Rheumatoid doesn’t go away, it follows you.

Welcome back. As time and more surgeries transpired, for us both, we ended up in Florida. We actually visited friends from our old neighborhood, and toured their gated senior community. We enjoyed the area, the vibe of the community, an no stairs! We bought a home and although not old enough to live there, we rented it part time to a couple from Canada. When we hit the magic age of 55, we sold our N.Y. home and businesses and moved to sunny Florida. A new journey.

David seemed to do a little better in the warmth, he mellowed out. I too, seemed to manage easier. We had friends, could socialize more, and raise our three devoted dogs. The kids and their families visited and life was good. We needed to establish ourselves with new doctors and the lifestyle of the retired. We even tried a little golf! We lived there 15 years, survived two sinkhole disasters, but in time, David became more disabled. It was hard to care for him and myself. Depression and pain took him over.

More and more he didn’t want to leave the house. No more eating out, or very little time with friends. I still needed to be with my patient advocate group, when possible, but even that was ending. Family first! My daughter and granddaughter moved to Florida to help out, but she needed to have a life for herself and child. Although we had many good times, there were sad times as well. My loving husband of 46 years died while we lived there. Alone, I realized that I could not manage the large house, three dogs and rising expenses. My daughter had found new love and was happy, had her own home, many dogs, a secure job etc. Now, it was all up to me, to carry on. Things like car maintenance, insurance, monthly bills etc. were handled by my husband. Could I manage?

The Florida home. Photo by Me

After about 6 months, I sold my home, and left for the Charlotte area where my son and family lived. I eventually bought a smaller home. Life was changing too fast. Daughter was still in Florida, son was now divorcing, I lived alone after many years, and stress brought back more pain. Again I had to re-establish myself with new doctors. I still took many meds and my prednisone daily. My body was becoming worse, joints were breaking down. I had undergone major back surgery as well. My eyesight was poor and reading was becoming more difficult. The steroids that I had taken for so many years, was no longer my friend. Cataracts from the prednisone were formed. Bones were soft, ribs broke. I was again losing my battle.