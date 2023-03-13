Results

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02B58O_0lHIujKa00
Photo byImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

One of the best lessons during my career came from a man with little education who was wildly successful in business. What he taught me has made a real difference in my career. The great thing about this lesson is it takes only a few minutes each week.

Read on to learn about this great technique that will change the course of your career and life!

The lesson

Early in my career, I worked for a self-made multimillionaire who went through the fourth grade and dropped out of school! I have known plenty of college dropouts who went on to be successful, but this is one of the few grade school dropouts I have met to do so.

His early life was difficult, but he knew how to work hard and never let his lack of education slow him down. By the time I went to work for him, running one of his companies, he had done so well that he owned a large estate with an airfield on his property and several airplanes. Despite his lack of formal education, he got a pilot license and loved flying to visit his various companies. To say he was successful is an understatement if there ever was one.

His most important attribute was he knew what he was doing and, more importantly, how to get things done.

His advice to me was so simple he said it in a single sentence.

“Spend 5 or 10 minutes each Sunday evening to plan your week, writing down what you want to get done.

Let’s examine why something so simple can be so effective.

Plan it

It took him so few minutes because he planned only the main things he wanted to get done the following week, not every little detail. If you spend more than a few minutes on this list, you are overthinking it. With practice, you will intuitively know what to put on the list.

Write it down

His advice took me far in my career, adding to my productivity tremendously throughout the years. Writing down what you want to do dramatically impacts what you accomplish. Neuroscience confirms this, as shown in the article: Neuroscience Explains Why You Need To Write Down Your Goals If You Actually Want To Achieve Them.

While I changed the day from Sunday to Friday evening to clear my mind for the weekend, it was an invaluable lesson. From that point forward, my career took off. I made it a habit and continue doing it to this day.

A little tip — use one 3x5 card to write what you want to get done. I use bullets for each item and try to limit them to less than five. I also date and save each card and review the stack occasionally. You will be amazed at what you can accomplish over a few weeks or months!

Schedule it

I added one thing to this habit over the years. Each Monday, I review the list and transfer the items to my calendar as an appointment. When I am not completely clear on what to do, I still add it to my calendar to give it further thought.

Rescheduling the time and day for items if needed is simple, although I seldom have to. It is helpful to use the web-based version of Google calendar, which allows sharing. I share my calendar with specific individuals to build accountability and, at times to enlist their help.

Final thoughts

The reason this method works so well is in the words of wisdom of one of our country’s founders, who said:

“By failing to plan, you are preparing to fail” Benjamin Franklin (1706–1790)

The opposite of this is true as well:

By purposely planning you are preparing to win!

This next bit of wisdom is from one of the world’s foremost training and personal development experts, and shows the importance of planning:

“An hour of planning can save you 10 hours of doing.” Dale Carnegie (1888–1955)

Why not try this simple method of spending a few minutes to plan each week? You will find it most rewarding. There is no easier way to enhance your productivity and results over time. Imagine how it can help you build that good life you and your family so richly deserve!

