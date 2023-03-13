Build Your Team

Photo by Photo by Merakist on Unsplash

Did you know you already have a team on your side? Everyone does, whether they realize it or not. Your team is always there for you. Let’s look at who is on your team and what they can do to help you build a better life.

What is a team?

Many of us misuse the term team in business and life because we do not understand its true meaning.

The definition of a team in most dictionaries varies slightly, so I prefer the description used by an organization established in 1946 as follows:

“A team is defined as a group of people who perform interdependent tasks to work toward accomplishing a common mission or specific objective.” ASQ (American Society for Quality)

In essence, a team involves two or more people working together toward a common goal. Because of this common goal, each team member is responsible for performing their part to achieve the outcome.

This responsibility means each person is accountable to everyone else on the team. Without this accountability for each individual’s performance, the team ceases to exist.

When most companies call their employees team members, they misuse the term. Every employee is part of a group that makes up the company, but they are not technically in a team.

As shown in the following definition, a group is:

“group (noun) a number of people or things that are located close together or are considered or classed together.” Oxford Languages

A group does not require the common goal or accountability of a team. The distinction between team and group is important, especially since they have entirely different functions in business and life.

Using the word team when you mean a group is misleading and dilutes its meaning and function. Now you know why so many organizations, including multibillion-dollar companies, throw the word team around to little or no effect!

To sum up:

If everyone is on the team, there is no team.

Unless accountability for a result exists, the word team has no meaning.

Teamwork

Let’s now extend the word team to teamwork. The definition of teamwork builds on the concept of a team. Teamwork includes the need for a team to work together toward a specific objective with mutual accountability.

If there is no accountability, there is no team or teamwork.

Without accountability, it’s every person for themselves. As the old saying goes, “there is no ‘I’ in team or teamwork.”

To better understand the word “teamwork,” look at this definition from one of the wealthiest industrialists to ever live:

“Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.” Andrew Carnegie (1835–1919)

Carnegie intimates accountability in his first sentence. Each member is responsible for working together to produce specific results and is accountable to the rest of the team.

Think about its context when you hear the word “team” thrown around. Is it a team that includes teamwork or a group whose primary objective lacks mutual accountability? That is a big difference between the two.

Now that we have a sound understanding of the word team, let’s look at its two main benefits — power and results.

The power of a team

The power created by a team is indisputable. Two people can do the work of more than two individuals, three more than three individuals, etc. There is a multiplier effect whenever two or more people work together.

“Great things in business are never done by one person; they’re done by a team of people.” Steve Jobs (1955–2011)

Even the most talented person in the world can accomplish only so much alone. You find two or more people working together toward a common goal everywhere you look. Every business, every family, and every relationship contains a team or teams that make them work.

“Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.” Helen Keller (1880–1968)

One of the greatest American industrialists and business magnates recognized the power of teams early in the last century. He built what continues to be one of the most successful companies in the world.

“Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.” Henry Ford (1863–1947)

Teams produce results

Every accomplishment of significance in the world involves a team. As John Donne said centuries ago, “No man is an island.” Were it not for teamwork, humanity itself would not exist!

When you realize life does not exist outside of a relationship, you can understand how crucial teamwork is.

“No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it.” H.E. Luccock (1885–1960)

It takes little to look around yourself and see teams in action. This is especially true for sports teams. It is well-established in any team sport that it is the team itself, regardless of the abilities of the individuals that win championships.

“Talent wins games but only teamwork wins championships.” Michael Jordan (1963-present)

The same principle Jodan mentions in sports is also true in business.

“Together, ordinary people can achieve extraordinary results.” Becka Schoettle (1953-present)

Who is on your team?

Have you considered leveraging the concept of teamwork in your life? Think about this question — “Who is on your team?” Not your team at work, but your personal team. The people who help you while you help them live a better life.

Many of your family and friends are on your team, are they not? If you are married, your spouse is on your team. The two of you are working toward a common goal in life, and accountability is built-in.

What holds you together if you and your spouse are not striving for a common outcome and are not accountable to one another? You will find rocky roads ahead unless you come together. But when you come together and begin working as a team, you will see the multiplier effect come into play.

“It takes two flints to make a fire.” Louisa May Alcott (1832–1888)

A few of the team members in your life can include your:

Spouse

Children

Family

Friends

Financial advisors

Accountants

Neighbors

Colleagues

Mentors

Pastors

Advisors

Church leaders

Fellow congregants

Local government and its many services. Some of these can include those who protect and serve, such as police, firefighters, and EMS) and those who take care of libraries, parks, courts, water, sewage, garbage service, and more. Each is an extension of your team.

What others might you add to your list of team members?

Final thoughts

Why not give serious thought to who is on your team and leverage them using teamwork to make your life extraordinary?