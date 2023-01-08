Who is Leading?

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJq4s_0k6uBTkG00
Photo byImage by Scott Webb from Pixabay

Are you a leader? Leader of what, you ask? Of yourself! If you can’t lead yourself, how can you lead anyone else?

Let’s take a few minutes to discuss what it looks like to be a leader, especially of yourself!

The leader within

You have heard it said many times “everyone is a leader.” But what exactly does that mean?

I bet you can come up with at least one person who follows you, even if it is only yourself! But there are always others that look up to you, aren’t there? Yes, every adult on the planet is a leader in some respect.

If you are a parent, you are a leader. If you have a younger sibling, you are a leader. If you are married, you are indeed a co-leader. What makes you a leader in these instances? The fact that your children, sibling, and spouse look to you as an example in their life.

You are also a leader outside the home, although you may not have thought of it this way. Do you ever give someone advice? If so, you lead them, and they follow you, however briefly. If a neighborhood kid, someone at church, or a colleague respects you in the least, you are a leader. Give it some thought, and you can only conclude that you have led others throughout your life.

Most leaders do not have a leadership title or an official position at work or in life, but they are still leaders. Some leaders lead many people during their careers, and you can be sure they are often led by those who work for them. Any subordinate with the skill or expertise needed by a leader is considered a leader. They lead those over them with their knowledge, advice, and abilities.

A sad fact in the business world is how seldom companies invest in leadership development at different levels for their employees. This does give many an opportunity, however. If you, as an individual, will make even a small investment in personal development for yourself, you can easily change the course of your life and multiply your results significantly.

While much neglect exists in personal and corporate leadership development, nothing is stopping you from growing as the leader of your own life. Self-leadership is simply:

“Taking control of who you are and who you are becoming through learning, growth, and action.”

Who better to lead you than yourself?

Since everyone is a leader, why wouldn’t we want to learn to lead ourselves well? You are important to yourself, aren’t you?

When we lead ourselves well, we will lead others more effectively. Both you and they deserve the best leadership examples so they can become great leaders in their own and others’ lives.

The role of creating in leadership

An often overlooked facet of leading is that:

“To lead is to create.”

You create your future and more value for yourself and others as a leader. Effective leadership requires continual growth and change. How does one do this? By understanding it is up to you and you alone to move your life forward. Accept responsibility, take charge and go to work on yourself. Otherwise, you could wind up stuck or, heaven forbid, go backward!

A few observations about good leaders is they:

  • are people of planning and action
  • take lessons from the past and leave the past in the past where it belongs
  • are lifelong learners and readers
  • are mature and responsible
  • are honorable and selfless
  • know the importance of maintaining their skills and abilities
  • are not afraid to fail
  • maintain a growth mindset
  • know how to surround themselves with the right people while helping them grow
  • realize it is up to them to create the future they desire

You can sum up real leaders as those who create their future.

Become the leader in your life for life

To lead yourself requires clarity in articulating what you wish to create in yourself and your life. You must be able to see it, which requires developing a vision of who you want to become and what you want.

The more clearly you envision what you want to create in yourself, the more intentional you become, making your actions more decisive. You will then move toward creating something different, something new.

The best advice I have heard to improve your ability to lead yourself or someone else is this:

“Become more than you are.” Jim Rohn (1930–2009)

Make the conscious decision to take responsibility and take charge of creating your future.

Work on yourself, expand and deepen your thinking, gain clarity, then take action. Read books and blogs. Listen to podcasts. Watch TED and YouTube videos. Research self-leadership online. Never in the history of man has so much knowledge and free resources been available at our fingertips to help us grow and develop. What do you need to make this happen? Become curious, interested, and excited. Develop a craving to learn more about becoming all you can be!

Set a few minutes aside each day to begin investing in yourself — in your personal development as a human being and leader. Easy to say, but hard to do when we allow life to get in the way. And why do we do that? The answer is in the old saying:

“If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” Benjamin Franklin (1706–1790)

Take practical action

Use your calendar to add an appointment with yourself daily to invest in yourself. You are worth it, aren’t you? It only takes a few minutes. Make it the same time each day. Set a goal to learn at least one new thing daily for the remainder of the year. Then do it again next year, the year after that, and the years after that!

Imagine the effect of learning one new thing per day over a year! Three hundred sixty-five things you didn’t know before. Or, if it’s easier, try to learn one new actionable thing each week. That still equates to 52 things that can change the trajectory of your life. What do you think the average person purposefully learns each year? Not much. Well, don’t become one of them!

Leading is not just about obtaining a position, such as becoming a manager or president of a company. You can develop leadership skills and practice them in each area of life. Find every opportunity to lead in your family, with your peers, bosses, subordinates, board, church, friends, online, and anywhere and everywhere. Most importantly, become the best leader of yourself you can be!

Becoming more than you are today rests squarely on your shoulders. It is your responsibility and no one else’s.

Final thoughts

Are you ready to put your life on a new course and create the future you desire? Are you ready to grow and become more than you are today? Start now!

Take one small step into the future with the leadership discipline of learning one thing daily and leading yourself.

Imagine how that one small thing can accumulate into substantial progress in a year, two, five, or ten.

