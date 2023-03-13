Research finds mindfulness to be a promising treatment for postpartum depression

Mindfulness has been found to work wonders on anxiety, depression, and most recently, postpartum depression (PPD). A new study showed significant improvements in PPD when women used a mindfulness app.

Childbirth is one of the most transformative experiences a woman can have, and yet the weeks and months following it present many challenges for new mothers. The CDC estimates that 1 out of every 8 women who have recently given birth will show symptoms of PPD. While there is a normal amount of sadness and stress felt in the time after birth as hormones regulate, PPD is more severe and longer lasting.

Photo by Ashley Byrd on Unsplash

You may be experiencing more than just the ‘baby blues’ if feelings of hopelessness or anxiety are lasting for months, thoughts of harm are consistent in your mind, and regular tasks are becoming unmanageable. In this case, it is always a good idea to seek out a professional, whether it be a counselor, therapist, or postpartum doula.

However, if your PPD symptoms are less severe, you might want to consider mindfulness. Mindfulness is the practice of tuning into the present moment, becoming the observer of whatever thoughts and feelings are present, and anchoring yourself with your breath.

In the recent study that showed mindfulness to be a promising treatment, California mothers with PPD were instructed to use the headspace app to learn meditation techniques. When comparing their symptoms before and after the 6 week study, women showed significant improvements in depression, perceived stress, and sleep quality.

Photo by Milan Popovic on Unsplash

Since there are so many barriers for new moms when it comes to seeking out professional help, including but not limited to money, insurance, and childcare, mindfulness is one of the most accessible treatments out there. Downloading an app like headspace is an easy and free way to get started. Whether you listen to it while you sit, walk, or play with your kiddos, you will reap the benefits almost instantly.

Mindfulness is something worth learning, especially for mothers in the time following the birth of their child. During that delicate transition, mothers need presence, gratitude, and patience, all of which mindfulness can provide. And for those with postpartum depression, it could be exactly what they've been waiting for.