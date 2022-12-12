The rheumatoid patient advocate role.

Today, I like to tell you about being a patient advocate. I was chosen by my rheumatologist, as he felt I had the right characteristics to be not only helpful to patients, but an inspiration to the many doctors, medical students and specialists that I would be talking to. In this position, I traveled throughout much of the United States. In patient groups, I would share how I remained positive. I shared my self worth, and acceptance by friends and family. I did not feel sorry for myself. I was given this opportunity to inspire others, to help and to allow them to talk of their fears and frustrations. As my disease was advanced, and my body showed the deformities, they believed in me. We shared all that life threw at us.

To the medical community, they were allowed to examine my deformed limbs. They could ask all their questions and get honest answers. I had been trained to describe the hand deformities as well as all the bones and joints in the human body. They could see that life was positive, with the right mindset and encouragement. Although our talks were all specific to rheumatoid arthritis, the concept of patient/ doctor compatibility and honesty could be used with cancer patients and any long term chronic disease. I presented at yearly conventions of rheumatologists, family doctors, and nurse practitioners. Although exhausting, I loved it. Being a registered nurse helped considerable, I walked the walk and talked the talk to the professionals. They listened and asked intelligent questions. They understood the frustration that many patients felt, the loss of independence, etc. Hopefully they went back to their practices better caregivers.

But with patients, terms had to be understandable and very heartfelt. I showed them adaptive devices that I used, how to utilize household items to make their lives a little easier. How to feel like they were full of worth. Many times, we felt extreme pain, but nobody saw it. For example, a person with a cast on their arm got sympathy, offers to help them. With rheumatoid, we often suffered alone. We had no cast, no one saw the pain within the joints. People, and families did not understand what we were going through. Some days we were feeling ok, others we couldn’t get out of bed. Often patients told me that their families felt they were faking in order to get out of work, social gatherings, etc. Our talks always lasted longer than expected, but I would always address their concerns and try to help them to learn to love themselves and forgive the others. They deserved this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOnD0_0jetNnG300
Trying to hold a cup of coffee.Photo byMe

I did this for several years. I will never forget the many lives that I touched and helped to deal with this crippling disease.

I am a seventy something woman, living successfully with Rheumatoid arthritis for over 46 years. Professionally I am a retired registered nurse, from NY, and would like to share my years of disability as well as joy from this crippling disease.

