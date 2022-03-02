Massive IRS tax return backlog could lead to more delays in tax refunds

Bill Belew

The writing is on the wall; the IRS faces a massive backlog of tax returns from the last tax season. Congressman Josh Gottheimer stated it at a press conference. Taking up the gauntlet on behalf of the harried residents from his constituency, Josh said it is alarming that IRS has a massive backlog of six million individual tax returns from the last tax season, reports abc7ny.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVkAD_0eSHipvP00
IRS Tax Return Backlog Could Lead To More Delays In Tax RefundsPhoto by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels

Gottheimer stood shoulder to shoulder with residents and said he had received more than 200 complaints from harried taxpayers in his constituency. They said that their Tax returns have been pending for months.

Gottheimer said, "Since the start of the pandemic alone, we've helped claw back $1.2 million in tax returns for the people of North Jersey. So this morning, I'm announcing my 'Taxpayer Action Plan' to help cut the bureaucratic red tape that led to this backlog at the IRS, get these returns processed for Americans, and get them their well-deserved taxpayer dollars in their pockets where they belong.

IRS uses archaic tax processing technology

Gottheimer has suggested several measures to streamline the process and increase the hiring and training process. He has also asked heirs to report back within 30 days the remedial actions which IRS has taken.

Gottheimer's Taxpayer Action Plan includes the following steps:

  • Work out a plan to professionally and successfully clear the backlog of millions of tax returns mailed to them
  • Give more emphasis on Taxpayer Advocate Service, which looks after the taxpayer's interests.
  • Modernize the IRS tax processing technology that was created in the 1960s
  • Report to congress about remedial action taken within a month
  • Track down and interact with the residents and families on a one-to-one basis to expedite the process of tax refunds.

More than 24 million American Taxpayers are waiting for their tax refunds. Unfortunately, the IRS has been processing these tax refunds for the last year, and many refunds have been held up for more than 11 months.

Bill Belew, Ph.D., is a professor of Social Media Marketing in Silicon Valley, CA. His sites have garnered more than 90,000,000 unique visitors total in many niches. He writes on all niches, including Personal Finance, Covid/Vaccine and US-China news

