree, with many colorful bird decorations. This one because I love the many gorgeous birds in the world. My favorite is the red cardinal. My mother told me that when she died, she would come back as the cardinal.. I still believe. She follows me to each location that I live. I miss her. She died when I was a teenager. Today, she is on my tree, once again.

Lanai tree at home Photo by Me

My third tree was on my back lanai, to bring some holiday cheer to my neighbors, behind my home. My front exterior was also decorated, but I wanted the rear properties to have beauty as well. My fourth tree, was for me. In our family room, my tree was white with every ridiculous color ornament and design I could find. Pinks, chartreuse, purples, blues, gold and whatever I could muster up. Bizarre, and quirky, but I loved it!! I wanted original, colorful and carefree, and it helped me to feel that way, despite the ongoing arthritic pain. It was the last tree to come down in January.

When I moved, after my husband of 46 yrs. died, I brought my white tree with me. I didn’t have the heart to do much for Xmas the first couple of years and the white tree remained boxed. I drew a tree on my wall one year, pathetic, but it was all I could do. Another year, I went to New York, to witness a very excessive gift giving between my family there. Joyful to be there, with them. Then it came time again, for the next holiday season. My granddaughter took out the white tree, which had yellowed and somewhat disintegrate. We threw some lights / ornaments on it and later said goodbye to it, and all I had left were my memories of happier times. It is what it is…Holidays can be rough for us, but if we try to soldier through, keep positive thoughts and a lot of chocolate around, we can do it, right? Thank you for following me through this time. I hope you can also try to enjoy the season.