Start now! Become the leader in your life!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wisdom# Inspiration# Current# National# Relevant

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
3K followers

More from Bill Abbate

Deserving It

If you found a simple concept that changed your life, helping you live in an entirely new way, wouldn’t you want to share it? Most people would, and that is how strongly I feel about what you will read here.

Read full story
1 comments

Bottom Line

How often do you stop to think about life? Not life in general, but your entire life?. If you are like many of us, you are probably thinking, “When would I find time to do something like that?” Do we really have so little time today that we can’t stop for a few minutes to think about the most important thing in our life — the actual life we are living?

Read full story

You Say You Can't?

Have you ever thought, “I can’t do that” or “That is something I could never do”? Such thoughts are common, but from where do they come?. Let’s look at some causes of what you say you can, can’t, or won’t do and a way to turn some of these around.

Read full story

Shifting Life

We can experience radical shifts in our thinking at times in life. Such changes come from seeing something in a completely new way. Significant changes come from a shift in perspective known as a paradigm shift, and believe me, if you have one, you will know it!

Read full story

Your Team

Do you feel all alone in life at times? On your own, with no one to help?. Wouldn’t it be great to have some people on your team? Someone to pitch in now and then. Someone to lend a little helping hand. How might your life improve with a few teammates?

Read full story

Two Important Words

What if you suddenly learned you have been seeing life in black and white when you could see it in color?. Let’s look at the difference between the two ways of seeing and explore a simple way to change your sight from black and white to full Technicolor!

Read full story

Creating

Do you think of yourself as a creator? Well, believe it or not, you are! Let me explain. Every living thing on earth creates something during its life. For humankind, desires alone create a great deal. Our work creates income which creates many other things. Each of us is making (creating) a life in which we create relationships, families, friends, and so on. Love itself is a co-creation between the lover and the loved. Can you imagine a life without the warmth and love of another? If you are married with children, your marriage creates a union from which you create offspring.

Read full story

Control the Weather

How’s the weather where you are today? Not the weather outside, but in the room you are in or within a few feet of you. If you are in an office or a meeting, pay attention to the atmosphere in the room. Is it heavy or light, somber or joyous, serious or flippant, stormy or calm, positive or negative, genuine or insincere? How’s the atmosphere in your place of work in general? How about in your car, at home, with your spouse, or with customers?

Read full story
3 comments

Choosing

With the number of choices we make daily, you would think everyone would be a decision-making expert! We know that is not true. But what about those important choices? It would seem we would at least develop real expertise in making them. But that doesn’t ring true either, does it?

Read full story
1 comments

Writing Freedom

Let’s travel back to the time before keyboards and computers. You may think this was long, long ago, but it was not. The invention of the first word processor happened in 1971. For many baby boomers, that was yesterday! Those were the analog days when all you had was pen and paper and maybe a manual typewriter if you were fortunate.

Read full story

View of the World

Who doesn’t love the simple things in life? That first cup of coffee in the morning, the smell of fresh air, being with the one you love, and the many other beautiful experiences we have.

Read full story
1 comments

Finding Wisdom

Who doesn’t want to be wise? Who doesn’t want to be wealthy? Is it possible to have each in abundance? Let’s look at these two fascinating subjects — wealth and wisdom, to see what we can uncover!

Read full story
1 comments

Emotions

Have you ever experienced one of those eye-opening things that dramatically affects your life? They don’t come very often, do they?. Something that can have this effect on you is furthering your understanding of what makes us humans so unique. While the answer is in our brains, it is not in our thoughts. Without getting too sciencey, let’s look at how two significant parts of the brain affect how we think, behave, and see, influencing our entire being. We will then look at how you can use this to improve your life significantly!

Read full story
1 comments

Improving Life

Are you one of the fortunate few who seems to get a lot done, easily accomplishing what you want? Or are you, like many, struggling to get through each day?. What if there were a straightforward lesson we could learn from some of the most successful and significant people to have ever lived? What lesson? The best you will ever find! Read on to learn more!

Read full story

Multitasking

Have you ever considered how much of your day is spent on autopilot? You find yourself driving somewhere, lost in thought, and suddenly you arrive with little memory of how you got there! Or you left home and wondered if you locked the door, closed the garage, or turned the oven off. How about going somewhere and realizing you left your wallet at home?

Read full story

Living Life

Photo byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexelsbeen. Where do you find inspiration? Having written and published more than 800 pieces on Medium, I would say quotes have easily inspired more than half of my articles. Little is more powerful in the English language than a well-formed sentence or two that captures the essence of a subject.

Read full story

They Can Change

Is it possible to “make” another person change? If you have tried, you know it is not an easy thing to do. Some insist it is impossible to change someone else, but some do not agree. Not only is it possible, but it is more straightforward than you may realize. All you need is the secret.

Read full story

Failing Forward

How do you view failures at work and in your life? Do you see them as final or perhaps fatal? Or do you see them as a new beginning or possibly an opportunity? Let’s explore these two directions and see where they can take us.

Read full story

Decisions

Decisions, decisions, decisions. So many decisions every week, every day, every hour. Did you know the average adult makes an estimated 35,000 decisions every day? Whether you believe the number or not, there is no question we are constantly making decisions. Life is so full of them that most go unnoticed.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy