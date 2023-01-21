The Game

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1aYc_0kLe0sON00
Photo byPhoto by Pixabay Free to use (CCO)

Can you imagine how much easier life would be if it were less complex and more predictable? What if there were a way to make it so? To see life differently, in a more straightforward way, read on to learn more about playing this game called life and doing it well.

The game of life

Have you ever played chess? In case someone reading this is not familiar with it, here is a simple definition of the game:

chess (noun) — a game for 2 players each of whom moves 16 pieces according to fixed rules across a checkerboard and tries to checkmate the opponent’s king. Merriam-Webster

Like life, to play chess well, you must look ahead. Beyond where the pieces are on the board. You must anticipate your opponent’s moves and plan your next moves as far ahead as possible.

As with life, you are free to move any of your pieces on the board wherever you wish, so long as you abide by the rules. This means you can play the game haphazardly with little or no thought of the outcome and with little or no hope of winning. Or you can play the game for a better outcome, perhaps even winning. Most of us approach life in one of these two ways.

The thing about chess and life is every move you make creates a response. For the chess player, it is the opponent’s move on the board. For life, your move determines what you get in return.

How do you approach life? Like a chess player making deliberate moves, thinking ahead as much as possible. Or are your moves less planned, less organized, and less outcome-oriented?

The only difference between chess and life is the opponent. In life, it is not a person. It is the world itself.

In chess, as in life, the earlier you start taking the game seriously, the better your chance of winning or at least doing well.

You can look at yourself as a pawn, or you can play the part of the king. As a pawn, you are at the mercy of the world. Playing as the king means you are in it until the end. How do you see yourself? As a pawn or king?

Simplifying this complex world and the outcome you wish to create begins with something very basic — your mindset. Everyone possesses one of two mindsets or combinations of them.

Mindset

Your mindset touches every part of life and affects every move you make or do not make. Fortunately, there are only two primary mindsets.

If you have a growth mindset, you see yourself as someone who can learn, grow, survive failure and defeat, pick yourself up and continue forward as often and as long as it takes. It leads to becoming a victor over life’s circumstances.

If you have a fixed mindset, you see life as being against you, always giving you the short end of the stick and never allowing you to accomplish anything. It’s a constant struggle. Do you say, “If it weren’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all”? If this is true for you, it leads you to become a victim of life’s circumstances.

Which would you rather be? A victor or a victim? In the game of life or the game of chess, the decision is yours. You get to choose.

“In chess, as in life, a man is his own most dangerous opponent.” Vasily Smyslov (1921–2010)

Playing the game

Whether playing the game of chess or the game of life, many people play with one of those two mindsets. They are a victor/winner or a victim/loser before they even start.

Some are checkmated far too early. They see no moves and give up on making progress. As in a chess game, they do not think far enough in advance to get and stay ahead. They come to know a life full of difficulties. It’s just them and life, pushing and pulling, going nowhere. Then they die.

Others choose to play the game differently. They see the potential for winning the game. They think several moves ahead, and before the end of life, they will have made great progress.

They refuse to give up until they are in the ground. They go through life with energy and enthusiasm, learning, growing, and living as fully as possible. When they fail, they continue planning ahead and play until they reach the end of the game. Imagine living a life where you get to call checkmate! What a life that will be!

Yes, it’s true — both the victim and the victor die in the end. Yet one dies as a hopeless victim, while the other comes out as a hopeful victor. The victor leaves a legacy through what they did with their life. Their legacy will continue to live after their death because of who they were and how they affected others.

Control

As you can see, you get to choose how you play your game of life. You have a great deal of control over the outcome. Each successive move is in your hands. You understand life is unpredictable and see it as challenging and exciting! You can’t wait to learn what’s around the next corner.

Did you know they say there are “more possible games of chess than there are atoms in the universe”? While this statement may be debatable, the point is there’s an almost limitless number of moves in the game of chess. Imagine how many more moves are possible in this game of life!

Make your next move

Why not anticipate your next moves and make life more predictable? If you desire to win or at least do well in your game of life, take some wise advice from Brian Tracy:

“Success is predictable.” Brian Tracy (1944-present)

Why is success predictable? Because you have planned your next moves, you will take action, adjust as necessary, and have a good idea of the outcome.

Failing to plan will still produce a predictable result, but one you may not like!

As one of our founding fathers said long ago:

“If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail!” Benjamin Franklin (1706–1790)

You can become one of the lucky ones by understanding some additional wise advice from Tracy :

“I’ve found that luck is quite predictable. If you want more luck, take more chances. Be more active. Show up more often.” Brian Tracy (1944-present)

No one gets out of this life alive. How you arrive at the end depends on whether you gave up, gave in, or kept pushing forward and fighting.

Why not take a chance? Take some risks? What do you have to lose? Only you can play your game of life, so why not play the best game you can?

Final thoughts

“No one ever won a game by resigning.” Savielly Tartakower (1857–1956)

Develop the right mindset, think ahead, play the game, and create the outcome you want! Become a warrior and not a worrier. A victor and not a victim. Never give in, and never give up. Make your next move from a position of strength and confidence.

Regardless of where you are in life, you have more moves to make. Onward toward victory!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Green# National# Environmental# Relevant# Interest

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
3K followers

More from Bill Abbate

Wisdom

What good is philosophy in this modern world? Isn’t it just a bunch of old guys sitting around discussing outdated ideas that aren’t relevant? Ideas that don’t matter much in today’s society?

Read full story
1 comments

Questions

At the foundation of serious learning is curiosity. Curiosity leads to questions that create knowledge, understanding, increased awareness, and wisdom. Some of the most important questions are about ourselves, helping us learn what makes us tick.

Read full story
1 comments

Public and Private

Are you aware that you and every person on earth have two identities? It is true. Each of us has a side everyone sees, the public self. Everyone also has a side no one else can see, the private self.

Read full story

Power

Want to know how you can build a more powerful life? Get to know yourself better!. But I already know myself, you say? Of course, you do, but how well?. We are complex creatures living in a complex world. While we may think we are intimately acquainted with ourselves and who we are, there is always more to learn. Beyond learning more about ourselves, there is also more to understand about life, more wisdom and knowledge to gain, more skills to build, and far more to know about who we are, who we are becoming, and the life we are creating.

Read full story
2 comments

Say No

The most valuable thing every person possesses is that precious, limited resource known as time. When you understand the real value of time, which is life itself, you will want to use it more wisely.

Read full story
126 comments

Peace

Who doesn’t love the word peace? Its very sound is comforting and calming. What comes to mind when you hear it?. Peace is both simple and complex. Viewed in the positive, it brings us comfort and tranquility. But in the negative, as in its lack, it creates worry, discomfort, and anxiety.

Read full story
13 comments

Great Lessons

What can we learn about life from a philosopher who lived 2,400 years ago? Plenty!. Let’s look at three pieces of wisdom from one of the greatest philosophers in history and how they can help us live a better life in today’s world.

Read full story

Confidence

Has there ever been more doubt and uncertainty in the world than today? Since doubt is part of the human condition, that may be hard to ascertain. But why do we doubt? Is there something behind our doubts? Can any good come from them?

Read full story
1 comments

An Idea

Do you see yourself as being in sales? What about the old adage that everyone is in sales? Why is this claim made? Could it be because everyone must deal with other people, and to do so requires some level of selling yourself, regardless?

Read full story
1 comments

Decisions

How often have you heard someone say, “Respond, don’t react”? It is such a common saying you will find more than 115 million results by googling those three words as of this writing.

Read full story
3 comments

Freedom

What would life be without freedom? It is difficult to imagine not being free for those living in “free world” countries such as the USA. Or is it?. But what does it mean to be free? Free from what? Free from whom? Free to do what?

Read full story

The Inner Critic

How well do you know yourself? Do you realize there is something inside you that determines your future? Imagine how valuable it would be to learn more about this something. It is such an influential part of yourself, even a little knowledge of it can be a major life-changer.

Read full story

Deserving It

If you found a simple concept that changed your life, helping you live in an entirely new way, wouldn’t you want to share it? Most people would, and that is how strongly I feel about what you will read here.

Read full story
1 comments

Who is Leading?

Are you a leader? Leader of what, you ask? Of yourself! If you can’t lead yourself, how can you lead anyone else?. Let’s take a few minutes to discuss what it looks like to be a leader, especially of yourself!

Read full story

Bottom Line

How often do you stop to think about life? Not life in general, but your entire life?. If you are like many of us, you are probably thinking, “When would I find time to do something like that?” Do we really have so little time today that we can’t stop for a few minutes to think about the most important thing in our life — the actual life we are living?

Read full story

You Say You Can't?

Have you ever thought, “I can’t do that” or “That is something I could never do”? Such thoughts are common, but from where do they come?. Let’s look at some causes of what you say you can, can’t, or won’t do and a way to turn some of these around.

Read full story

Shifting Life

We can experience radical shifts in our thinking at times in life. Such changes come from seeing something in a completely new way. Significant changes come from a shift in perspective known as a paradigm shift, and believe me, if you have one, you will know it!

Read full story

Your Team

Do you feel all alone in life at times? On your own, with no one to help?. Wouldn’t it be great to have some people on your team? Someone to pitch in now and then. Someone to lend a little helping hand. How might your life improve with a few teammates?

Read full story

Two Important Words

What if you suddenly learned you have been seeing life in black and white when you could see it in color?. Let’s look at the difference between the two ways of seeing and explore a simple way to change your sight from black and white to full Technicolor!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy