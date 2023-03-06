IWD: Women in history and their fight for gender equality

IWD Photo by IWD Web

March is Women's History Month, a time dedicated to honoring and recognizing the achievements and contributions of women around the world. The celebration originated in the United States after 15,000 women marched in New York City in 1908 to demand shorter workdays, better wages and the right to vote. It was proclaimed as a day of remembrance a year later in 1909. Over the years, more countries joined the celebration and a global date of March 8, 1914 was agreed upon where it has remained the same ever since.

The theme of Women's History Month varies each year, but typically focuses on gender equality, social justice, education, and women's leadership. In 2021, the theme was "Women Leading the Way", while in 2022 it was "Women in Science".

This year, the United Nations' celebration of International Women's Day will be under the theme "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality." The event will take place on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 and will bring together great activists who fight for gender equality. This event will provide an opportunity to highlight the role of all stakeholders in improving access to digital tools.

On the other hand, the IWD website proposes this year the #EmbraceEquity campaign, whose focus is to make it known that equal opportunities are not enough since people come from different places and therefore "true inclusion and belonging require action equitable”, “Equity means creating an inclusive world”.

Throughout history, women have fought for their rights and have made significant progress in achieving gender equality. Women have played an important role in the fight for women's suffrage, equal pay, equal opportunity in the workplace, and the elimination of gender-based violence.

Women's History Month is an opportunity to recognize the importance of women in society and to continue fighting for gender equality around the world. As women continue to fight for their rights and make significant progress, it is important to celebrate and honor their contributions to society.

By Alejandra Pérez // NewsBreak