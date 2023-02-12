Success

Photo by Krepic Design from Vecteezy

How would you like to learn a simple secret many successful people know? This secret is in the meaning of two words and how you use them in your life. It is so obvious we often miss it because of how society has conditioned us.

Living in a prosperous country like the USA, we take much for granted, expecting certain things always to be available. As we age, we find fewer and fewer of these expectations meet reality.

Before divulging the secret, Let’s examine the factors that support it.

Expectation vs. Intention

Everyone is familiar with expectations and intentions, yet few understand the two and their best application in everyday life. Let’s look at the meaning and use of these words.

Expectation — An expectation is something you wait for, expecting it to happen, become available, or come to you. In other words, expectations make you passive, waiting, and dependent on other things or people. They keep you from acting, effectively stalling you.

Intention — An intention is something you plan to accomplish and will most likely take action to move toward it. In other words, intentions move you into action with a determination to make something happen. Intentions move you forward.

When you set goals in your life, how do you approach them? From the perspective of expectation or intention?

For example, think about the money you earn and consider the following statements:

  • I expect an increase in my pay to make X dollars this year.
  • I intend to increase my income to earn X dollars this year.

Look at those statements closely. Which has more power and potential to achieve your desired result?

Think about anything you want to happen in the future. First, phrase it as “I expect such and such to happen.” Now reword that comment with “I intend to make such-and-such happen.” Again, which has more power — the expectation or the intention?

Yes, there is a significant difference between expectations and intentions. An expectation is an anticipation of something happening, whereas an intention is a determination to make it happen.

The secret

If you have not figured out the secret yet, it is because it is so simple it has been right in front of us our entire lives.

Highly successful people make things happen through their intentions, while less successful people live in the hope of their expectations.

“Our intention creates our reality.” Wayne Dyer (1940–2015)

The secret every successful person learns about getting things done is:

  • Never lean on your expectations
  • Always rely on your intentions

So long as you are at the mercy of an expectation, you depend on someone or something else. Intention depends on you and what you do.

Let’s clear up one thing before we move on. Everyone is familiar with the terms realistic and unrealistic expectations. Both are expectations, no matter how you view them. Experience teaches us a realistic expectation can quickly become unrealistic because it still depends on something or someone else. Just look at the promises made by so many politicians — they are loaded with realistic and unrealistic expectations! Is it any wonder they get so little done and waste so much time and money?

Either way, expectations are passive, not something you act on or do. Intentions are something you can do or at least attempt to do.

Put the secret to use in your life

“Each decision we make, each action we take, is born out of an intention.” Sharon Salzberg (1952-present)

You must take charge and actively create what you want in life. When you take an expectation and make it an intention, you put legs on it. Your intention depends on you, not someone else. Who better to rely on than yourself? When you intend to do something, you will do the work required to move toward achieving it.

The simplest way to look at an expectation versus an intention is:

  • An expectation is passive — something that may or may not come to you, meaning you must wait for it. It is simply an assumption. You do recall what they say about assuming don’t you (you make an a**/out of u/ and me)?
  • An intention is active — something you do and actively engage to accomplish. It drives action, making things happen. It’s an active state of mind. It is action-oriented and comes from a creating-oriented mindset.

Does this make sense? If not, reread it again and again until it does. In this simple difference between expectation and intention lies the secret to achievement.

Intention involves maturity and acceptance of responsibility. Expectation takes a wait-and-see stance. Intention is about what you do, not just what happens to you or what someone else does.

“When intention is supported by effort, success follows.” Robert Cheeke (1980-present)

Here are a few quick examples to illustrate the difference:

  • I expect my wife to love me. I intend to love my wife.
  • I expect the promotion to happen. I intend to work for the promotion.
  • I expect them to treat me with respect. I intend to earn their respect.
  • I expect to win the lottery or get a windfall, so I won’t have to worry about retirement. I intend to work and save so I have enough to retire when I am older.
  • I expect Social Security to be there when I retire. I intend to save enough money to retire without government assistance.
  • I expect to be able to provide for my family. I intend to provide for my family.

Final thoughts

“Where intention goes, energy flows.” Denise Linn (1950-present)

Now that you know the secret, what do you want to do with it? What expectations can you change to intentions?

Your future will be determined in large part by your answer to the following questions:

  • What do I expect to get from life?
  • What do I intend to do with my life?

You can wait for something or make it happen. The choice is yours and yours alone. May you choose well!

