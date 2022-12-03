Rheumatoid arthritis takes over the family.

As my life with rheumatoid arthritis continued, I lost my mother and father at different times, but still their deaths caused me considerable mental and physical pain.

My dad and grandkids Photo by Me

I was given many new drugs, as they appeared on the market. I took different injections, which some helped for a year or two, then nothing. I was also given some common chemotherapy drugs, again, limited relief. I still had hot joints with ongoing pain, much like a lot of you readers. Ice, heat, rubs, bracing, etc, all gave short term , minimal relief.

Then on to the I.V. Therapy drugs, where you sit for 3 hrs, receiving a drug that probably alters your basic cell development. Side effects warned of lots of nasty things to include cancer. I took the risk for awhile, hoping for pain relief and less mangled joints. These drugs were also expensive, and had to be done according to insurance rules, or the costs would not be covered.

I had to continue working until my youngest was done with college. I’ve past through many years here, in my story. Let me back track some. My husband had received severe burns at one point, both kids did reasonable well in high school, both accepted into colleges. They both had sports, proms, lots of friends, and somewhat normal lives, while also helping around the home. I continued to fail in my health. We had pets, dogs, cat, and one rabbit, while the kids were home. We installed an inground pool for the kids as well as for me. Exercise was always important. I tried to keep things stable for my family.

I meanwhile had numerous surgeries in the early days. My arthritis was aggressive. My toe joints were removed, leaving only the great toe joint, so I could maintain some balance in walking. My hands/ fingers were realigned and pinned into place, so I could maybe resume some function in my hands. As previously mentioned, I left active nursing and took on a more management position. Finally, still in my late 40’s, I completely left the working force. I focused only on my patient advocate position. I was a guinea pig for medical students, and a demonstrator/ communicator to others. But I enjoyed sharing my story, as long as it helped others. Still lived on my prednisone.

On the home front, we bought a franchise business which my husband successfully ran for several more years. Then a coffee shop which our married daughter operated. I babysat our first grandchild. Our son enlisted into the marines. He suffered a heat stroke, was in a coma, and returned to the states. A long recovery ensued. Then, unfortunately, my husband was severely disabled and again, our lifestyle changed. Fear of the unknown triggers stress, which triggers pain.