Give and Take

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37AygV_0kgm4RtD00
Photo byImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Do you like to give or take? Or, like some, do you find equal pleasure in giving and receiving? Did you know givers can get far more satisfaction than those who take or receive? What is this greater satisfaction?

Let’s explore the concept of getting more from giving by looking at two secrets of the ages.

Giving

Who doesn’t like to receive something nice from someone else? Most of us give gifts as a reward, a thank you, or out of appreciation. Why do we give them? Usually because of who someone is or for something they have done.

Yet some people enjoy giving for the sake of giving. Why? Because it makes them happy, or they enjoy the sheer pleasure of giving.

“Giving is better than receiving because giving starts the receiving process.” Jim Rohn (1930–2009)

Isn’t it a wonderful thing to be in a position to give to others, to see them happy and enjoy the gift, and how much they genuinely appreciate it?

Yet what if they are not happy, do not enjoy the gift, or are not appreciative? How does that make you feel? Not very good. It can rob you of the satisfaction you get from giving if you let it.

In today’s consumer-driven world, we tend to think more about getting than giving. Yet, if all you do is take in life, it is doubtful you will find much fulfillment or contentment. A perfect example of this is in your relationships.

Is anything more important than relationships? Relationships are life, after all. They make enjoying life not only possible but worth living. So much so it is only in relationships that you create or gain meaning in life!

The great thing about good relationships is they are more about giving than taking, so long as the giving is with the right motive and attitude. In good relationships, you care for and love one another. What is more meaningful or fulfilling than that?

This is where the first secret of the ages comes into play. When you give with the right attitude and heart, meaning and fulfillment naturally follow.

The first secret of the ages is when you give with a right heart, you receive far more in return.

What is more important in a relationship than giving yourself? Your devotion, love, desire to please them, to help them find happiness, and want them to have a meaningful and fulfilling life. How do you do these things? It all rests on one word — love.

“You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give.” Khalil Gibran (1883–1931)

It is by loving others you receive riches beyond description.

The only caveat to this first secret is what you give must be given with the right attitude of the heart. Giving and receiving in this way can prosper you beyond any monetary measure. It prospers your soul. You will find, as I have, that the right attitude of the heart makes life extremely fulfilling.

Scripture says:

“God loves a cheerful giver.” 2 Cor. 9:7b NIV

Scripture also states:

“Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over, will be poured into your lap.” Luke 6:38 NIV

Receiving

It is important to realize before you give, you must receive. It isn’t easy to give what you have not received. What have you received that you can give?

The second secret of the ages is when you receive with gratitude and appreciation, you gain far more than the gift itself.

Learn that whatever you receive from someone or something, by accepting it with gratitude and appreciation, you bring it into your life in a different and better way.

If you wonder if gratitude and appreciation are the same, they are not.

  • Gratitude is more affective (emotional, sentimental, touching)
  • Appreciation is more cognitive (reasoning, rational, intellectual)
“Being able to receive a gift with gratitude is a sign of a healthy, humble spirit, which is also pleasing to God.” Luchrisa Valentine (1964-present)

Gratitude and appreciation for anything in life will return more than you can ever give.

Example1

If you want more success in your job and life, be grateful and appreciative of what you get from them. What you receive in return will have a far greater value than it would otherwise.

When you receive your paycheck with gratitude and appreciation, the work itself will become more meaningful and valuable. Additionally, your value will appreciate in the company’s eyes.

Example 2

Gratitude and appreciation for anyone you are in a relationship with will produce tremendous blessings. If you are married, why not express gratitude and appreciation to your spouse regularly? This has been one of the most incredible things I have learned. When I find something in my wife to appreciate and be grateful for each day, the blessing of her love in return practically overwhelms me. There is nothing quite like what you receive when you give in this instance. The love, peace, joy, happiness, and fulfillment are unlike anything else.

Final thoughts

“Freely you have received; freely give.” Matthew 10:8b NIV

It is out of what you have received that you can give. True riches always come from giving. It is a natural law like gravity that when you give, you receive. And the more you give, the more you receive.

A fulfilled life is not about things, although some things can be good. A fulfilled life is about relationships. Or, to put it more rightly, it is about gratitude and appreciation for those in your life!

What can you appreciate that you have received today? How about your spouse, children, family, friends, colleagues, customers, job, home, money, food, transportation, and a thousand other things? The more you appreciate each of these, the more you will value them, and the more you, in turn, will be valued.

