Shifting Life

Photo by Photo by Ben on Unsplash

We can experience radical shifts in our thinking at times in life. Such changes come from seeing something in a completely new way. Significant changes come from a shift in perspective known as a paradigm shift, and believe me, if you have one, you will know it!

The great thing about any shift in perspective, large or small, is that they enhance our learning and growth, often in a memorable way.

Let’s explore these shifts and how they help us see and experience life in new ways.

“We don’t see things as they are, we see them as we are.” Anais Nin (1903–1977)

Paradigm shifts

A shift in perspective can range from minor to significant. At the more significant end are fundamental shifts in how we see something. These shifts are more aptly called paradigm shifts. The definition of paradigm shift is:

paradigm shift (noun) — a fundamental change in approach or underlying assumptions. Oxford Languages

An example of this term impacted me so much that it changed how I view life. I will never forget reading Steven Covey’s The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People when I got my first copy in 1990. While I was familiar with the word paradigm, I had never heard of a paradigm shift before.

You can listen to this part of the book in Covey’s voice here: Covey’s paradigm shift story on YouTube . It is a short, compelling story and well worth the listen. It remains the best explanation of paradigm shift I have ever heard.

While I didn’t know the name of it at the time, one of my first paradigm shifts happened soon after my daughter was born. Before her birth, I would watch TV and see the little children suffering in the Vietnam War, yet the images had little effect on me. After her birth, my heart would break at the very thought of those same innocent children suffering so much. It was as though an empathy switch suddenly turned on in my head.

Little did I know less than twenty years after this event, Covey would help me expand my vocabulary with such an impactful term — paradigm shift.

What shifts have you experienced that made a significant impact on your life? Why not take some quiet time to journal about them? Looking at these significant shifts can help you understand your life in a way little else can.

Shifting perspectives

While most shifts in our thinking are not as abrupt as a paradigm shift, everyone experiences them throughout their lives. These shifts always broaden or change our perspectives.

It is human nature to lock into a single perspective about something. Yet there is always more than one perspective you can take about any subject. When you think you have thought about something thoroughly, another viewpoint emerges that changes or adds to your current understanding.

In case you are wondering, viewpoint, perspective, and understanding are synonymous in many ways.

Perspective shifts are crucial to our growth. Each new perspective opens your mind to seeing more possibilities, enhancing and expanding your understanding of reality while often unearthing opportunities.

Have you ever met someone who enlarged your thinking? It happens all the time in conversations and meetings. How does it happen? When you hear a different point of view, you will typically make one of three decisions:

accept it as is

accept it in part

reject it outright

Even partially accepting a new point of view will create a shift and help you grow, if ever so slightly.

Asking someone for their viewpoint is the easiest way to broaden your perspective. Of course, this requires that you keep an open mind.

An example of this can happen when you look at political issues, which can be polarizing. You may be absolutely positive that your opinion is the only one that is correct or accurate. Yet another person may have completely contrary views. The question is, are you open to hearing them?

“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.” Marcus Aurelius (121–180 AD)

That’s one of the great things about the human race — we are not all clones, nor should we be. Everyone has unique experiences, backgrounds, trials, and tribulations that make us who we are. Imagine a world without the variety that differences in people create. It would be very boring, to say the least.

Learning from others

“What we see depends mainly on what we look for.” John Lubbock (1834–1919)

Try a little experiment. Find someone with a different position on a subject. Ask questions about their views by being genuinely curious, sincere, and non-threatening. The only agenda is to learn, not convince them of anything.

Don’t try to persuade them to your viewpoints. Simply ask sincere questions about the subject and their thoughts. Then listen. You may be surprised by what you learn.

Example

I once worked with a man named Joe who had different religious views than my friend Tom (one was Catholic, the other Protestant).

Whenever Joe and Tom discussed religion, the conversation would grow heated and contentious. I recall one of them often becoming so frustrated he would physically turn red in the face, the veins in his neck ready to pop!

Rather than get tangled up in their often heated discussions, I became curious about their beliefs. I started asking questions about what they believed and how they had come to those beliefs. It amazed me how well they each knew the Scriptures.

We had some fascinating conversations. I discovered their beliefs were actually closely aligned. Over time each of us had a perspective shift helping us better understand one another.

The three of us can now speak openly about our beliefs with far less contention. We now tend to focus on what we have in common rather than our differences. Furthermore, my entire perspective on what I thought I knew about their faiths changed, and I have developed a profound respect for each man.

Since life is about relationships, one of the great things about asking questions of others or yourself is they can open your mind. As your mind opens, you begin seeing new and fresh perspectives, allowing you to understand more of what exists. As you understand more, you will see more possibilities, leading to greater opportunities.

How to find new perspectives

“The difference between a mountain and a molehill is your perspective.” Al Neuharth (1924–2013)

In addition to getting other people’s perspectives, it is easy to dig into your thoughts to develop different perspectives. All that is needed is to ask yourself the right questions. Professional coaches do this all the time with clients. Following are some steps you can use.

Start by writing down your initial viewpoint on a subject.

Shoot for at least six to eight additional viewpoints.

Begin by asking yourself questions like: “What’s another viewpoint?”, “What am I leaving out?”, “What would (name of person) say about this?”, “What am I missing?” “How could I be wrong?”, “What else?” and so on.

The trick is to examine the subject from as many viewpoints as possible. This can significantly enhance your overall understanding of a given issue.

Try the exercise with anything on your mind, especially something on which you have a strong opinion. Your subject could be a person, an object, a place, a philosophy, or anything at all.

Is it worth examining, broadening, and perhaps changing your perspective? Only if you want growth, greater possibilities, and more opportunities in your life!

To make this exercise even more powerful, do it with someone you care about and trust. When I do this, I am often amazed at the perspectives the other person comes up with in addition to my own.

Final thoughts

“We see the world, not as it is, but as we are — or, as we are conditioned to see it. When we open our mouths to describe what we see, we in effect describe ourselves, our perceptions, our paradigms.” Stephen Covey (1932–2012)

Why not examine some of your views about the difficult times in today’s world to broaden your perspectives? With so much cultural change and uprising occurring, not to mention pandemics and wars, it is the perfect time to uncover new perspectives and seize new opportunities for personal growth!

Work to develop your understanding that your life is constrained only by the limited perspectives you hold. Free yourself and remove these limits by doing the above exercise.

Why not give it a try and begin broadening your mind today? You have nothing to lose and everything to gain by doing so!