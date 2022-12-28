Creating

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24AvSw_0jvzLDkM00
Photo byPhoto by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

Do you think of yourself as a creator? Well, believe it or not, you are! Let me explain.

Every living thing on earth creates something during its life. For humankind, desires alone create a great deal. Our work creates income which creates many other things. Each of us is making (creating) a life in which we create relationships, families, friends, and so on. Love itself is a co-creation between the lover and the loved. Can you imagine a life without the warmth and love of another? If you are married with children, your marriage creates a union from which you create offspring.

You say, “Maybe those things involve creating, but how do they make me a creator?” To find out, read on!

You are a creator

Like many of us, you may be unaware of how often you create something. It will change your life when you realize and embrace that you are a creator and can create almost anything you desire.

Let’s start with the number one reason you are a creator. According to Gallup, 81% of Americans believe in God. If you are one of the 81%, scripture tells us He created us in His image. God is a creator if there ever was one! Since He created us to be like Him, we, too, are creators.

Yes, every human being is a creator, creating many things in their lives each day. You create something of value every day at work, or you will not have a job for long. Working creates the income you need to live in modern society. You create meals from what this income purchases. You create goodwill, or possibly disfavor, with the many people you interact with daily.

Every relationship exists in a constant state of creation. This includes the feelings and emotions accompanying each relationship. Just think how amazing it is to continually create a relationship with your spouse until you are well into your 90s!

If you play an instrument, you may not have created the songs you play, but you create music (or at least sound) by playing them.

Why do you think vacation and time off are known as recreation? Do they not help you relax, restore, and re-create yourself?

Reading, writing, and more

As a reader, what you read creates a great deal in your mind. Look at the new ideas and things you never thought of before that are created by reading, even if they are only fantasy. Reading increases your vocabulary, uncovers new perspectives, helps you learn new things, and have fresh thoughts you otherwise would not have. All of these are acts of creating.

Writing is itself an act of creating unless you enjoy plagiarizing. Some writers realize they are creators, but some do not. Unfortunately, most fields of endeavor do not see themselves as creators outside of the arts.

Yet every living and breathing creature creates just by being alive. All living things create waste products (some of which will go unmentioned.) Breathing itself creates the waste product of carbon dioxide! Some might say you are a walking, talking, breathing pollution machine like every other animal on earth!

Creating

Although you may not consider yourself a creator, the fact that you are is irrefutable. We are all creators! Accepting this fact instead of ignoring it can change your life.

Creating is a simple process, yet creating well is not always easy. Sure, you can sit down and create a 500-word article with little effort, but unless you think deeply, poring over your words, writing, and rewriting to perfect it, what you produce may not have much value. Yet when we write a creation of great value, oh wow! What an incredible feeling of accomplishment, not to mention the possible reward you can receive from your efforts.

What applies to writing applies to your job, whatever that job is. You can put in your hours at work creating something of minimal value to keep your job, or you can do more. What employer would not appreciate what you create each day when you put your heart into it to do your best?

When you begin appreciating what you create, you take creating to the next level. It is here that you can start creating extraordinary results and value.

Appreciation

Appreciation is sometimes misunderstood and confused with thankfulness and gratitude. To understand the power of these three words and clear up the differences, let’s look at their definitions from the Oxford Languages dictionary.

  • Gratitude — Feeling or showing an appreciation of kindness; thankful. Received or experienced with gratitude; welcome.
  • Thankfulness — Pleased and relieved. Expressing gratitude and relief.
  • Appreciation — Recognition and enjoyment of the good qualities of someone or something. A full understanding of a situation. Increase in monetary value.

One way to look at the three words is that gratitude leads to thankfulness based on feelings and emotions, each of which leads to appreciation. Appreciation is the cognitive recognition and understanding of the value of something. It leads us to increase the value of those things we appreciate, which include what we create. In other words:

What you appreciate appreciates!

The more you apply the mindset of appreciating to what you create, the more you will receive from your creations.

Example

Let’s look at writing through the lens of appreciation. You receive value when you sit down, create, and publish an article you created. What value? Plenty! Besides money, you can receive acceptance, recognition, respect, acknowledgments, accolades, awards, friends, and followers, to name a few.

But as a writer, there is no greater value than appreciating the creation you made. This creation is part of you, from your mind, written by your hands, and deserves to be valued! Not in an arrogant, selfish way, but with gratitude and thankfulness!

How often do you take the time to appreciate something you have created? Try it and receive those amazing feelings and emotions created by your appreciation!

Appreciation in action

Something I recommend you do after each creation, no matter how small, is to pause, look at it, and appreciate it! This creation came from you, your thoughts, your hands, and your heart! When you truly come to appreciate your creation, you will see it through the eyes of love. It is your creation, your baby, and nothing on earth is more powerful than love!

Like anything you love, don’t hold on too tight. Release it — put it forth into the world! As the eagle pushes the eaglet out of the nest high above the ground, do so with your creation to help it soar. Or, in human terms — as you release your children into the world, release your creation into its world. Releasing your creation is an act of love and freedom. Love your creation. Be completely selfless!

Once you have set it free, step back, look at, admire and appreciate what you have created. Let it inspire and fuel your creativity for your next creation.

Create your legacy

Think about the legacy so many writers leave. The thousands of books and writings left by individuals like you and me are a treasure. They encourage us on our sometimes challenging roads in this life. They help us think, grow, mature and become better people. You can join those who have left their legacy by releasing your creations into the world.

Think of the legacy you can create! Those words from your heart and mind can live far beyond you. They can touch the hearts and minds of others into the distant future. Imagine the people you may help because of your writing. Little is more inspiring than that!

Final thoughts

If you take some time and look for it, you will find more potential for creating than you have ever dreamed. If you are one of those fortunate people who work with words, never forget — you are a creator in the truest sense.

Always remember the foundational truth that what you appreciate appreciates (and conversely, what you do not appreciate depreciates.)

Live a rich and fulfilling life by applying your understanding of creating to everything, especially in those all-important relationships.

See the bright future for your creations unfolding before you. See them in your mind and heart and in the words you write. Now, go forth and create. Leave that legacy for those who come after you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# current# natoinal# interesting# learning

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2662 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Control the Weather

How’s the weather where you are today? Not the weather outside, but in the room you are in or within a few feet of you. If you are in an office or a meeting, pay attention to the atmosphere in the room. Is it heavy or light, somber or joyous, serious or flippant, stormy or calm, positive or negative, genuine or insincere? How’s the atmosphere in your place of work in general? How about in your car, at home, with your spouse, or with customers?

Read full story
3 comments

Choosing

With the number of choices we make daily, you would think everyone would be a decision-making expert! We know that is not true. But what about those important choices? It would seem we would at least develop real expertise in making them. But that doesn’t ring true either, does it?

Read full story
1 comments

Writing Freedom

Let’s travel back to the time before keyboards and computers. You may think this was long, long ago, but it was not. The invention of the first word processor happened in 1971. For many baby boomers, that was yesterday! Those were the analog days when all you had was pen and paper and maybe a manual typewriter if you were fortunate.

Read full story

View of the World

Who doesn’t love the simple things in life? That first cup of coffee in the morning, the smell of fresh air, being with the one you love, and the many other beautiful experiences we have.

Read full story
1 comments

Finding Wisdom

Who doesn’t want to be wise? Who doesn’t want to be wealthy? Is it possible to have each in abundance? Let’s look at these two fascinating subjects — wealth and wisdom, to see what we can uncover!

Read full story
1 comments

Emotions

Have you ever experienced one of those eye-opening things that dramatically affects your life? They don’t come very often, do they?. Something that can have this effect on you is furthering your understanding of what makes us humans so unique. While the answer is in our brains, it is not in our thoughts. Without getting too sciencey, let’s look at how two significant parts of the brain affect how we think, behave, and see, influencing our entire being. We will then look at how you can use this to improve your life significantly!

Read full story
1 comments

Improving Life

Are you one of the fortunate few who seems to get a lot done, easily accomplishing what you want? Or are you, like many, struggling to get through each day?. What if there were a straightforward lesson we could learn from some of the most successful and significant people to have ever lived? What lesson? The best you will ever find! Read on to learn more!

Read full story

Multitasking

Have you ever considered how much of your day is spent on autopilot? You find yourself driving somewhere, lost in thought, and suddenly you arrive with little memory of how you got there! Or you left home and wondered if you locked the door, closed the garage, or turned the oven off. How about going somewhere and realizing you left your wallet at home?

Read full story

Living Life

Photo byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexelsbeen. Where do you find inspiration? Having written and published more than 800 pieces on Medium, I would say quotes have easily inspired more than half of my articles. Little is more powerful in the English language than a well-formed sentence or two that captures the essence of a subject.

Read full story

They Can Change

Is it possible to “make” another person change? If you have tried, you know it is not an easy thing to do. Some insist it is impossible to change someone else, but some do not agree. Not only is it possible, but it is more straightforward than you may realize. All you need is the secret.

Read full story

Failing Forward

How do you view failures at work and in your life? Do you see them as final or perhaps fatal? Or do you see them as a new beginning or possibly an opportunity? Let’s explore these two directions and see where they can take us.

Read full story

Decisions

Decisions, decisions, decisions. So many decisions every week, every day, every hour. Did you know the average adult makes an estimated 35,000 decisions every day? Whether you believe the number or not, there is no question we are constantly making decisions. Life is so full of them that most go unnoticed.

Read full story
1 comments

Handwriting Can Help

Call me old-fashioned, but I love writing with a nice pen. The way the ink flows onto the paper is something no amount of technology can recreate. The permanence of writing on paper makes it unique. Unless physically destroyed, it will be here for hundreds of years, while something in digital form may or may not be around.

Read full story

The Journey

Have you given much thought to your life journey and the path you are on? No two paths are identical, although parts are similar. Some paths are long, while some are short. Most paths twist and turn, moving up and down, with occasional switchbacks. At times we encounter obstacles and detours along the way.

Read full story
1 comments

Maturity

It’s not a pretty sight when someone fails to act their age. We often think, “How immature of them!” Yes, there is a connection between age and maturity, but it is not as strong as you think.

Read full story

Empowering

Would you like to uncover what empowers you to accomplish more and become more in all you do? It is not as difficult as you may think, and in this article, you will learn how to unearth, examine, and strengthen what lies behind this empowerment.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Recentering

We have much to pay attention to in today’s busy world, and while we notice some of what is happening, a great deal passes unnoticed. Our brains limited bandwidth is responsible for this.

Read full story
1 comments

Take a Snapshot

Imagine a simple tool you could use to take a quick snapshot of the current state of your life. Wouldn’t it be great to have such a thing? You will find it in this article. Read on to learn more!

Read full story

Tomorrow

Do you spend much time thinking about the past? What about the present? How about the future? Time is an amazing thing to contemplate. Like a river, it constantly flows into the present, while the present continuously flows into the future.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy