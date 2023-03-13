Research finds mindfulness to be a promising treatment for postpartum depression

Birth News

Mindfulness has been found to work wonders on anxiety, depression, and most recently, postpartum depression (PPD). A new study showed significant improvements in PPD when women used a mindfulness app.

Childbirth is one of the most transformative experiences a woman can have, and yet the weeks and months following it present many challenges for new mothers. The CDC estimates that 1 out of every 8 women who have recently given birth will show symptoms of PPD. While there is a normal amount of sadness and stress felt in the time after birth as hormones regulate, PPD is more severe and longer lasting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGjz4_0lBJnwk500
Photo byAshley ByrdonUnsplash

You may be experiencing more than just the ‘baby blues’ if feelings of hopelessness or anxiety are lasting for months, thoughts of harm are consistent in your mind, and regular tasks are becoming unmanageable. In this case, it is always a good idea to seek out a professional, whether it be a counselor, therapist, or postpartum doula.

However, if your PPD symptoms are less severe, you might want to consider mindfulness. Mindfulness is the practice of tuning into the present moment, becoming the observer of whatever thoughts and feelings are present, and anchoring yourself with your breath.

In the recent study that showed mindfulness to be a promising treatment, California mothers with PPD were instructed to use the headspace app to learn meditation techniques. When comparing their symptoms before and after the 6 week study, women showed significant improvements in depression, perceived stress, and sleep quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMtUn_0lBJnwk500
Photo byMilan PopoviconUnsplash

Since there are so many barriers for new moms when it comes to seeking out professional help, including but not limited to money, insurance, and childcare, mindfulness is one of the most accessible treatments out there. Downloading an app like headspace is an easy and free way to get started. Whether you listen to it while you sit, walk, or play with your kiddos, you will reap the benefits almost instantly.

Mindfulness is something worth learning, especially for mothers in the time following the birth of their child. During that delicate transition, mothers need presence, gratitude, and patience, all of which mindfulness can provide. And for those with postpartum depression, it could be exactly what they've been waiting for.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# birth# mindfulness# depression# mentalhealth# postpartum

Comments / 0

Published by

Created by a mother/doula, Birth News covers the latest developments in pregnancy, birth, postpartum, and beyond

Simi Valley, CA
89 followers

More from Birth News

Rihanna performs pregnant at the Oscars inspiring women everywhere

Not too long ago, we all watched Rihanna sing and dance her heart out at the super bowl half-time show, wondering if there was a baby in her belly dancing along. Turns out there was, and she was back at it with a breath-taking performance at the Oscars!

Read full story

Exploring pregnancy: how might it change you?

Recently, mothers all over social media have been sharing pictures of the infamous ‘pregnancy nose’. While it is a common phenomenon, it is only one of many possible changes one will go through while growing a human.

Read full story
California State

How much does it cost to give birth in California?

Most things in California cost more, so it’s no surprise that giving birth there isn’t cheap either. Let’s get right into the numbers. According to CBS news, giving birth in a hospital costs on average $26,380, which is 75% higher than the US average. It is one of the only states where room and board alone costs over $10k.

Read full story
67 comments
California State

California family welcomes baby 'Winter' amid snowstorm

All parents want their children to live up to their names. For the Wade family, their baby, Winter, has already done just that. Residents of California are quite familiar with fires, rain, and earthquakes, but not blizzards. Up and down the coast, snow made its appearance this past week, more than it has in decades. The Wades didn’t expect a blizzard at their home in Lake Arrowhead, especially during labor, but they made the best of it.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy