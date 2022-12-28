Photo by Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

Do you think of yourself as a creator? Well, believe it or not, you are! Let me explain.

Every living thing on earth creates something during its life. For humankind, desires alone create a great deal. Our work creates income which creates many other things. Each of us is making (creating) a life in which we create relationships, families, friends, and so on. Love itself is a co-creation between the lover and the loved. Can you imagine a life without the warmth and love of another? If you are married with children, your marriage creates a union from which you create offspring.

You say, “Maybe those things involve creating, but how do they make me a creator?” To find out, read on!

You are a creator

Like many of us, you may be unaware of how often you create something. It will change your life when you realize and embrace that you are a creator and can create almost anything you desire.

Let’s start with the number one reason you are a creator. According to Gallup , 81% of Americans believe in God. If you are one of the 81%, scripture tells us He created us in His image. God is a creator if there ever was one! Since He created us to be like Him, we, too, are creators.

Yes, every human being is a creator, creating many things in their lives each day. You create something of value every day at work, or you will not have a job for long. Working creates the income you need to live in modern society. You create meals from what this income purchases. You create goodwill, or possibly disfavor, with the many people you interact with daily.

Every relationship exists in a constant state of creation. This includes the feelings and emotions accompanying each relationship. Just think how amazing it is to continually create a relationship with your spouse until you are well into your 90s!

If you play an instrument, you may not have created the songs you play, but you create music (or at least sound) by playing them.

Why do you think vacation and time off are known as recreation? Do they not help you relax, restore, and re-create yourself?

Reading, writing, and more

As a reader, what you read creates a great deal in your mind. Look at the new ideas and things you never thought of before that are created by reading, even if they are only fantasy. Reading increases your vocabulary, uncovers new perspectives, helps you learn new things, and have fresh thoughts you otherwise would not have. All of these are acts of creating.

Writing is itself an act of creating unless you enjoy plagiarizing. Some writers realize they are creators, but some do not. Unfortunately, most fields of endeavor do not see themselves as creators outside of the arts.

Yet every living and breathing creature creates just by being alive. All living things create waste products (some of which will go unmentioned.) Breathing itself creates the waste product of carbon dioxide! Some might say you are a walking, talking, breathing pollution machine like every other animal on earth!

Creating

Although you may not consider yourself a creator, the fact that you are is irrefutable. We are all creators! Accepting this fact instead of ignoring it can change your life.

Creating is a simple process, yet creating well is not always easy. Sure, you can sit down and create a 500-word article with little effort, but unless you think deeply, poring over your words, writing, and rewriting to perfect it, what you produce may not have much value. Yet when we write a creation of great value, oh wow! What an incredible feeling of accomplishment, not to mention the possible reward you can receive from your efforts.

What applies to writing applies to your job, whatever that job is. You can put in your hours at work creating something of minimal value to keep your job, or you can do more. What employer would not appreciate what you create each day when you put your heart into it to do your best?

When you begin appreciating what you create, you take creating to the next level. It is here that you can start creating extraordinary results and value.

Appreciation

Appreciation is sometimes misunderstood and confused with thankfulness and gratitude. To understand the power of these three words and clear up the differences, let’s look at their definitions from the Oxford Languages dictionary.

Gratitude — Feeling or showing an appreciation of kindness; thankful. Received or experienced with gratitude; welcome.

Thankfulness — Pleased and relieved. Expressing gratitude and relief.

Appreciation — Recognition and enjoyment of the good qualities of someone or something. A full understanding of a situation. Increase in monetary value.

One way to look at the three words is that gratitude leads to thankfulness based on feelings and emotions, each of which leads to appreciation. Appreciation is the cognitive recognition and understanding of the value of something. It leads us to increase the value of those things we appreciate, which include what we create. In other words:

What you appreciate appreciates!

The more you apply the mindset of appreciating to what you create, the more you will receive from your creations.

Example

Let’s look at writing through the lens of appreciation. You receive value when you sit down, create, and publish an article you created. What value? Plenty! Besides money, you can receive acceptance, recognition, respect, acknowledgments, accolades, awards, friends, and followers, to name a few.

But as a writer, there is no greater value than appreciating the creation you made. This creation is part of you, from your mind, written by your hands, and deserves to be valued! Not in an arrogant, selfish way, but with gratitude and thankfulness!

How often do you take the time to appreciate something you have created? Try it and receive those amazing feelings and emotions created by your appreciation!

Appreciation in action

Something I recommend you do after each creation, no matter how small, is to pause, look at it, and appreciate it! This creation came from you, your thoughts, your hands, and your heart! When you truly come to appreciate your creation, you will see it through the eyes of love. It is your creation, your baby, and nothing on earth is more powerful than love!

Like anything you love, don’t hold on too tight. Release it — put it forth into the world! As the eagle pushes the eaglet out of the nest high above the ground, do so with your creation to help it soar. Or, in human terms — as you release your children into the world, release your creation into its world. Releasing your creation is an act of love and freedom. Love your creation. Be completely selfless!

Once you have set it free, step back, look at, admire and appreciate what you have created. Let it inspire and fuel your creativity for your next creation.

Create your legacy

Think about the legacy so many writers leave. The thousands of books and writings left by individuals like you and me are a treasure. They encourage us on our sometimes challenging roads in this life. They help us think, grow, mature and become better people. You can join those who have left their legacy by releasing your creations into the world.

Think of the legacy you can create! Those words from your heart and mind can live far beyond you. They can touch the hearts and minds of others into the distant future. Imagine the people you may help because of your writing. Little is more inspiring than that!

Final thoughts

If you take some time and look for it, you will find more potential for creating than you have ever dreamed. If you are one of those fortunate people who work with words, never forget — you are a creator in the truest sense.

Always remember the foundational truth that what you appreciate appreciates (and conversely, what you do not appreciate depreciates.)

Live a rich and fulfilling life by applying your understanding of creating to everything, especially in those all-important relationships.

See the bright future for your creations unfolding before you. See them in your mind and heart and in the words you write. Now, go forth and create. Leave that legacy for those who come after you!