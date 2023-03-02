Travis Scott: $12,000 in damages after local dispute

Travis Scott. Photo by BURAK CINGI/REDFERNS

Popular rapper Travis Scott is having a hard time after assaulting a 52-year-old man at a New York nightclub. Scott was a guest at his colleague Don Toliver's concert at the Irving Plaza and later they went to the after party at the Nebula Club.

Police responded to a call at Club Nebula in midtown Manhattan after two men had a verbal argument in which, according to the original NBC News report:

he is accused of escalating the "dispute to a physical altercation. Travis Scott struck the victim with a clenched fist to the left side of the face," according to the NYPD.

The victim identified as Mark, who is a sound engineer and was taken to the hospital at the time of the incident and for his part Scott has been charged with assault.

In addition, the rapper is accused of causing damage of approximately $12,000 in sound equipment at the time of the incident.

The news has caused a stir on social media and has generated a number of mixed reactions from the rapper's fans. While some have expressed their support, others have condemned the violence and called for Scott to be held accountable for his actions.

According to the NBC News report, several of the people who were in the place affirm that the entire incident was a great misunderstanding and none of them issue accusations against the rapper.

Jacques Bermon Webster, better known as Travis Scott, is an internationally renowned rapper who has two children with reality star Kylie Jenner.

By Alejandra Pérez // NewsBreak