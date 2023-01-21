Photo by Photo by Pixabay Free to use (CCO)

Can you imagine how much easier life would be if it were less complex and more predictable? What if there were a way to make it so? To see life differently, in a more straightforward way, read on to learn more about playing this game called life and doing it well.

The game of life

Have you ever played chess? In case someone reading this is not familiar with it, here is a simple definition of the game:

chess (noun) — a game for 2 players each of whom moves 16 pieces according to fixed rules across a checkerboard and tries to checkmate the opponent’s king. Merriam-Webster

Like life, to play chess well, you must look ahead. Beyond where the pieces are on the board. You must anticipate your opponent’s moves and plan your next moves as far ahead as possible.

As with life, you are free to move any of your pieces on the board wherever you wish, so long as you abide by the rules. This means you can play the game haphazardly with little or no thought of the outcome and with little or no hope of winning. Or you can play the game for a better outcome, perhaps even winning. Most of us approach life in one of these two ways.

The thing about chess and life is every move you make creates a response. For the chess player, it is the opponent’s move on the board. For life, your move determines what you get in return.

How do you approach life? Like a chess player making deliberate moves, thinking ahead as much as possible. Or are your moves less planned, less organized, and less outcome-oriented?

The only difference between chess and life is the opponent. In life, it is not a person. It is the world itself.

In chess, as in life, the earlier you start taking the game seriously, the better your chance of winning or at least doing well.

You can look at yourself as a pawn, or you can play the part of the king. As a pawn, you are at the mercy of the world. Playing as the king means you are in it until the end. How do you see yourself? As a pawn or king?

Simplifying this complex world and the outcome you wish to create begins with something very basic — your mindset. Everyone possesses one of two mindsets or combinations of them.

Mindset

Your mindset touches every part of life and affects every move you make or do not make. Fortunately, there are only two primary mindsets.

If you have a growth mindset, you see yourself as someone who can learn, grow, survive failure and defeat, pick yourself up and continue forward as often and as long as it takes. It leads to becoming a victor over life’s circumstances.

If you have a fixed mindset, you see life as being against you, always giving you the short end of the stick and never allowing you to accomplish anything. It’s a constant struggle. Do you say, “If it weren’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all”? If this is true for you, it leads you to become a victim of life’s circumstances.

Which would you rather be? A victor or a victim? In the game of life or the game of chess, the decision is yours. You get to choose.

“In chess, as in life, a man is his own most dangerous opponent.” Vasily Smyslov (1921–2010)

Playing the game

Whether playing the game of chess or the game of life, many people play with one of those two mindsets. They are a victor/winner or a victim/loser before they even start.

Some are checkmated far too early. They see no moves and give up on making progress. As in a chess game, they do not think far enough in advance to get and stay ahead. They come to know a life full of difficulties. It’s just them and life, pushing and pulling, going nowhere. Then they die.

Others choose to play the game differently. They see the potential for winning the game. They think several moves ahead, and before the end of life, they will have made great progress.

They refuse to give up until they are in the ground. They go through life with energy and enthusiasm, learning, growing, and living as fully as possible. When they fail, they continue planning ahead and play until they reach the end of the game. Imagine living a life where you get to call checkmate! What a life that will be!

Yes, it’s true — both the victim and the victor die in the end. Yet one dies as a hopeless victim, while the other comes out as a hopeful victor. The victor leaves a legacy through what they did with their life. Their legacy will continue to live after their death because of who they were and how they affected others.

Control

As you can see, you get to choose how you play your game of life. You have a great deal of control over the outcome. Each successive move is in your hands. You understand life is unpredictable and see it as challenging and exciting! You can’t wait to learn what’s around the next corner.

Did you know they say there are “ more possible games of chess than there are atoms in the universe ”? While this statement may be debatable, the point is there’s an almost limitless number of moves in the game of chess. Imagine how many more moves are possible in this game of life!

Make your next move

Why not anticipate your next moves and make life more predictable? If you desire to win or at least do well in your game of life, take some wise advice from Brian Tracy:

“Success is predictable.” Brian Tracy (1944-present)

Why is success predictable? Because you have planned your next moves, you will take action, adjust as necessary, and have a good idea of the outcome.

Failing to plan will still produce a predictable result, but one you may not like!

As one of our founding fathers said long ago:

“If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail!” Benjamin Franklin (1706–1790)

You can become one of the lucky ones by understanding some additional wise advice from Tracy :

“I’ve found that luck is quite predictable. If you want more luck, take more chances. Be more active. Show up more often.” Brian Tracy (1944-present)

No one gets out of this life alive. How you arrive at the end depends on whether you gave up, gave in, or kept pushing forward and fighting.

Why not take a chance? Take some risks? What do you have to lose? Only you can play your game of life, so why not play the best game you can?

Final thoughts

“No one ever won a game by resigning.” Savielly Tartakower (1857–1956)

Develop the right mindset, think ahead, play the game, and create the outcome you want! Become a warrior and not a worrier. A victor and not a victim. Never give in, and never give up. Make your next move from a position of strength and confidence.

Regardless of where you are in life, you have more moves to make. Onward toward victory!