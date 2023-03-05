Chris Rock finished off Will Smith's slap in his Netflix special

Bit Bites Entertainment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1reMKa_0l8RhZjU00
Chris RockPhoto byNetflix Articles

After almost a year since the incident, Chris Rock finally addressed the famous slap he received from Will Smith at the Oscars during his recent Netflix comedy special, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage." The comedian knew that his audience expected him to talk about the incident, so he saved it for the last ten minutes of his set.

Rock accused Smith of "selective outrage" and suggested that the real issue was Smith's personal problems with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, rather than the slap and Smith's anger towards him. He recounts how “people say, 'Did it hurt?' I still mourn. I have 'Summertime' ringing in my ears.”

Despite the significant topic of the incident, Rock also touched on other controversial subjects during his set. He joked about topics like abortion, addiction, the Duchess of Sussex, the Kardashians, and “the divided state” of the United States. The comedian also gave insights into his romantic life.

The comedy special had a pre- and post-show that included guests such as comedians Ronny Chieng, Arsenio Hall, Amy Schumer, David Spade, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and others.

In summary, Rock's latest comedy special showcased his comedic style and his willingness to discuss controversial topics while providing entertainment and insights. The incident with Will Smith was a significant part of the set, but the comedian also addressed other controversial topics with his unique perspective. The inclusion of other comedians as guests added an extra layer of humor and commentary to the special. Overall, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" was an display of the comedian's talent and ability to connect with his audience.

By Alejandra Pérez // NewsBreak

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Netflix# Will Smith# Chris Rock# Comedy# Hollywood

Comments / 4

Published by

Explore our news profile for up-to-date information on entertainment, celebrities, technology, and finance.

N/A
68 followers

More from Bit Bites Entertainment

Erica Herman sues the annulment of the NDA she made with Tiger Woods.

Erica Herman, ex girlfriend of Tiger Woods, has lodged a legal action in Florida on Monday against a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she claims she was compelled to sign. She is seeking to invalidate the NDA using the Speak Out Act, which prohibits the enforcement of such agreements in cases involving sexual harassment or assault.

Read full story
3 comments

A New Romance: Avril Lavigne and Tyga Spark Relationship Rumors

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's relationship, which began in December 2020, has come to an end despite the singer's statements about her engagement. Lavigne described the marriage proposal as "It was the most romantic and perfect proposal that she could ever have imagined. We were in Paris on a boat on the Seine River," she confessed, very excited to People.

Read full story

Hoda Kotb returns and thanks her followers with some emotional words

Hoda Kotb returned to her duties on the television show "Today with Hoda & Jenna" last Monday after a two-week absence. Her fans and colleagues were left wondering what had happened to her, as she had not been seen on-air or posting on social media for weeks.

Read full story

IWD: Women in history and their fight for gender equality

March is Women's History Month, a time dedicated to honoring and recognizing the achievements and contributions of women around the world. The celebration originated in the United States after 15,000 women marched in New York City in 1908 to demand shorter workdays, better wages and the right to vote. It was proclaimed as a day of remembrance a year later in 1909. Over the years, more countries joined the celebration and a global date of March 8, 1914 was agreed upon where it has remained the same ever since.

Read full story

Big News for LOTR Fans

Fans of The Lord of the Rings are enjoying an exciting time with the release of the second season of the series "The Rings of Power" and are further awaiting the return of "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King " to theaters on April 13.

Read full story
13 comments

Camila McConaughey: moments of tension and nerves on the flight she was on

Actor Matthew McConaughey's wife, model Camila Alves, shared on via instagram her experience on a Lufthansa flight from Texas to Germany that was hit by severe turbulence that caused the plane to plunge nearly 4,000 feet. According to his account, seven people had to be taken to hospital, but everyone on board managed to land safely at the Washington Dulles International Airport after an emergency landing.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Travis Scott: $12,000 in damages after local dispute

Popular rapper Travis Scott is having a hard time after assaulting a 52-year-old man at a New York nightclub. Scott was a guest at his colleague Don Toliver's concert at the Irving Plaza and later they went to the after party at the Nebula Club.

Read full story

Hoda Kotb's Unexplained Absence of Today Show and her broadcast

During this morning’s broadcast of the Today Show, viewers were left wondering about the absence of co-host Hoda Kotb, who has not been seen live on the show since February 17. Despite the show’s other hosts continuing to fill in for Kotb, there has been no official explanation from NBC regarding her extended absence.

Read full story

Tom Sizemore's Family Faces Difficult Decision

Tom Sizemore, a renowned actor known for his outstanding performances in various movies and TV shows, has suffered a brain aneurysm at the beginning of February. This news has left his fans and the entertainment industry in shock, and many are praying for his speedy recovery.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy