How much does it cost to give birth in California?

Highlights:

Average costs

Private insurance vs Medi-Cal

What might help

Photo by Elisa Ventur on Unsplash

Most things in California cost more, so it’s no surprise that giving birth there isn’t cheap either. Let’s get right into the numbers. According to CBS news, giving birth in a hospital costs on average $26,380, which is 75% higher than the US average. It is one of the only states where room and board alone costs over $10k.

Birth center and home birth prices differ by county, but can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $9,000. In many cases, PPO or HMO insurance will reimburse some of the cost after the fact, but rarely all.

If you qualify for Medi-Cal, your hospital birth should not cost you anything; and if you’re lucky enough to find a birth center that takes it, the same applies. In order to qualify for Medi-Cal, you need to make an annual income of less than $17,000 if you have a household of one person, $23,000 for two, and $30,000 for three, and so on.

Now imagine you make a yearly salary of $25,000 in your family of two, too much to qualify for government insurance, but your job gives you the best plan they can offer. You have an uncomplicated birth and short hospital stay, and you receive a bill of $30,000, which insurance covers most of, leaving you $3,000 out of pocket. That is nearly a month and a half worth of paychecks.

On the other hand, let’s say you make $20,000 in your family of two, just enough to receive Medi-Cal. Almost everything will be covered and you won’t be forced to forgo rent or go into debt to bring your child into the world.

Of course, there are those who make well over $30k a year, and to them a hospital bill of a few thousand dollars may be easier to cover. But for the majority of Californians who have low incomes but aren’t technically “low-income”, it is simply too much.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

In order for birth to be more affordable in California, there are a few things that could change.

Costs as a whole could decrease

Private insurance companies could cover more and/or lower their deductibles

Companies could cover more of the insurance costs to attract new employees and incentivize current ones

How much did your birth cost? Do you have any other ideas for making birth more affordable? I’d love to hear your thoughts!