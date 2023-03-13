Photo by Image by Brian Merrill from Pixabay

Busy, busy, busy. Why are we always so busy? From the time we wake up to when we go to bed. We are busy at work, home, on weekends, and on vacations. It never seems to end!

All of this business raises one crucial question we should be asking ourselves. Read on to learn about this question and how to deal with the busyness of life.

Busyness

Who doesn’t feel they are being pulled in too many directions today? For some, it happens occasionally, but for many, it is constant.

Despite pandemics, setbacks, and all life throws at us, busyness in today’s world is pervasive. It’s like an epidemic affecting far too many people.

It makes you wonder what is at the base of this busyness. Is it just the way the world is today, or is it something else? Could the following be true?

“The biggest disease in North America is busyness.” Thomas Merton (1915–1968)

The question

The real question to ask yourself is:

“Despite being so busy, how much am I getting done?”

It also doesn’t hurt to do a reality check and ask yourself:

“What accomplishments can I point to in the past month, year, and decade?”

Why not take some quiet time to reflect on the above questions? The answers could change your life!

“It is not enough to be busy. So are the ants. The question is: what are we busy about?” Henry David Thoreau (1817–1862)

If you struggle to answer these questions, don’t feel bad. You are by no means alone! Many of us are in the same boat because of one thing — we are too busy to do anything about it! I am being facetious, but there is truth in that last sentence.

There is a fundamental problem when we are always busy while never seeming to get much done. We must look in the mirror when we have too much to do and not enough time to do it. Is it due to the lack of adequately utilizing that remarkable 3-pound object in our cranium? Are we not thinking about what we are doing?

“Busyness makes us stop caring about the things we care about.” Mark Buchanan (1961-present)

Too many of us keep ourselves so busy our life is barren. It becomes a wasteland. A land of wasted relationships, no happiness or joy. Only lost time with waste on top of waste.

“Beware the barrenness of a busy life.” Socrates (470–399 BC)

Please don’t allow this to happen to you. Rather than constant busyness, take care of yourself, your family, and your life!

Taking care of business

Again, it all begins and ends with that person staring at you in the mirror. Until you admit it is your responsibility to change, well, good luck. I’m sure you will have plenty to do, being so busy and all!

If you are willing to take responsibility, you must be willing to unbusy yourself, become productive, and learn to enjoy life. As a starting point, consider taking action on the following:

Quit doing things for the sake of doing them.

Rid yourself of the pride of being, keeping, or staying busy.

Ask yourself, “What am I trying to avoid by being so busy?”

Come to terms with any addiction to busyness you possess.

Learn to say no to anything that does not add to your life in some way.

to anything that does not add to your life in some way. Make different and deliberate choices , eliminating any activity that wastes time.

, eliminating any activity that wastes time. Prioritize, plan, organize and schedule your time, days, weeks, months, and life.

Regularly consider what you are accomplishing and where you are going in life.

Stop occasionally to ask, “What am I becoming? What am I making of myself?”

Take time to think by slowing down , relaxing, and breathing to help you re-energize.

, relaxing, and breathing to help you re-energize. Rid yourself of possessions unnecessarily consuming your time and attention (and no, I am not talking about your spouse!)

To get rid of unnecessary busyness, you must make some tough choices. Take control of your life. You alone shoulder this responsibility!

Final thoughts

More busyness only leads to more busyness and waste, not less. Come to terms with the reality that busyness is not success and only leads to emptiness.

Get off the busyness treadmill and onto the path of enjoying life in a far more productive and pleasurable way. Start by working on any of the items listed above, and you will begin reclaiming control of your life!

Take some advice from a man who understood the busyness of life well. Give thought to how it applies to you.

“Being busy does not always mean real work. The object of all work is production or accomplishment and to either of these ends there must be forethought, system, planning, intelligence, and honest purpose, as well as perspiration. Seeming to do is not doing.” Thomas A. Edison (1847–1931)