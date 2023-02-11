Others

Everyone knows from experience we see various people differently. You view your spouse, the leader of a country, a lawyer, a doctor, a teacher, or a homeless person in distinct ways.

How familiar are you with the fundamentals of how we look at people? How you view them will determine the course of your relationship and your life. Unfortunately, most people in your life are unaware of some universal truths that apply to every relationship they have.

Let’s look at how we view others and its effect on us and those in our lives.

Person or object

There are two fundamental ways to see others when interacting with them. You can see them as a person or as an object:

  • Person — When you see someone as a person, you view and communicate with them as a human being with value and significance.
  • Object — When you see someone as an object, you view and communicate with them as something to be used that has little value and importance. In doing this, you objectify them, making them something less than, or other than, a human being.

According to the dictionary, the definition of objectify is:

objectify (verb) — degrade to the status of a mere object.” Oxford Languages

You may have heard the term used for some men’s view of women. For example, this happens when a person sees someone as merely an object of lust.

The reality in the world is it is common to objectify others, and it happens to many people regardless of sex. When viewing another person as an object, you tend to see them in one of three ways — as an obstacle, a vehicle, or irrelevant. A quick overview of each of these three ways includes:

  • Obstacle — Viewing someone as an obstacle is to see them as getting in your way, as a barrier to getting what you want, or as holding you back from making progress. You may also see them as a challenger, opponent, hindrance, etc.
  • Vehicle — Viewing a person as a vehicle, you only see their value in accomplishing something you want or as a tool to use.
  • Irrelevant- Viewing another as irrelevant implies they mean nothing and are useless. This devalues their personhood and worth as human beings.

Let’s go a bit deeper into each of these three ways we can view others and, a fourth, the correct way to see them.

Seeing others as obstacles

I recently saw a situation where one man cut off another in traffic. The person cut off suddenly became overly aggressive. He started riding the man’s bumper, opened his window, shouted some choice words, finally sticking his hand out of the window and flipping him the finger.

How do you think the man viewed the person who cut him off? Although neither man knew the other, the angry man’s emotions became hijacked, causing him to lose his temper. He likely saw the man who cut him off as an obstacle since he was a threat to something he wanted (not to be cut off).

In another instance, I knew a person at work who was jealous of a colleague as they were competing for the same promotion. This person constantly talked the other man down behind his back and took jabs at him in meetings when he had a chance.

How do you think he saw his colleague? Knowing the two personally, it was most apparent that the man doing the backstabbing and cutting down saw his colleague as an obstacle. Guess who got the promotion? Yes, the other man, not the jealous one.

Seeing others as vehicles

A common occurrence of seeing people as a vehicle is when you view someone as just another tool in your belt. Useful but not significant as a person. I have seen bosses speak down to employees demeaningly, publicly humiliating them because they didn’t get what they wanted. In other words, they saw them as a vehicle for their whims.

Have you ever seen someone with a command and control leadership style? Many of these types of leaders tend to micromanage. Why do they do that? Because they see people as a way to get what they want in the way they want it. They view the person as an object to use and little more than a means to an end.

Seeing others as irrelevant

I overheard a woman speaking to her husband tersely, scolding him in public. It was embarrassing to listen to her berate him. How do you think she saw him — as a person or object? While she could have seen him as an obstacle, it appeared he was simply irrelevant to her in the heat of the moment. He was nothing more than an object on which to expend her wrath.

Other common occurrences of viewing people as irrelevant include:

  • Ignoring you
  • Talking over you
  • Paying no attention to you
  • Never acknowledging you
  • Rarely if ever, praising you for a job well done

It can create terrible feelings in someone treated in such ways.

Seeing others as people

Seeing others as people is crucial for any relationship, workwise or personal. It is the only proper way to view another person.

To earn someone’s respect, you must view them in their humanness and never as an object of any sort. Think about this, when you see another person as an invaluable human being, how can you wish them harm? When you view a person as a mere object, they become almost meaningless to you as a human being and, therefore, expendable to a large degree.

How do you think Hitler, Stalin, and Mao Tse-tung saw their people? As most socialists and communists often do — as expendable. The three men killed or murdered more than 150 million people! Think about that for a minute. I can’t imagine outright killing even one person, much less millions upon millions!

Whenever you objectify someone, you are viewing them in a negative light, and they, in turn, will likely respond negatively.

Anytime you see someone as a person, you value them, and they will most likely value you in return. As the old saying goes:

“Respect Begets Respect”

To further clarify this point, ask yourself, “How do I prefer other people to view me? As a person or as an object?”

Final thoughts

The subject of person and object comes from some of The Arbinger Institute’s teachings. If people and leadership interest you, I suggest picking up a copy of The Arbinger Institute’s book, The Anatomy of Peace. This book will change how you view and treat others and is one of the best leadership books I have ever read. The book is truly an enjoyable read. It is in the form of a real-life story, with wisdom on every page.

Check out any of The Arbinger Institute’s books if you get a chance. In them, you will find a great deal of life-changing information for you personally and for your leadership skills!

Take some time to think about how you interact with other people. If you are treating anyone as an object — STOP IT! You are not only devaluing them, but you are devaluing yourself as a human being.

Now go forth and create relationships that enrich your life and help you and those you love live the best life possible!

