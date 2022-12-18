Finding Wisdom

Bill Abbate

Who doesn’t want to be wise? Who doesn’t want to be wealthy? Is it possible to have each in abundance? Let’s look at these two fascinating subjects — wealth and wisdom, to see what we can uncover!

Wealth

Can you imagine what it would be like to be the wealthiest person in the world 3,000 years ago? No modern conveniences, cars, planes, or ways of getting around other than by horse, palanquin, chariot, carriage, or boat. Considering they had few real roads, and none were smooth, you would not travel very far in a day, even if you could tolerate the conditions.

Imagine a world without universal currency and where few, if any, coins existed. How would you spend some of that wealth? You could only trade, barter, purchase, or take what you wanted, so your options were largely limited.

You could have the largest castle or building in the world, but running water inside was scarce, and none had central heating and air conditioning. And what about a toilet, much less toilet paper?

Such conditions and inconveniences are almost unimaginable to many of us. Sadly, billions of people live in similar conditions today but in poverty.

Just think, practically everyone in any first or second-world country has more conveniences than the wealthiest people up to the past few hundred years!

Solomon, the wealthiest person to have ever lived, died about 3,000 years ago (c. 990 BC to c. 931 BC.) His estimated wealth at the time made him a trillionaire, far wealthier than anyone today, and the only trillionaire in history!

Yet what exists of that wealth today? A few remnants of some structures are about all, and we still talk about him today if you consider that part of his wealth.

I would rather live an average life today than be super wealthy then! How about you?

Wisdom

Hand in hand with Solomon’s riches was his wisdom. He is said to have been the wisest person ever to live. While he was not a perfect man, few dispute his wisdom.

Where did Solomon get such incredible wealth and wisdom? The Bible clearly states Solomon asked for it:

Solomon’s Request

“Now, Lord God, Your promise to my father David is fulfilled, for You have made me king over a people as numerous as the dust of the earth. Now give me wisdom and knowledge, so that I may go out and come in before this people, for who can rule this great people of Yours?” 2 Chronicles 1:9–10 NASB

God’s Response

“Then God said to Solomon, ‘Because this was in your heart, and you did not ask for riches, wealth, or honor, or the life of those who hate you, nor did you even ask for long life, but you asked for yourself wisdom and knowledge so that you may rule My people over whom I have made you king, wisdom and knowledge have been granted to you. I will also give you riches, wealth, and honor, such as none of the kings who were before you has possessed, nor will those who will come after you.’” 2 Chronicles 1:11–12 NASB

Solomon was the son of David and Bathsheba. Each of these men, as kings, is mentioned in many books in the bible. Some of Solomon’s words are in the books of Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, and Song of Songs. These books comprise a large part of the Wisdom Books in the Bible.

An article such as this can only begin to scratch the surface of Solomon’s wisdom. His words contain so much wisdom that it would take a lifetime to grasp even a part. But every time you read Solomon’s words, you will benefit!

As a sample of Solomon’s wisdom in the Bible, let’s look at four quick topics:

Advice for Living

He counsels us to watch where we go and what we do in life:

“Watch the path of your feet
and all your ways will be established.
Do not turn to the right nor to the left;
turn your foot from evil.” Proverbs 4:26–27 NASB

Advice on rearing children:

Few can go wrong following Solomon’s method:

“Train up a child in the way he should go, even when he is old he will not depart from it.” Proverbs 22:6 NASB

Advice on giving:

Have you noticed the theme of selflessness in Solomon’s life? He could have asked for anything but was selfless in his request. It is little wonder he mentions those in need:

“If you give to the poor, your needs will be supplied! But a curse upon those who close their eyes to poverty.” Proverbs 28:27 TLB

Do you see the promise made to us in this verse? Much of Solomon’s wisdom shows us its benefits, many of which are promises.

The importance of joy:

Medical science and psychology are still learning how true the following verses, written 3000 years ago, are today:

“A joyful heart is good medicine (causes good healing), but a broken spirit dries up the bones.” Proverbs 17:22 NASB

And -

“A joyful heart makes a cheerful (good) face, But when the heart is sad, the spirit is broken.” Proverbs 15:13 NASB

Final thoughts

There is far more to learn from Solomon, the countless books written about him, and the large volume of wisdom in the Bible. If learning from the wisest and wealthiest interests you, I suggest you start by reading one of the Wisdom Books. I love the book of proverbs for its short, pithy verses dripping with wisdom.

Who knows, you may discover the One person in history who is even wiser than Solomon! Care to guess who He is?

Devote a few minutes to read and digest a verse or two a day, and you will be amazed at your growth in a year. To make your reading more impactful, read and discuss a verse with one or two others to further strengthen your learning and theirs and your relationships! As Solomon said:

“Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.” Ecclesiastes 4:12 NIV

One of the saddest things today is how much information there is and how little wisdom exists in the world. Most renowned philosophers died hundreds or thousands of years ago. Who is picking up their mantle? If the world could use anything right now, it is wisdom.

“The beginning of wisdom is: Acquire wisdom; And with all your acquiring, get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7 NASB

How much wisdom are you gaining each day, month, and year? It is easy to increase your wisdom, but it takes a bit of wisdom to commit to learning and experiencing it! If that isn’t enough to motivate you, how about the potential to gain great wealth as you grow in wisdom?

Will you be one of the few people of wisdom on the earth, or will you join the masses in ignorance? I hope you choose the former!

