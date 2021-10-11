Biohazard Service Pro mehedi

Biohazard Service Pro is proud to announce they will be offering a free training event about crime victim services in Little Rock on Sept 17th at 10 am to prepare homeowners for the possibility of a tragedy in their home. The event will be held at the company's conference hall. The team will present information about the different types of injuries that may happen in a home, how to appropriately clean up an accident to prevent further contamination and the importance of calling the professionals.



The instruction on cleaning crime scenes will be streamed on Facebook Live so everyone can observe the class. Cleaning up a crime scene is not just the duty of the local police force. It's also the obligation of family members or relatives who were victims. The program will start with a brief talk then a Q&A session. Anyone is invited to take part. There are only a few spots left! Please register at the earliest time possible!.

Free Training About Crime Victim Services in Little Rock

This crime victim services training is open to companies related to biohazard cleaning, trauma cleanup, home inspection, insurance companies, cleaners, and property managers since they will need to know the fundamentals of crime scene cleanup following traumatic incidents like violence or property damage. The event's hosts also welcome contractors managing the equipment related to the biohazard decontamination and trauma scene cleaning procedure to attend this one-day event covering both crime scene cleanup (CSI) and tragedy/trauma cleanup procedures.

In this victim services training, certified professionals will share the technical information concerning the biohazard remediation and crime scene cleaning process. The one-day course includes lectures on biohazard cleanup, bloodborne pathogens, remediation, fluid body cleanup, crime scene cleanup, postmortem cleanup, trauma cleanup, and crime scene cleaning. In addition, the course has overlapping networking opportunities between other biohazard cleanup professionals during the dinner and cocktails – not to mention they will have parties and speakers!



Aligned with the feedback from their last training session, they have adjusted the coursework for Detective Biohazard Cleanup Services. In this course, people will learn how to oversee a crime scene cleanup operation properly. The following topics will be covered:

The differences between crime and trauma scenes and how to handle each,

Overview of the process we use to dispose of biohazardous materials.

Infection Control

Injury Control

Evidence Control

Criminal Investigation

Removing Bloodstains

Attendees will get to take part in a fantastic experience that provides first-hand accounts of what crime scene cleanup technicians and other biohazard professionals face daily: real-life stories and videos demonstrating emergencies. They will discover heat and cold crimes and the steps one should take depending on the situation. Additionally, they will receive vital safety tips for those working in crime scene investigations or with bloodbath cleanup.

Both an in-person conference and an online event on the Facebook platform are available.

