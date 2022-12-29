Control the Weather

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXTK2_0jvzGZAZ00
Photo byPhoto by souvenirpixels from Vecteezy

How’s the weather where you are today? Not the weather outside, but in the room you are in or within a few feet of you.

If you are in an office or a meeting, pay attention to the atmosphere in the room. Is it heavy or light, somber or joyous, serious or flippant, stormy or calm, positive or negative, genuine or insincere? How’s the atmosphere in your place of work in general? How about in your car, at home, with your spouse, or with customers?

While this idea of “indoor weather” may be new to you, let’s look at how it affects you and how to use it to your advantage!

It’s in the atmosphere

For most people, the weather or atmosphere in your immediate vicinity is a new concept. Few are aware the weather around them indoors can be far more important than what is going on outside.

Does the weather change indoors as it does outside? Absolutely. Think of how the atmosphere can change when someone important walks into a room. You can sense the change, can’t you? You also experience a different atmosphere when alone, with another person, or in a group.

How much do you know about this weather? You may be a meteorologist or know a great deal about the weather, but this discussion requires no meteorological degree or similar education.

Let’s simply define weather as “the state of the atmosphere around you.” The atmosphere we are discussing does not involve air temperature, humidity, moisture, wind patterns, or the typical atmospheric conditions of normal weather.

The weather we are discussing is something you can feel and observe, and while you have experienced it many times, you may not have thought of it in this way.

Like outdoor weather, indoor weather depends on the atmosphere. Let’s look at the definition of this alternative atmosphere.

Atmosphere (noun) 2. The pervading tone or mood of a place, situation, or work of art. Oxford Languages

As the indoor atmosphere changes, the indoor weather is affected. The indoor weather correlates to your surroundings, who you are around, and your thoughts, feelings, and emotions.

For example, the weather where I am typing today is relatively calm and pleasant. I have no worries or concerns at the present moment. I feel great, and with the beautiful view of the lake outside the window, how could the indoor weather be anything but nice?

What’s the weather Like?

Let me let you in on a little secret. One of the first things a professional team coach or meeting facilitator learns is how to tell the weather. For them to be effective, they must regularly check it. This weather exists whenever two or more people are together and is easy to gauge at any moment.

Think about the last meeting you attended. What comes to mind about the atmosphere of the room? Another way you could ask this is, what was your take on the emotional field? For our purposes, you can consider the terms atmosphere, weather, and emotional field as synonymous.

Was the meeting heavy, light, tense, playful, pensive, cautious, or exciting? Could you sense anger, fear, contempt, anxiety, curiosity, skepticism, joy, friendliness, or amusement? What was the energy level in the room — low, mild, regular, or high? What about the emotional temperature? Was the room comfortable, warm, hot, sweltering, boiling, chilly, cold, or freezing?

If none of these descriptions fit, describe the atmosphere in your own words.

The weather report of a meeting I was recently in could be described as warm and friendly, upbeat, with a sense of peace and calm, while also being rather exciting. The weather was perfect! I was not the only one to see it that way, as when I named what I thought the atmosphere was, everyone else felt the same. It was a good meeting.

“Whatever matters to human beings, trust is the atmosphere in which it thrives.” Sissela Bok (1934-present)

I have been in meetings where you could feel the heaviness in the room, the coldness, the bitterness, the competition, the fear, and the anger. I would describe some of these meetings as stormy and uncomfortable! The outcomes were not always that great.

What about the weather when you are with someone you care about deeply, say your spouse? Think about the last time you were together. When my wife and I had coffee this morning, the emotional field or weather in the room was almost perfect. I felt a deep sense of peace, caring, and love. Although it was hot outside, the weather we enjoyed indoors could not have been better.

“A loving atmosphere in your home is the foundation for your life.” Dalai Lama (1935-present)

Now think of a time when the weather was not so good. It could have been when you argued with your spouse or someone significant. How was the weather? It can often be bad and stormy, with a strong wind of discontent. You can bet it was likely the same for the other person as these things are usually experienced by each person similarly.

Forecasting and influencing the weather

Let’s consider an upcoming meeting you plan to attend. Using what you have just learned about the weather, what is your forecast for the weather during this meeting? Remember, you contribute to or create the weather by what you bring into the meeting — your attitude, demeanor, expectations, emotions, etc. Will this actually influence its weather? You bet, especially in a smaller group. The fewer people involved, the greater your influence on the atmosphere, while your impact on a much larger system may be negligible.

Now that you know a little about telling the weather, what do you want to do with it?

Considering most meetings are between two or only a few people, you and they greatly influence the weather and, therefore, the outcome. How can you use this new understanding to create better, more enjoyable, and more productive meetings?

Final thoughts

Can you imagine what it would be like to control the weather outdoors? While that would be difficult at best but likely impossible, you can see how easy it is to influence this other type of weather, whether alone or with other people.

“Create a friendly atmosphere on the inside and outside [of yourself].” Jeffrey Gitomer (1946-present)

The more often you pay attention to the weather when alone or with others, the more awareness you will build. In no time, you can become an expert at predicting and possibly changing and controlling the weather. Imagine the power in that! Become a positive influence on the weather wherever you go and with those you are around.

Why not start taking control of the weather in your life and with every relationship immediately? You can do it if you want, so have some fun and try it!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# weather# natoinal# current# recent event

Comments / 3

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2663 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Creating

Do you think of yourself as a creator? Well, believe it or not, you are! Let me explain. Every living thing on earth creates something during its life. For humankind, desires alone create a great deal. Our work creates income which creates many other things. Each of us is making (creating) a life in which we create relationships, families, friends, and so on. Love itself is a co-creation between the lover and the loved. Can you imagine a life without the warmth and love of another? If you are married with children, your marriage creates a union from which you create offspring.

Read full story

Choosing

With the number of choices we make daily, you would think everyone would be a decision-making expert! We know that is not true. But what about those important choices? It would seem we would at least develop real expertise in making them. But that doesn’t ring true either, does it?

Read full story
1 comments

Writing Freedom

Let’s travel back to the time before keyboards and computers. You may think this was long, long ago, but it was not. The invention of the first word processor happened in 1971. For many baby boomers, that was yesterday! Those were the analog days when all you had was pen and paper and maybe a manual typewriter if you were fortunate.

Read full story

View of the World

Who doesn’t love the simple things in life? That first cup of coffee in the morning, the smell of fresh air, being with the one you love, and the many other beautiful experiences we have.

Read full story
1 comments

Finding Wisdom

Who doesn’t want to be wise? Who doesn’t want to be wealthy? Is it possible to have each in abundance? Let’s look at these two fascinating subjects — wealth and wisdom, to see what we can uncover!

Read full story
1 comments

Emotions

Have you ever experienced one of those eye-opening things that dramatically affects your life? They don’t come very often, do they?. Something that can have this effect on you is furthering your understanding of what makes us humans so unique. While the answer is in our brains, it is not in our thoughts. Without getting too sciencey, let’s look at how two significant parts of the brain affect how we think, behave, and see, influencing our entire being. We will then look at how you can use this to improve your life significantly!

Read full story
1 comments

Improving Life

Are you one of the fortunate few who seems to get a lot done, easily accomplishing what you want? Or are you, like many, struggling to get through each day?. What if there were a straightforward lesson we could learn from some of the most successful and significant people to have ever lived? What lesson? The best you will ever find! Read on to learn more!

Read full story

Multitasking

Have you ever considered how much of your day is spent on autopilot? You find yourself driving somewhere, lost in thought, and suddenly you arrive with little memory of how you got there! Or you left home and wondered if you locked the door, closed the garage, or turned the oven off. How about going somewhere and realizing you left your wallet at home?

Read full story

Living Life

Photo byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexelsbeen. Where do you find inspiration? Having written and published more than 800 pieces on Medium, I would say quotes have easily inspired more than half of my articles. Little is more powerful in the English language than a well-formed sentence or two that captures the essence of a subject.

Read full story

They Can Change

Is it possible to “make” another person change? If you have tried, you know it is not an easy thing to do. Some insist it is impossible to change someone else, but some do not agree. Not only is it possible, but it is more straightforward than you may realize. All you need is the secret.

Read full story

Failing Forward

How do you view failures at work and in your life? Do you see them as final or perhaps fatal? Or do you see them as a new beginning or possibly an opportunity? Let’s explore these two directions and see where they can take us.

Read full story

Decisions

Decisions, decisions, decisions. So many decisions every week, every day, every hour. Did you know the average adult makes an estimated 35,000 decisions every day? Whether you believe the number or not, there is no question we are constantly making decisions. Life is so full of them that most go unnoticed.

Read full story
1 comments

Handwriting Can Help

Call me old-fashioned, but I love writing with a nice pen. The way the ink flows onto the paper is something no amount of technology can recreate. The permanence of writing on paper makes it unique. Unless physically destroyed, it will be here for hundreds of years, while something in digital form may or may not be around.

Read full story

The Journey

Have you given much thought to your life journey and the path you are on? No two paths are identical, although parts are similar. Some paths are long, while some are short. Most paths twist and turn, moving up and down, with occasional switchbacks. At times we encounter obstacles and detours along the way.

Read full story
1 comments

Maturity

It’s not a pretty sight when someone fails to act their age. We often think, “How immature of them!” Yes, there is a connection between age and maturity, but it is not as strong as you think.

Read full story

Empowering

Would you like to uncover what empowers you to accomplish more and become more in all you do? It is not as difficult as you may think, and in this article, you will learn how to unearth, examine, and strengthen what lies behind this empowerment.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Recentering

We have much to pay attention to in today’s busy world, and while we notice some of what is happening, a great deal passes unnoticed. Our brains limited bandwidth is responsible for this.

Read full story
1 comments

Take a Snapshot

Imagine a simple tool you could use to take a quick snapshot of the current state of your life. Wouldn’t it be great to have such a thing? You will find it in this article. Read on to learn more!

Read full story

Tomorrow

Do you spend much time thinking about the past? What about the present? How about the future? Time is an amazing thing to contemplate. Like a river, it constantly flows into the present, while the present continuously flows into the future.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy