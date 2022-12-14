Rheumatoid and sleep?

Dogs can sleep anytime! Photo by Me

Good morning, it’s 2:20 A.M. and again I’m awake. It’s not uncommon for us seniors to go to bed, early, say 9:00 or so. But, to get up at this hour, messes with my whole day. And it happens a lot! I do as the experts say. I keep the thermostat at 67 degrees, and it’s now December. I keep it dark with a night lite only in the bathroom for safety. door nearly closed. I’m dressed appropriately. I don’t play with phone or iPad before bed, and no caffeine after 2:00 p.m. I walk twice a day, around the block, about 20 minutes each time, and also don’t eat or drink anything after 8:00 p.m. so why can’t I get through the night? So here I sit, coffee in hand, and my 2 trusty graham crackers by my side. My two addictions.

I usually read when this happens, out in living room. Then by 5:30 or so, I’m ready to try to return to my bed. I don’t really sleep, but my body will rest. Why don’t I sleep? My hips hurt. Actually, it’s the bursa that aches. Think of your upper, outer thigh. Real hip pain comes more from the groin. I’ve had my Ortho doc inject them before, with their 4 inch needle, but it’s not my favorite thing to do. I’m small, but it’s still a big needle. And this was with my Florida ortho, before I moved here to N.C. See, I can’t lay on either side for more than about 10 minutes, before the ache become real pain. So, I toss and turn all night, or just try to tell my body to stay on my back. She has a mind of her own! I’m tired when I go to bed, try to stay up until 9:00p.m. And I don’t take sleeping pills. Yet!

I have in the past, used Benadryl at night, it’s an allergy medication, but has side effects of drowsiness. It’s over the counter, but no longer. Still up way too early. Funny thing is, I do feel rested at this ungodly hour. Maybe our senior bodies don’t need as much sleep as we think, what’s your opinion? And of course, coffee at this hour, is idiotic I guess, but it’s habit. Get out of bed, pee and make strong black coffee, then put on jeans and start the day. Thus my name. Black coffee and blue jeans.

I could ask for the injections by my ortho here,but, I have a shoulder guy, knee guy, hand guy, and spine guy. Who do I ask? Big city here, all specialized. So, for now, I sleep as best and when I can.