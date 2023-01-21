Public and Private

Bill Abbate

Photo by John Hain from Pixabay

Are you aware that you and every person on earth have two identities? It is true.

Each of us has a side everyone sees, the public self. Everyone also has a side no one else can see, the private self.

Let’s look at these two sides of ourselves to help us better understand who we are and how we show up in the world.

Our public and private selves

Do you agree that the better we know ourselves, the better our lives can be? A wise man once said:

“To know thyself is the beginning of wisdom.” Socrates (470–399 BC)

How well do you know the side of yourself you project to others vs. the side that no one else can see?

The public self is the visible side we knowingly or unwittingly show others. It is how we are seen and perceived. It is the side of us we project into the world.

We often attempt to modify how others see us with nice clothing, makeup, plastic surgery, hairpieces, shoe inserts, and many other things we think will add to our attractiveness. This is mainly due to how we have allowed society and others to condition us.

“Appearance is the most public part of the self. It is our … visible self that the world assumes to be a mirror of the invisible, inner self.” Nancy Etcoff (1955-present)

Judgment is powerful, and to think others judge us by our appearance is highly influential. Until you realize this, you will continue down the same road. Is that the life you want? Responding to how we think others want to see us? For many of us, our public self is merely a façade.

The private self is the invisible side of us that no one can fully see or know. It is the part of us that can be good or bad, moral or immoral. For many, it isn’t pretty when this private side is exposed!

Yet this is the side of us that ultimately determines what we do or do not do, what we believe or do not believe. Out of it and how we think creates our outer world.

The private self is our true self created by our thoughts.

The great thing about our public and private selves is that they can be changed, remolded, recreated, becoming better and truer to who we are and want to become.

The difference between the two

“Public self is a conditioned construct of the inner psychological self.” Sigmund Freud (1856–1939)

Why is it important to understand your public and private selves? Because the better you understand them and their differences, the greater your self-awareness will be. Increased self-awareness is always a good thing. Who wants to go through life unaware of their inner workings and how they affect us outwardly?

The more closely aligned your public and private self is, the more true to yourself you are and the less stress you experience.

The opposite is also true. The greater the difference between your public and private self, the less true you are to yourself, and the greater the level of stress you experience.

Maintaining a more significant difference between your two selves takes far more energy than when they are closely aligned.

Most people can maintain a considerable difference between the two selves for a time, but it will eventually wear them down and wear them out. The greater the gap, the more taxing it becomes, especially over time.

Dealing with the difference

Most of us project something different to those around us than who we are inside. That true self is so private few ever get a peek inside. No matter how moral or good you are, some things go through your mind that you would not want anyone else to know. Ever!

Scripture notes this sinister part in each of us:

“The human heart is the most deceitful of all things, and desperately wicked. Who really knows how bad it is?” (Jeremiah 17:9 NLT)

How much this affects the way you show up to others can vary considerably. It will depend on who you are around and your situation.

Anytime you can be your true self with others, you are comfortable. This is when you are at peace without any form of anxiety.

If you have a wide gap between the selves, the only way to reduce the stress caused by trying to maintain a different public image is to change something. You have two options. Change your public persona or who you are in private. Changing either is not an easy task, but it is possible.

If you have a large gap between your public and private selves, here are a few reasons to make the change:

  • You experience less stress when you no longer hold the tension of suppressing or exaggerating who you are.
  • You become more true to who you are, reducing internal tensions.
  • You experience fewer difficulties and can apply more energy to build a better life.
  • You strengthen your confidence in who you are and who you are becoming.
  • You come across as more genuine and build better relationships.

Overall, your life can only improve!

“Private victories precede public victories.” Stephen Covey (1932–2012)

These are only a few benefits of being the same person in public and private. Now all you need to do is change.

What it takes to change yourself and your behaviors includes:

  • A clear understanding of reality
  • A strong enough reason
  • An earnest desire, or better yet, a deep need
  • A strong sense of urgency
  • Taking immediate action. Without delay!

Nothing is stopping you from making the change this second except indecision and an attempt to rationalize. Don’t allow yourself to go there. Change who you are and enjoy the benefits listed above and more!

Final thoughts

It takes a great deal of energy to maintain different public and private selves and weighs heavily on your life. Who needs that extra weight?

Why not choose to be true to yourself and close the gap between how you show up to others and who you really are on the inside? You will unquestionably be happier and live a more satisfying life by doing so!

