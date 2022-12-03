Rheumatoid arthritis takes over the family.

Black Coffee and Blue Jeans

As my life with rheumatoid arthritis continued, I lost my mother and father at different times, but still their deaths caused me considerable mental and physical pain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K17FR_0jWDhn2x00
My dad and grandkidsPhoto byMe

I was given many new drugs, as they appeared on the market. I took different injections, which some helped for a year or two, then nothing. I was also given some common chemotherapy drugs, again, limited relief. I still had hot joints with ongoing pain, much like a lot of you readers. Ice, heat, rubs, bracing, etc, all gave short term , minimal relief.

Then on to the I.V. Therapy drugs, where you sit for 3 hrs, receiving a drug that probably alters your basic cell development. Side effects warned of lots of nasty things to include cancer. I took the risk for awhile, hoping for pain relief and less mangled joints. These drugs were also expensive, and had to be done according to insurance rules, or the costs would not be covered.

I had to continue working until my youngest was done with college. I’ve past through many years here, in my story. Let me back track some. My husband had received severe burns at one point, both kids did reasonable well in high school, both accepted into colleges. They both had sports, proms, lots of friends, and somewhat normal lives, while also helping around the home. I continued to fail in my health. We had pets, dogs, cat, and one rabbit, while the kids were home. We installed an inground pool for the kids as well as for me. Exercise was always important. I tried to keep things stable for my family.

I meanwhile had numerous surgeries in the early days. My arthritis was aggressive. My toe joints were removed, leaving only the great toe joint, so I could maintain some balance in walking. My hands/ fingers were realigned and pinned into place, so I could maybe resume some function in my hands. As previously mentioned, I left active nursing and took on a more management position. Finally, still in my late 40’s, I completely left the working force. I focused only on my patient advocate position. I was a guinea pig for medical students, and a demonstrator/ communicator to others. But I enjoyed sharing my story, as long as it helped others. Still lived on my prednisone.

On the home front, we bought a franchise business which my husband successfully ran for several more years. Then a coffee shop which our married daughter operated. I babysat our first grandchild. Our son enlisted into the marines. He suffered a heat stroke, was in a coma, and returned to the states. A long recovery ensued. Then, unfortunately, my husband was severely disabled and again, our lifestyle changed. Fear of the unknown triggers stress, which triggers pain.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rheumatoid arthritis# Senior lifestyle# Chronic pain# Acute pain# Disabilities

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a seventy something woman, living successfully with Rheumatoid arthritis for over 46 years. Professionally I am a retired registered nurse, from NY, and would like to share my years of disability as well as joy from this crippling disease.

Monroe, NC
91 followers

More from Black Coffee and Blue Jeans

Now I’m older with rheumatoid arthritis.

I’m starting to hear from others with rheumatoid , please follow me on the app, and share your comments. They may help others. And talking can help yourself Heal! My life has gone on. I am managing to live within my means, and help my kids, if needed. I’m still undergoing surgeries. As mentioned previously, more hand surgery, knee replacement, shoulder replacement, back procedures, and a lot of metal in place. I’m starting to glow in the dark! Lol.

Read full story
2 comments

Rheumatoid doesn’t go away, it follows you.

Welcome back. As time and more surgeries transpired, for us both, we ended up in Florida. We actually visited friends from our old neighborhood, and toured their gated senior community. We enjoyed the area, the vibe of the community, an no stairs! We bought a home and although not old enough to live there, we rented it part time to a couple from Canada. When we hit the magic age of 55, we sold our N.Y. home and businesses and moved to sunny Florida. A new journey.

Read full story
1 comments

A rheumatoid improved life

So, onward I went. I took a position with some travel but stil patient contact, which I enjoyed. Still the week usually went well, but weekends were still my flaring times. Obviously, no doctor visits on weekends. Expensive E.R. Visits were not my choice. Ice and rest were needed. And asking for help around the house. If not relieved by Monday a.m. my doctor would allow me to visit the office. We had discussed this, and steroid injections were started. I never complained to my doctor, no moaning and groaning from me! Just the facts, m’am!! So, he knew if I asked, I was seriously in need. Always best to honestly talk to your doctor, he’s there to help , especially to those who will help themselves.

Read full story
1 comments

My family and rheumatoid arthritis.

As a young mother of two beautiful children, still in grade school, how could I get them to understand what I was going through. And my husband, would he help pick up the slack? Time would tell. Anyone living with a chronic disability / pain understands how it can affect a family.

Read full story
4 comments

Living Well with Rheumatoid Arthritis. But First, The Beginning.

Although I may have had symptoms earlier than I realized, as a busy wife, mother and registered nurse, it all hit the proverbial fan one weekend. My husband and I actually managed to have a weekend away. Off to Canada for some fun and change of pace.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy