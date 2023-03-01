Hoda Kotb's Unexplained Absence of Today Show and her broadcast

Photo by hodaandjenna/Twitter

During this morning’s broadcast of the Today Show, viewers were left wondering about the absence of co-host Hoda Kotb, who has not been seen live on the show since February 17. Despite the show’s other hosts continuing to fill in for Kotb, there has been no official explanation from NBC regarding her extended absence.

The mystery surrounding Kotb’s disappearance is compounded by the fact that she has not released a new episode of her weekly podcast, Making Space, since February 20. Fans of the show have taken to social media to express their concern and disappointment, with many saying that the broadcast just isn’t the same without her.

In the absence of any official word from NBC or Kotb herself, fans have been left to speculate about what might be going on. Some have suggested that Kotb may be dealing with a personal issue or family matter, while others have wondered if she may have contracted COVID-19, given her close proximity to co-host Savannah Guthrie, who recently tested positive for the virus.

Kotb has taken to sharing inspirational quote graphics on her Instagram account in recent days, with no explanation for her truancy. Her latest post features the words “Choose hope” on a colorful background.

While the lack of information from NBC is frustrating for fans of the show, it’s important to remember that Kotb is entitled to her privacy and may be dealing with personal issues that she is not ready to share publicly. We’re wishing her well and hoping to see her back on the air soon.