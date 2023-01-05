Shifting Life

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MNyjl_0k4aIsN800
Photo byPhoto by Ben on Unsplash

We can experience radical shifts in our thinking at times in life. Such changes come from seeing something in a completely new way. Significant changes come from a shift in perspective known as a paradigm shift, and believe me, if you have one, you will know it!

The great thing about any shift in perspective, large or small, is that they enhance our learning and growth, often in a memorable way.

Let’s explore these shifts and how they help us see and experience life in new ways.

“We don’t see things as they are, we see them as we are.” Anais Nin (1903–1977)

Paradigm shifts

A shift in perspective can range from minor to significant. At the more significant end are fundamental shifts in how we see something. These shifts are more aptly called paradigm shifts. The definition of paradigm shift is:

paradigm shift (noun) — a fundamental change in approach or underlying assumptions. Oxford Languages

An example of this term impacted me so much that it changed how I view life. I will never forget reading Steven Covey’s The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People when I got my first copy in 1990. While I was familiar with the word paradigm, I had never heard of a paradigm shift before.

You can listen to this part of the book in Covey’s voice here: Covey’s paradigm shift story on YouTube. It is a short, compelling story and well worth the listen. It remains the best explanation of paradigm shift I have ever heard.

While I didn’t know the name of it at the time, one of my first paradigm shifts happened soon after my daughter was born. Before her birth, I would watch TV and see the little children suffering in the Vietnam War, yet the images had little effect on me. After her birth, my heart would break at the very thought of those same innocent children suffering so much. It was as though an empathy switch suddenly turned on in my head.

Little did I know less than twenty years after this event, Covey would help me expand my vocabulary with such an impactful term — paradigm shift.

What shifts have you experienced that made a significant impact on your life? Why not take some quiet time to journal about them? Looking at these significant shifts can help you understand your life in a way little else can.

Shifting perspectives

While most shifts in our thinking are not as abrupt as a paradigm shift, everyone experiences them throughout their lives. These shifts always broaden or change our perspectives.

It is human nature to lock into a single perspective about something. Yet there is always more than one perspective you can take about any subject. When you think you have thought about something thoroughly, another viewpoint emerges that changes or adds to your current understanding.

In case you are wondering, viewpoint, perspective, and understanding are synonymous in many ways.

Perspective shifts are crucial to our growth. Each new perspective opens your mind to seeing more possibilities, enhancing and expanding your understanding of reality while often unearthing opportunities.

Have you ever met someone who enlarged your thinking? It happens all the time in conversations and meetings. How does it happen? When you hear a different point of view, you will typically make one of three decisions:

  • accept it as is
  • accept it in part
  • reject it outright

Even partially accepting a new point of view will create a shift and help you grow, if ever so slightly.

Asking someone for their viewpoint is the easiest way to broaden your perspective. Of course, this requires that you keep an open mind.

An example of this can happen when you look at political issues, which can be polarizing. You may be absolutely positive that your opinion is the only one that is correct or accurate. Yet another person may have completely contrary views. The question is, are you open to hearing them?

“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.” Marcus Aurelius (121–180 AD)

That’s one of the great things about the human race — we are not all clones, nor should we be. Everyone has unique experiences, backgrounds, trials, and tribulations that make us who we are. Imagine a world without the variety that differences in people create. It would be very boring, to say the least.

Learning from others

“What we see depends mainly on what we look for.” John Lubbock (1834–1919)

Try a little experiment. Find someone with a different position on a subject. Ask questions about their views by being genuinely curious, sincere, and non-threatening. The only agenda is to learn, not convince them of anything.

Don’t try to persuade them to your viewpoints. Simply ask sincere questions about the subject and their thoughts. Then listen. You may be surprised by what you learn.

Example

I once worked with a man named Joe who had different religious views than my friend Tom (one was Catholic, the other Protestant).

Whenever Joe and Tom discussed religion, the conversation would grow heated and contentious. I recall one of them often becoming so frustrated he would physically turn red in the face, the veins in his neck ready to pop!