Remember what you appreciate and are grateful for today will bless you with a meaningful, fulfilled, rich life tomorrow!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bill Abbate# Green# Environmental# Relevant# Living

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
3K followers

More from Bill Abbate

Unlocking the Power of Your Internal Voices

As you read these words, do you notice your internal monologue? Can you “hear” how the words are “spoken” in your mind as you read them? Yet you are doing so without forming sounds or speaking aloud.

Read full story
3 comments

Success

How would you like to learn a simple secret many successful people know? This secret is in the meaning of two words and how you use them in your life. It is so obvious we often miss it because of how society has conditioned us.

Read full story

Habits

Everyone is familiar with habits, but few know how to eliminate, change, or build them effectively. Do You wish you could lose some and gain others?. Habits can help you achieve goals and steal them from you. They can give you power and take it away. Habits can provide you with freedom or make you captive.

Read full story

Others

Everyone knows from experience we see various people differently. You view your spouse, the leader of a country, a lawyer, a doctor, a teacher, or a homeless person in distinct ways.

Read full story

Confidence

Little compares to the feeling of confidence. You know, those times when you know that you know you can do something. There is nothing else like it. How confident are you in yourself and your abilities? Could you use more confidence? Where can you gain it, and what keeps you from gaining more?

Read full story
19 comments

What You See

Imagine you were blind and suddenly gained your eyesight. What a life-changing event that would be!. We can have a similar experience when we suddenly see something in our minds. This is known as insight. Although we may be mentally blind to something, a sudden flash of insight, an “aha” or “eureka” moment, happens that changes everything!

Read full story

Value

Do you ever worry about your job, as in not having one, being laid off, or otherwise losing it? In today’s business climate, anything is possible, and some worry may be warranted.

Read full story

Home

Is your house a home? Isn’t a house and home the same thing? Not even close!. One is physical — the other psychological. Each possesses unique characteristics. A physical house is a structure, while a psychological home is a state of mind. A house is something you live in, while a home is what you make it.

Read full story

The End

The topic of this article is of supreme importance. No, it is not fun to talk about, but it is necessary nonetheless. How can anyone live their best life if they never think about that final day?

Read full story
83 comments

Done

Do you ever struggle with perfectionism or perfectionistic tendencies? You are not alone. Some sources claim that 30%, or nearly one in three people, are perfectionists. When it comes to the gifted, the number is even higher, with 87% of them being a perfectionist! And these numbers say nothing about how many of us have perfectionistic tendencies.

Read full story

The Symphony

Did you know life and vinyl records have some things in common? They do!. Let’s look at the similarities between the two and what they can teach us about life!. It is hard to believe, but in 2021, vinyl record sales topped CD sales for the first time in 30 years! Interestingly, vinyl record sales continue to rise with no slowdown in sight!

Read full story
1 comments
Lakeland, FL

Relations

Can you imagine what life would be like without good relationships? Not so great!. Good relationships are an integral part of living a good life. Without them, life would be empty.

Read full story

Sell

What comes to mind when you hear the word salesperson? Is it a greasy-haired quick-taking guy selling used cars? Maybe it’s a well-dressed smooth-talking couple selling timeshares. Perhaps it’s an old-west snake oil salesman hawking his miracle potion. Although these are stereotypes of salespeople, is there any truth in them?

Read full story

10Minutes

Can you spare a minute? How about 10? Have you ever considered what you can accomplish in 10 minutes? With 1,440 minutes in a day, how much difference could such a tiny fraction make?

Read full story

Wanting

Something everyone notices as they age is how much faster time flies. Imagine squeezing more out of each day, month, and year. Sounds enticing, doesn’t it?. There is a straightforward way to get more out of life by using a pattern for creating that exists everywhere. Most of us use this pattern without realizing it. It can be applied whenever you create something new, whether a simple grocery list or something as complex as your career path.

Read full story

Challenges

Can you imagine a life free from problems, struggles, and difficulties? While it is a nice thought, you know it is unrealistic. But what if we could see the opportunities these challenges bring into our lives? Is such a thing possible? Absolutely!

Read full story

Coaching

Have you noticed how many people call themselves coaches lately? Especially life coaches? They seem to be popping up everywhere, but beware! It is far too easy for anyone to call themselves a coach. Yet, many are dubious without proper training or certification.

Read full story
9 comments

Wisdom

What good is philosophy in this modern world? Isn’t it just a bunch of old guys sitting around discussing outdated ideas that aren’t relevant? Ideas that don’t matter much in today’s society?

Read full story
1 comments

Questions

At the foundation of serious learning is curiosity. Curiosity leads to questions that create knowledge, understanding, increased awareness, and wisdom. Some of the most important questions are about ourselves, helping us learn what makes us tick.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy