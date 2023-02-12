Unlocking the Power of Your Internal Voices

Photo by Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

As you read these words, do you notice your internal monologue? Can you “hear” how the words are “spoken” in your mind as you read them? Yet you are doing so without forming sounds or speaking aloud.

This common occurrence is known as intrapersonal communication, internal monologue, autocommunication, self-talk, inner speech, internal discourse, internal dialogue, inner voice, or internal voice. Take your pick.

This article will refer to these “voices” as our inner or internal voices.

Let’s look at these inner voices and how we can use them to our advantage.

Internal voices

The mind is a mysterious thing. As much as is known about our brains, a great deal remains to be explored and understood.

It is well established that we experience much of our thinking as an internal dialogue. A dialogue with whom, you ask? With yourself, of course!

These inner voices affect our behaviors and the results we get in life. Some hinder us, while others help.

The question is, do you realize this? Are you awake to it? If you are, how often do you recognize specific voices?

For the sake of simplicity, let’s assume you notice these internal voices and observe how they relate to what you consciously and unconsciously believe. These voices speak to you in a positive, neutral, or negative way. Some manifest as self-empowering beliefs, while others limit what you think you can do.

To gain control over these voices, first, acknowledge they exist. Otherwise, you can remain blind and utterly subject to them. These internal voices manifest themselves in our thoughts and behavior and are often considered different parts of ourselves. From here on, please consider voices and parts as synonymous.

For example, a few internal voices I easily distinguish are the parts of me that think or speak as a father, husband, brother, son, friend, businessman, leader, coach, mentor, consultant, or older man. Depending on what is happening, one or more of these voices influence my thoughts and actions. They control what I say or don’t say, internally and aloud. Each, in part, helps define what I believe about myself.

For example, in some business meetings, my “executive voice” may come into play, influencing my thoughts, words, actions, and all those around me. At other times, negative voices vie for my attention, saying things like, “What gives you the right?” or “How in the world do you think you can do that?” I have named this part of me my “critical voice.” Sometimes it pops up and says, “Don’t make a fool of yourself!”

Lastly, you can look at each inner voice as a part of us that somehow works for our good or has turned against us.

For example, my inner critical voice is a part of me that has turned against me for some reason. This reason is worth finding out, don’t you think? My voice of confidence is also a part of me, and it, too, is worth learning more about if I want to grow.

Positive beliefs

I also have other positive voices inside, and I am constantly at work, cultivating them to become a more significant part of who I am. Before my heart attack a few years ago, I would go out for a run as part of my exercise routine and say to myself, “This is good for me.” I do the same now when I go for routine walks of several miles. When I used to do MS 150-mile bike rides, 10k’s, marathons, and sprint triathlons, I developed a part of me that said, “I can do this,” and would finish each race, striving to beat my previous times.

Even now, when getting ready to speak in front of a group, I hear myself saying, “You’re going to be great.” Of course, good preparation helps, so I learn my subject well. I always welcome this voice called my “voice of confidence.”

This “voice of confidence” did not come naturally. I developed it over time. When I was younger, I would get in front of a group and be so nervous my knees would get wobbly. Thankfully I usually had a lectern to lean on!

I remember those times all too well. What dominated my thoughts then was pure fear. It was the thought I would fail and look foolish. I’ll admit, it was horrifying to me. Public speaking can be the stuff nightmares are made of!

Eventually, with practice and a shift in mindset, that critical, fearful voice shrank, and I gained the confidence that greatly affected my life. Sure, the old negative voices can linger, but now I see them differently and recognize them for what they are. They come from my younger self and do their best in their immature way to protect me by creating doubt and self-limiting beliefs.

I notice and acknowledge these old negative voices and take control away from them, allowing my more mature, positive voices to empower and serve me. I now call them out by name and can even thank them for trying to protect me. Their influence and control over me have changed dramatically.

Create real change in your life

You can radically change your life by developing your empowering beliefs and their associated voices. These beliefs or internal voices often come from confidence, while limiting beliefs usually come from doubt. When you lack confidence, you can feel fear. Neuroscience and psychology have established that fear causes the mind to narrow its focus and severely limits your ability to reason.

How can you develop empowering beliefs while weakening those holding you back? Simply recognize the various voices, name them, realize they do not have the final say-so, take charge, thank them for trying to protect or help you in their immature way and move on.

As you learn to identify the internal voices that work against you, you can also name the inner voices that work for you. You then position yourself to use the more robust, positive voices to supplant the weak and negative ones. Only you can do this work.

Try the exercise near the end of this article to find your good voices, and while you are at it, take note of any negative voices that arise. An example of a typical inner voice that may surface is often named the “critical voice.” Another is simply the “negative voice.”

Uncovering your voices

Before getting into the exercise, let’s look at a few names of the many potential positive voices we can have. This list is by no means complete, but it will give you a starting point for use in the exercise. Internal voices can include your:

Intelligent or smart voice

Decisive voice

Capable voice

Confident voice

Distinguished voice

Productive voice

Punctual voice

Father voice

Mother voice

Daughter voice

Son voice

Optimistic/positive voice

Manager or boss voice

Leader voice

Executive voice

I look good voice

Wealthy voice

Cultured voice

I can do it voice

Anything is possible voice

You can add any other word or short descriptive phrase that comes to mind to the above list. When you name voices in the exercise, note any disempowering voices or beliefs that surface. Write them down in a separate column and name them as well.

Exercise

In this exercise, give each item careful thought. Take your time, and do not rush through it.

Using the following list, identify as many positive things spoken into your life as you can recall. Write them down or perhaps journal them. Inasmuch as possible, assign a name to each item similar to those in the above list to describe the inner voice your positive memory creates.

Are you ready? What positive things have each of the following said about you?

Grandparents

Parents

Siblings

Other family members

Fellow Students

Spouse

Children

Colleagues

Leaders

Teachers

Coaches

Mentors

Friends

Acquaintances

Other individuals

Now that you have gone through the list, naming each voice or belief generated, you can do three things:

Take in all the good things others have said about you and allow them to strengthen and encourage you.

Study the list of positive, empowering voices and any negative, disempowering voices you have. Look for patterns or similarities in the lists.

Choose at least one negative, disempowering voice and begin supplanting it with one or more of your positive, empowering voices and beliefs.

Final thoughts

To add more value to the above exercise, ask someone you trust to work with you on it. They may provide some great input as you create your lists. And they can do it for themselves as well!

If this is the first time you have heard about internal voices, it can make for a fascinating study. Do a google search, and you will find volumes of information on the subject.

Now, go, build on your strengths, and conquer the day!