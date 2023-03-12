Academy Awards: What you need to know before the event

Jimmy Kimmel Photo by via instagram

The most important and prestigious event in the world of the film industry reaches its 95th edition tonight at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. but you can witness the acclaimed red carpet from 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. on the E! channel; parallel with "Countdown to the Oscars" airing on ABC at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The broadcast will be carried out by ABC and those who do not have cable television, the channel will also have streaming services, they can watch it on Sling TV, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.

The 2023 Academy Awards will feature one of the biggest talk show stars Jimmy Kimmel as its main host, hoping it will be a less controversial night like Will Smith's controversial slap in the face of 2022 host Chris Rock.

Among the favorites to win the statuette is Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's sci-fi hit that has 11 separate nominations. War movie, All Quiet on the Western Front found on Netflix may become the first foreign language film to win best picture after the 2020 success of Parasite. Top Gun, Elvis, Women Talking and Avatar: The Way Of Water, are other of the most famous favorites to win the award for Best Picture.

For Best Actor, acclaimed actor Brandan Fraser is renowned for his solid performance as Charlie in The Whale and for Best Foreign Film, Argentina 1985 and All Quiet on the Western Front are favorites.

The ceremony features performances like Lenny Kravitz during the In Memoriam segment and Best Song nominee the singer Rihanna with her single “Lift Me Up”.