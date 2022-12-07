Now I’m older with rheumatoid arthritis.

Black Coffee and Blue Jeans

I’m starting to hear from others with rheumatoid , please follow me on the app, and share your comments. They may help others. And talking can help yourself Heal! My life has gone on. I am managing to live within my means, and help my kids, if needed. I’m still undergoing surgeries. As mentioned previously, more hand surgery, knee replacement, shoulder replacement, back procedures, and a lot of metal in place. I’m starting to glow in the dark! Lol

I still try to bounce back following these issues. I have traveled twice, to my daughters, for fairly long periods, first to recuperate from the November pelvic fractures. As I was on a walker, I had difficulty with meal prep, and other daily activities. My daughter rescued me. I spent the entire winter in snow country. 90% of the time in the house, with her six dogs!

Me in my turtle shellPhoto byMe

Her care and nutritional meals and my ability to rest, got me back on my feet. Then after my May fall, back to N.Y. , In my “turtle shell”. More help needed. No lifting, no twisting and constant pain, throughout my spine. Seven fractured vertebrae.

I’m starting to limit myself. Independence has ruled, since my husband passed. No one wants to be a burden to their children. I have to thank my daughter for offering the help, as I would hate to ask. I need to learn how to ask for help, when I need it. I have stopped driving for awhile. Sold my car. Felt I didn’t need to waste money shopping, just because I was bored. I now read constantly, walk around the block and chit chat with neighbors. I will say that it takes a strong constitution to stay away from the refrigerator though.

I’ve been asked by my rheumatologist to start another drug to help rebuild bone structure, or at least maintain what I have. Side effects are horrible. After consideration, I’m willing to try. He would also like to see me off the prednisone. Nope, not happening. I know it has caused problems, serious problems, but I’ve reduced my dosage, and don’t abuse it. Problem is, I have no adrenal function, haven’t had any for years. I don’t see my adrenal glands growing back, so to speak, at my age. At this point, doubt I’d survive without it. I want to see my older grandkids get married, have kids, and my youngest to graduate high school, college etc. I want to live some more. Enjoy my life. If it’s God’s will for me to be like this, then He’ll give me the grace to endure!

I am a seventy something woman, living successfully with Rheumatoid arthritis for over 46 years. Professionally I am a retired registered nurse, from NY, and would like to share my years of disability as well as joy from this crippling disease.

