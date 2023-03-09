Erica Herman sues the annulment of the NDA she made with Tiger Woods.

Erica Herman and Tiger Woods, 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis CenterPhoto byMatthew Stockman/Getty Images

Erica Herman, ex girlfriend of Tiger Woods, has lodged a legal action in Florida on Monday against a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she claims she was compelled to sign. She is seeking to invalidate the NDA using the Speak Out Act, which prohibits the enforcement of such agreements in cases involving sexual harassment or assault.

The complaint, obtained by People, shows that Herman, 38, is seeking to legally void an NDA she signed in August 2017, when she and Woods began dating.

Court documents obtained by Fox News reveal that "this uncertainty is acute and important. Due to the use of the Woods NDA against her by the Defendant and the trust under his control" also said that "She is also currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom.”

Herman's lawsuit is the latest legal battle between her and Woods. In October 2022, she filed a complaint under Florida's Residential Landlord and Tenant Act after Woods ended their relationship earlier that month. She filed the lawsuit against a property trust that he controls in Hobe Sound, Florida, claiming that she had an oral lease agreement to remain in the home for five more years, According to a story published by USA TODAY.

Herman is a former restaurant manager and was first seen with Woods at the Presidents Cup in New Jersey in September 2017. Although Woods and Herman's relationship has always been out of the media spotlight, unlike the golfer's previous relationships, in which he was accused of multiple infidelities, they were last seen together at last year's US Open.

By Alejandra Pérez // NewsBreak

