Everyone is familiar with habits, but few know how to eliminate, change, or build them effectively. Do You wish you could lose some and gain others?

Habits can help you achieve goals and steal them from you. They can give you power and take it away. Habits can provide you with freedom or make you captive.

Yes, it’s true — habits are one of those things you can’t live with and can’t live without. Good and bad habits are two sides of the same coin, and that coin is you!

“Habit is either the best of servants or the worst of masters.” Nathanael Emmons (1745–1840)

How habits affect you

Habits have many attributes: good, bad, and ugly. They are a significant part of you and your life. Seeing and understanding them can be the beginning of reshaping who you are and where you are going. Ignore them at your peril!

Here’s the crux of habits — they can control you until you take control of them, provided you are up to it. Many habits operate on their own until you modify or stop them completely. You can gain power over them when you recognize how they are at work in your life and can name them.

A large portion of your life is on autopilot. Habits are so automatic they control about 40% to 95% of your daily actions. That can be good or lead to disaster, depending on the habits.

The making of a habit

A habit is simply a cycle called the habit loop. The habit loop consists of a:

  • Cue
  • Routine
  • Reward

The cue acts as a trigger, starting the routine. When the routine is complete, you receive a result or reward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hp7t8_0kkBrBWe00
Photo byBy Author

Name that habit

You make a habit object (visible) to you by simply identifying and naming it. Seeing and naming it allows you to begin understanding what lies beneath it. When you reach the point where you know why and how you developed the habit, you can work on changing or eliminating it.

Let’s now look at two types of habits you have and how you can name them.

Types of habits

Two fundamental types of habits exist:

  • good or helpful
  • bad or harmful

Good habits throughout each day can include things like:

  • Working out (health habit)
  • Showering (cleanliness habit)
  • Eating a healthy breakfast (nutritious habit)
  • Dressing for work (looking good habit)
  • Driving to work (discipline habit)
  • Checking email (email habit)
  • Maintaining a reasonable schedule (timeliness habit)
  • Taking regular breaks (R&R habit)
  • Heading home at a decent hour (discipline habit)
  • Eating with the family each evening (family habit)
  • Reading each day (personal growth habit)
  • Turning into bed at about the same time each night and getting sufficient sleep (sleeping habit)

Notice the name chosen next to each item in parentheses. Naming each habit strengthens your awareness. Why not strive to maintain and improve your best habits? Such habits may occur daily, week in and week out, month after month, year after year.

Within each habit can be nested other habits. For example, when you eat, you can have the habit of being thankful in prayer, chewing your food well, and drinking plenty of fluids. Or, while heading home in the evening, you can develop a habit of listening to soothing music (instead of a talk show that only winds you up.)

While some habits serve you well, what about those that do not? They could be things like:

  • Nail-biting (nervousness habit)
  • Being pessimistic when you arrive at work each day (lousy attitude habit)
  • Watching the news and worrying about things you cannot control (worry and negativity habit)
  • Overusing slang (unprofessional speaking habit)
  • Smoking cigarettes (killing myself slowly habit)
  • Ignoring the nutritional value of food (sloppy eating habit)
  • Snacking while watching TV (gaining weight habit)
  • Eating everything put before you (starving kid habit)
  • Having a high-calorie soda at lunch every day (sugar habit)
  • Gossiping (sin habit)
  • Procrastinating on various decisions (stalling habit)
  • Taking things people say too seriously (taking things personal habit)

And on and on and on they go. Again, notice each habit is named to make it real so you can more fully recognize its effect on you.

The list of helpful and harmful habits is nearly endless and unique to each of us. Why not make similar lists of your helpful and harmful habits? Be sure to name each, making them recognizable and memorable, which can lead to having power over them.

“Good habits are the key to all success. Bad habits are the unlocked door to failure.” Og Mandino (1923–1996)

Change, add, or eliminate a habit

It is easy to keep a good habit, but how can you change a bad habit? While simple to explain, it can be challenging to do.

Identifying and naming the habit brings it to the forefront of your mind anytime you speak its name. The best technique to change any habit is to interrupt the habit loop. For example, say you are committed to losing weight and have a habit of ignoring nutritional values in food. Give the habit a provocative name like “Ignorant.” Who wants to remain ignorant?

Let’s say you determined sugar and fat are the dietary components to watch. Every time you decide to snack or eat a meal and have no idea how much sugar and fat you are about to consume, speak the name “ignorant.” By saying the habit name, you can interrupt the cue (the hunger trigger in this case.)

Interrupting the habit allows you to insert something in its place, thereby changing the loop. In this case, you may examine the label, find the food has too much sugar, and decide not to eat it.

As you continue to practice this, you can eventually supplant the original habit with a new one. As with anything in life, this only works if you are serious about change. Note that you can interrupt a habit in any part of the loop with similar results.

I used to love to snack on junk food while watching Netflix. When I started snacking on something unhealthy, I would look at the label and say, “I do not want this habit of ignorance in my life!” Then I would stop and grab a carrot or stalk of celery (no peanut butter!). Over a short period, I broke the routine of eating unhealthy snacks while binging on Netflix. Eventually, I no longer craved a bad snack, yet I continued to snack while watching Netflix.

Netflix was the next habit I attacked using this method. I named it my “time-sucker habit.” When I fall into watching Netflix too often, I remember the name and speak it — “time-sucker” and find something more productive to do.

I have now trained myself to be less casual about wasting time binging on Netflix. In its place, I started a new habit named “reading.” By replacing “time-sucker” over time with “reading,” I overcame my excessive Netflix habit, forming what I consider a much better and healthier use of my time.

You can use this tactic by interrupting the routine or reward part of the habit loop by attacking it to modify, add, or stop a habit permanently.

If you attack one part of a loop and it doesn’t work, switch to another part of the loop. Experimenting will help you gain firsthand experience. You can even have some fun and make it a game, especially if you are competitive. There is no tougher competition than yourself!

Intent and commitment

The bottom line of habits is after you name and interrupt the habit, the success you find will depend on your intent and commitment. If your intent and commitment are strong, you will do well. But why bother if you have little or no intention of changing and are unwilling to commit?

Why are intent and commitment important? Together they create discipline! Remember this simple formula to help you in life:

Intent + Commitment = Discipline

When you have a strong enough intent and are fully committed, you will find the discipline to do the work. As a wise man once said:

“We must all suffer from one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The difference is discipline weighs ounces while regret weighs tons.” Jim Rohn 1930–2009)

And don’t forget to replace the bad habit with something good when you can. To build the best possible life, understand your habits and make them work for you. If you care about your life and those you love, reduce your time on autopilot with habits that poorly serve you.

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” Aristotle (384–322 BC)

Final thoughts

Invest time in yourself to examine your habits. Make a list of as many good and bad habits as you can. Get someone to help you with this and simultaneously help them with theirs. By the time you finish, you will know yourself far better, especially the hidden parts, and get on the path to a better life.

It’s always worthwhile to get to know yourself better, don’t you think? Why not give it a try? Use your journal to record your habits and those you are working on. Over time you can make great strides and turn the power of habits to your advantage!

