Rheumatoid doesn’t go away, it follows you.

Welcome back. As time and more surgeries transpired, for us both, we ended up in Florida. We actually visited friends from our old neighborhood, and toured their gated senior community. We enjoyed the area, the vibe of the community, an no stairs! We bought a home and although not old enough to live there, we rented it part time to a couple from Canada. When we hit the magic age of 55, we sold our N.Y. home and businesses and moved to sunny Florida. A new journey.

David seemed to do a little better in the warmth, he mellowed out. I too, seemed to manage easier. We had friends, could socialize more, and raise our three devoted dogs. The kids and their families visited and life was good. We needed to establish ourselves with new doctors and the lifestyle of the retired. We even tried a little golf! We lived there 15 years, survived two sinkhole disasters, but in time, David became more disabled. It was hard to care for him and myself. Depression and pain took him over.

More and more he didn’t want to leave the house. No more eating out, or very little time with friends. I still needed to be with my patient advocate group, when possible, but even that was ending. Family first! My daughter and granddaughter moved to Florida to help out, but she needed to have a life for herself and child. Although we had many good times, there were sad times as well. My loving husband of 46 years died while we lived there. Alone, I realized that I could not manage the large house, three dogs and rising expenses. My daughter had found new love and was happy, had her own home, many dogs, a secure job etc. Now, it was all up to me, to carry on. Things like car maintenance, insurance, monthly bills etc. were handled by my husband. Could I manage?

After about 6 months, I sold my home, and left for the Charlotte area where my son and family lived. I eventually bought a smaller home. Life was changing too fast. Daughter was still in Florida, son was now divorcing, I lived alone after many years, and stress brought back more pain. Again I had to re-establish myself with new doctors. I still took many meds and my prednisone daily. My body was becoming worse, joints were breaking down. I had undergone major back surgery as well. My eyesight was poor and reading was becoming more difficult. The steroids that I had taken for so many years, was no longer my friend. Cataracts from the prednisone were formed. Bones were soft, ribs broke. I was again losing my battle.

I am a seventy something woman, living successfully with Rheumatoid arthritis for over 46 years. Professionally I am a retired registered nurse, from NY, and would like to share my years of disability as well as joy from this crippling disease.

Staying positive with rheumatoid arthritis!

Hi there. Today I’m changing things up a little. Things I do, to help myself live with the pain, and frustration. I walk every day, now that my various fractures have settled down. I do this because it’s necessary. I try to walk early morning, 8 am, and then again about 5 pm. I don’t totally enjoy walking alone, but sometimes I meet up with my neighbor and her dog. I miss my devoted dogs. But I can pet and talk to the neighbor‘s dog. It helps. She’s 97 yrs old, and from Europe. How can I possibly complain when I see this wonderful lady out walking her dog. I try to look for positive inspirations daily. I make choices to do good, to be kind and to help others. I like to listen to her many stories. She has learned American speech by watching tv! She’s been a widow for many years and now lives here with her daughter. She‘s educating me about WW2.

Now I’m older with rheumatoid arthritis.

I’m starting to hear from others with rheumatoid , please follow me on the app, and share your comments. They may help others. And talking can help yourself Heal! My life has gone on. I am managing to live within my means, and help my kids, if needed. I’m still undergoing surgeries. As mentioned previously, more hand surgery, knee replacement, shoulder replacement, back procedures, and a lot of metal in place. I’m starting to glow in the dark! Lol.

Rheumatoid arthritis takes over the family.

As my life with rheumatoid arthritis continued, I lost my mother and father at different times, but still their deaths caused me considerable mental and physical pain. I was given many new drugs, as they appeared on the market. I took different injections, which some helped for a year or two, then nothing. I was also given some common chemotherapy drugs, again, limited relief. I still had hot joints with ongoing pain, much like a lot of you readers. Ice, heat, rubs, bracing, etc, all gave short term , minimal relief.

A rheumatoid improved life

So, onward I went. I took a position with some travel but stil patient contact, which I enjoyed. Still the week usually went well, but weekends were still my flaring times. Obviously, no doctor visits on weekends. Expensive E.R. Visits were not my choice. Ice and rest were needed. And asking for help around the house. If not relieved by Monday a.m. my doctor would allow me to visit the office. We had discussed this, and steroid injections were started. I never complained to my doctor, no moaning and groaning from me! Just the facts, m’am!! So, he knew if I asked, I was seriously in need. Always best to honestly talk to your doctor, he’s there to help , especially to those who will help themselves.

My family and rheumatoid arthritis.

As a young mother of two beautiful children, still in grade school, how could I get them to understand what I was going through. And my husband, would he help pick up the slack? Time would tell. Anyone living with a chronic disability / pain understands how it can affect a family.

Living Well with Rheumatoid Arthritis. But First, The Beginning.

Although I may have had symptoms earlier than I realized, as a busy wife, mother and registered nurse, it all hit the proverbial fan one weekend. My husband and I actually managed to have a weekend away. Off to Canada for some fun and change of pace.

