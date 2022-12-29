Control the Weather

Photo by Photo by souvenirpixels from Vecteezy

How’s the weather where you are today? Not the weather outside, but in the room you are in or within a few feet of you.

If you are in an office or a meeting, pay attention to the atmosphere in the room. Is it heavy or light, somber or joyous, serious or flippant, stormy or calm, positive or negative, genuine or insincere? How’s the atmosphere in your place of work in general? How about in your car, at home, with your spouse, or with customers?

While this idea of “indoor weather” may be new to you, let’s look at how it affects you and how to use it to your advantage!

It’s in the atmosphere

For most people, the weather or atmosphere in your immediate vicinity is a new concept. Few are aware the weather around them indoors can be far more important than what is going on outside.

Does the weather change indoors as it does outside? Absolutely. Think of how the atmosphere can change when someone important walks into a room. You can sense the change, can’t you? You also experience a different atmosphere when alone, with another person, or in a group.

How much do you know about this weather? You may be a meteorologist or know a great deal about the weather, but this discussion requires no meteorological degree or similar education.

Let’s simply define weather as “the state of the atmosphere around you.” The atmosphere we are discussing does not involve air temperature, humidity, moisture, wind patterns, or the typical atmospheric conditions of normal weather.

The weather we are discussing is something you can feel and observe, and while you have experienced it many times, you may not have thought of it in this way.

Like outdoor weather, indoor weather depends on the atmosphere. Let’s look at the definition of this alternative atmosphere.

Atmosphere (noun) 2. The pervading tone or mood of a place, situation, or work of art. Oxford Languages

As the indoor atmosphere changes, the indoor weather is affected. The indoor weather correlates to your surroundings, who you are around, and your thoughts, feelings, and emotions.

For example, the weather where I am typing today is relatively calm and pleasant. I have no worries or concerns at the present moment. I feel great, and with the beautiful view of the lake outside the window, how could the indoor weather be anything but nice?

What’s the weather Like?

Let me let you in on a little secret. One of the first things a professional team coach or meeting facilitator learns is how to tell the weather. For them to be effective, they must regularly check it. This weather exists whenever two or more people are together and is easy to gauge at any moment.

Think about the last meeting you attended. What comes to mind about the atmosphere of the room? Another way you could ask this is, what was your take on the emotional field? For our purposes, you can consider the terms atmosphere, weather, and emotional field as synonymous.

Was the meeting heavy, light, tense, playful, pensive, cautious, or exciting? Could you sense anger, fear, contempt, anxiety, curiosity, skepticism, joy, friendliness, or amusement? What was the energy level in the room — low, mild, regular, or high? What about the emotional temperature? Was the room comfortable, warm, hot, sweltering, boiling, chilly, cold, or freezing?

If none of these descriptions fit, describe the atmosphere in your own words.

The weather report of a meeting I was recently in could be described as warm and friendly, upbeat, with a sense of peace and calm, while also being rather exciting. The weather was perfect! I was not the only one to see it that way, as when I named what I thought the atmosphere was, everyone else felt the same. It was a good meeting.

“Whatever matters to human beings, trust is the atmosphere in which it thrives.” Sissela Bok (1934-present)

I have been in meetings where you could feel the heaviness in the room, the coldness, the bitterness, the competition, the fear, and the anger. I would describe some of these meetings as stormy and uncomfortable! The outcomes were not always that great.

What about the weather when you are with someone you care about deeply, say your spouse? Think about the last time you were together. When my wife and I had coffee this morning, the emotional field or weather in the room was almost perfect. I felt a deep sense of peace, caring, and love. Although it was hot outside, the weather we enjoyed indoors could not have been better.

“A loving atmosphere in your home is the foundation for your life.” Dalai Lama (1935-present)

Now think of a time when the weather was not so good. It could have been when you argued with your spouse or someone significant. How was the weather? It can often be bad and stormy, with a strong wind of discontent. You can bet it was likely the same for the other person as these things are usually experienced by each person similarly.

Forecasting and influencing the weather

Let’s consider an upcoming meeting you plan to attend. Using what you have just learned about the weather, what is your forecast for the weather during this meeting? Remember, you contribute to or create the weather by what you bring into the meeting — your attitude, demeanor, expectations, emotions, etc. Will this actually influence its weather? You bet, especially in a smaller group. The fewer people involved, the greater your influence on the atmosphere, while your impact on a much larger system may be negligible.

Now that you know a little about telling the weather, what do you want to do with it?

Considering most meetings are between two or only a few people, you and they greatly influence the weather and, therefore, the outcome. How can you use this new understanding to create better, more enjoyable, and more productive meetings?

Final thoughts

Can you imagine what it would be like to control the weather outdoors? While that would be difficult at best but likely impossible, you can see how easy it is to influence this other type of weather, whether alone or with other people.

“Create a friendly atmosphere on the inside and outside [of yourself].” Jeffrey Gitomer (1946-present)

The more often you pay attention to the weather when alone or with others, the more awareness you will build. In no time, you can become an expert at predicting and possibly changing and controlling the weather. Imagine the power in that! Become a positive influence on the weather wherever you go and with those you are around.

Why not start taking control of the weather in your life and with every relationship immediately? You can do it if you want, so have some fun and try it!