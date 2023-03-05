Chris Rock finished off Will Smith's slap in his Netflix special

Chris Rock Photo by Netflix Articles

After almost a year since the incident, Chris Rock finally addressed the famous slap he received from Will Smith at the Oscars during his recent Netflix comedy special, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage." The comedian knew that his audience expected him to talk about the incident, so he saved it for the last ten minutes of his set.

Rock accused Smith of "selective outrage" and suggested that the real issue was Smith's personal problems with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, rather than the slap and Smith's anger towards him. He recounts how “people say, 'Did it hurt?' I still mourn. I have 'Summertime' ringing in my ears.”

Despite the significant topic of the incident, Rock also touched on other controversial subjects during his set. He joked about topics like abortion, addiction, the Duchess of Sussex, the Kardashians, and “the divided state” of the United States. The comedian also gave insights into his romantic life.

The comedy special had a pre- and post-show that included guests such as comedians Ronny Chieng, Arsenio Hall, Amy Schumer, David Spade, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and others.

In summary, Rock's latest comedy special showcased his comedic style and his willingness to discuss controversial topics while providing entertainment and insights. The incident with Will Smith was a significant part of the set, but the comedian also addressed other controversial topics with his unique perspective. The inclusion of other comedians as guests added an extra layer of humor and commentary to the special. Overall, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" was an display of the comedian's talent and ability to connect with his audience.

By Alejandra Pérez // NewsBreak