Rather than get tangled up in their often heated discussions, I became curious about their beliefs. I started asking questions about what they believed and how they had come to those beliefs. It amazed me how well they each knew the Scriptures.

We had some fascinating conversations. I discovered their beliefs were actually closely aligned. Over time each of us had a perspective shift helping us better understand one another.

The three of us can now speak openly about our beliefs with far less contention. We now tend to focus on what we have in common rather than our differences. Furthermore, my entire perspective on what I thought I knew about their faiths changed, and I have developed a profound respect for each man.

Since life is about relationships, one of the great things about asking questions of others or yourself is they can open your mind. As your mind opens, you begin seeing new and fresh perspectives, allowing you to understand more of what exists. As you understand more, you will see more possibilities, leading to greater opportunities.

How to find new perspectives

“The difference between a mountain and a molehill is your perspective.” Al Neuharth (1924–2013)

In addition to getting other people’s perspectives, it is easy to dig into your thoughts to develop different perspectives. All that is needed is to ask yourself the right questions. Professional coaches do this all the time with clients. Following are some steps you can use.

  • Start by writing down your initial viewpoint on a subject.
  • Shoot for at least six to eight additional viewpoints.
  • Begin by asking yourself questions like: “What’s another viewpoint?”, “What am I leaving out?”, “What would (name of person) say about this?”, “What am I missing?” “How could I be wrong?”, “What else?” and so on.

The trick is to examine the subject from as many viewpoints as possible. This can significantly enhance your overall understanding of a given issue.

Try the exercise with anything on your mind, especially something on which you have a strong opinion. Your subject could be a person, an object, a place, a philosophy, or anything at all.

Is it worth examining, broadening, and perhaps changing your perspective? Only if you want growth, greater possibilities, and more opportunities in your life!

To make this exercise even more powerful, do it with someone you care about and trust. When I do this, I am often amazed at the perspectives the other person comes up with in addition to my own.

Final thoughts

“We see the world, not as it is, but as we are — or, as we are conditioned to see it. When we open our mouths to describe what we see, we in effect describe ourselves, our perceptions, our paradigms.” Stephen Covey (1932–2012)

Why not examine some of your views about the difficult times in today’s world to broaden your perspectives? With so much cultural change and uprising occurring, not to mention pandemics and wars, it is the perfect time to uncover new perspectives and seize new opportunities for personal growth!

Work to develop your understanding that your life is constrained only by the limited perspectives you hold. Free yourself and remove these limits by doing the above exercise.

Why not give it a try and begin broadening your mind today? You have nothing to lose and everything to gain by doing so!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Life# Inspiration# Current# National

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
3K followers

More from Bill Abbate

Deserving It

If you found a simple concept that changed your life, helping you live in an entirely new way, wouldn’t you want to share it? Most people would, and that is how strongly I feel about what you will read here.

Read full story
1 comments

Who is Leading?

Are you a leader? Leader of what, you ask? Of yourself! If you can’t lead yourself, how can you lead anyone else?. Let’s take a few minutes to discuss what it looks like to be a leader, especially of yourself!

Read full story

Bottom Line

How often do you stop to think about life? Not life in general, but your entire life?. If you are like many of us, you are probably thinking, “When would I find time to do something like that?” Do we really have so little time today that we can’t stop for a few minutes to think about the most important thing in our life — the actual life we are living?

Read full story

You Say You Can't?

Have you ever thought, “I can’t do that” or “That is something I could never do”? Such thoughts are common, but from where do they come?. Let’s look at some causes of what you say you can, can’t, or won’t do and a way to turn some of these around.

Read full story

Your Team

Do you feel all alone in life at times? On your own, with no one to help?. Wouldn’t it be great to have some people on your team? Someone to pitch in now and then. Someone to lend a little helping hand. How might your life improve with a few teammates?

Read full story

Two Important Words

What if you suddenly learned you have been seeing life in black and white when you could see it in color?. Let’s look at the difference between the two ways of seeing and explore a simple way to change your sight from black and white to full Technicolor!

Read full story

Creating

Do you think of yourself as a creator? Well, believe it or not, you are! Let me explain. Every living thing on earth creates something during its life. For humankind, desires alone create a great deal. Our work creates income which creates many other things. Each of us is making (creating) a life in which we create relationships, families, friends, and so on. Love itself is a co-creation between the lover and the loved. Can you imagine a life without the warmth and love of another? If you are married with children, your marriage creates a union from which you create offspring.

Read full story

Control the Weather

How’s the weather where you are today? Not the weather outside, but in the room you are in or within a few feet of you. If you are in an office or a meeting, pay attention to the atmosphere in the room. Is it heavy or light, somber or joyous, serious or flippant, stormy or calm, positive or negative, genuine or insincere? How’s the atmosphere in your place of work in general? How about in your car, at home, with your spouse, or with customers?

Read full story
3 comments

Choosing

With the number of choices we make daily, you would think everyone would be a decision-making expert! We know that is not true. But what about those important choices? It would seem we would at least develop real expertise in making them. But that doesn’t ring true either, does it?

Read full story
1 comments

Writing Freedom

Let’s travel back to the time before keyboards and computers. You may think this was long, long ago, but it was not. The invention of the first word processor happened in 1971. For many baby boomers, that was yesterday! Those were the analog days when all you had was pen and paper and maybe a manual typewriter if you were fortunate.

Read full story

View of the World

Who doesn’t love the simple things in life? That first cup of coffee in the morning, the smell of fresh air, being with the one you love, and the many other beautiful experiences we have.

Read full story
1 comments

Finding Wisdom

Who doesn’t want to be wise? Who doesn’t want to be wealthy? Is it possible to have each in abundance? Let’s look at these two fascinating subjects — wealth and wisdom, to see what we can uncover!

Read full story
1 comments

Emotions

Have you ever experienced one of those eye-opening things that dramatically affects your life? They don’t come very often, do they?. Something that can have this effect on you is furthering your understanding of what makes us humans so unique. While the answer is in our brains, it is not in our thoughts. Without getting too sciencey, let’s look at how two significant parts of the brain affect how we think, behave, and see, influencing our entire being. We will then look at how you can use this to improve your life significantly!

Read full story
1 comments

Improving Life

Are you one of the fortunate few who seems to get a lot done, easily accomplishing what you want? Or are you, like many, struggling to get through each day?. What if there were a straightforward lesson we could learn from some of the most successful and significant people to have ever lived? What lesson? The best you will ever find! Read on to learn more!

Read full story

Multitasking

Have you ever considered how much of your day is spent on autopilot? You find yourself driving somewhere, lost in thought, and suddenly you arrive with little memory of how you got there! Or you left home and wondered if you locked the door, closed the garage, or turned the oven off. How about going somewhere and realizing you left your wallet at home?

Read full story

Living Life

Photo byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexelsbeen. Where do you find inspiration? Having written and published more than 800 pieces on Medium, I would say quotes have easily inspired more than half of my articles. Little is more powerful in the English language than a well-formed sentence or two that captures the essence of a subject.

Read full story

They Can Change

Is it possible to “make” another person change? If you have tried, you know it is not an easy thing to do. Some insist it is impossible to change someone else, but some do not agree. Not only is it possible, but it is more straightforward than you may realize. All you need is the secret.

Read full story

Failing Forward

How do you view failures at work and in your life? Do you see them as final or perhaps fatal? Or do you see them as a new beginning or possibly an opportunity? Let’s explore these two directions and see where they can take us.

Read full story

Decisions

Decisions, decisions, decisions. So many decisions every week, every day, every hour. Did you know the average adult makes an estimated 35,000 decisions every day? Whether you believe the number or not, there is no question we are constantly making decisions. Life is so full of them that most go unnoticed.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy