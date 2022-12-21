Choosing

Photo by Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

With the number of choices we make daily, you would think everyone would be a decision-making expert! We know that is not true.

But what about those important choices? It would seem we would at least develop real expertise in making them. But that doesn’t ring true either, does it?

Let’s discuss these many choices to see if we can separate the wheat from the chaff.

Choices, choices, choices

Making so many choices daily, with some sources claiming the average person makes 35,000, why don’t we learn from them? But, you say, “there is no way we make that many choices, and if we did, how many of them matter?” Great question! How many of these types of choices matter? Not many.

What about those other choices? You know, the ones that matter. Those that impact our lives and the lives of others? Crucial choices. How expert are we at making them? Apparently, not very. How do we know this?

The evidence is in the lives we live. Some make better choices and reap tremendous benefits from them. Yet that is a small number compared to the entire population.

“Our lives are fashioned by our choices. First we make our choices. Then our choices make us.” Anne Frank (1929–1945)

Own your choices

When you were younger, hopefully, you chose to go to school or learn a trade. If you did and applied yourself, you likely have created a good life for your family.

Your situation is probably far different if you sought no education, no training, and learned no fundamental skills. For those who wander through life from job to job, building no expertise, getting by, it is by choice, isn’t it? But you say, “I didn’t choose anything!” I hate to be the one to break it to you, but yes, you did. You chose not to make a choice or choices to build the expertise needed to live in today’s society. In other words:

To not choose is still a choice!

You just chose not to do instead of to do. You chose not to plan instead of to plan.

“If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail!” Benjamin Franklin (1706–1790)

As a person with free will, your life comes from your choices. What you have and where you are is because of the choices you have already made. Even if you accept the choices of others, they remain your choices. You are simply choosing to choose their choices.

Until you own your choices, those in society consider you immature and irresponsible. At least those in society who are mature and responsible, that is.

“When you have to make a choice and don’t make it, that in itself is a choice.” William James (1842–1910)

“Wow, Bill. You are being a bit hard, aren’t you?”

Perhaps, perhaps not. If you believe in reality and what I have written offends you, I am sorry you are offended by truth.

When making choices that affect our lives and the lives of others, we need to be direct. Beating around the bush does no one any good. It only compromises the truth to placate someone with what you think they want to hear. Another word for compromising the truth is lying.

Every choice moves something

When you recognize every choice you make moves you toward, or away from something, you gain a fundamental understanding of choices.

Every choice made or not made moves something in your life.

Let’s forget about our many unconscious choices and focus on choices that matter by looking at two examples.

Example 1

Do you realize you make a choice when you ignore someone, especially someone close to you? That someone could be your spouse, for example. When you choose to ignore them and their needs, you move away from them, and they move away from you. When you choose to love them, listen to them, take them seriously, and make a point to kiss them before leaving to work each day, you move toward them, and they move toward you.

What result do you expect when you choose to let things in your marriage be and make no effort? Are you moving toward or away from them?

Example 2

Now let’s apply this concept to your work. When you choose to have a good attitude, to do good work, to help others, and so on, you move toward these things, and their rewards move toward you. If you choose to have a lousy attitude, to do the minimum required, and not to help others, you move away from them, and the rewards move away from you.

What result do you expect when you choose to let things in your job be and make no effort? Are you moving toward or away from it?

Life always flows

One thing we cannot choose is to speed up or slow down life or time. But we do choose everything we do within them. Because life and time are always flowing, every decision you make or do not make also flows.

Each choice flows into the past once made, and its effect flows into the future to create something. That means every choice matters. No exceptions.

Since every choice counts, better to make good choices rather than poor ones, don’t you think?

Your choices create your future

Why not consider the choices you make that impact your future? Give them some thought. A few such choices include what you choose to:

  • Do at work, at home, when alone, etc.
  • Say when you speak to others (especially your loved ones)
  • Say to yourself
  • Feed your mind
  • Allow before your eyes
  • Eat or not eat
  • Maintain your physical health
  • Maintain your psychological health
  • Maintain your spiritual health
  • Believe
  • Improve yourself (education, skills, knowledge, wisdom, etc.)

While this list is short, everything on it significantly impacts your future. What else would you add?

Why not work on your ability to become an expert in making these kinds of choices? You get plenty of practice every day, and practice makes perfect. But remember:

Good practice can make you good. Excellent practice can make you excellent. Poor practice will make you poor.

Why not strive to master making good choices? Can you see how this will help you master your life?

Final thoughts

Yes, it is true. Your choices help you create a good or not-so-good life. The outcome of your choices creates and moves you toward good or bad circumstances.

While you can attempt to make as few choices as possible, you cannot avoid the reality of this impact on your life. You always make a choice, whether you act or not, and the choice is always yours.

Heed these words of wisdom from an ancient Greek philosopher:

“For what is the best choice for each individual is the highest it is possible for him to achieve.” Aristotle (c. 384–322 BC)

Whether you make it or not, the choice is yours, so why not make it?

