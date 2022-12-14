Photo by Photo by Hernan Pauccara from Pexels

Have you ever experienced one of those eye-opening things that dramatically affects your life? They don’t come very often, do they?

Something that can have this effect on you is furthering your understanding of what makes us humans so unique. While the answer is in our brains, it is not in our thoughts. Without getting too sciencey, let’s look at how two significant parts of the brain affect how we think, behave, and see, influencing our entire being. We will then look at how you can use this to improve your life significantly!

The brain

Did you know different parts of your brain control your thoughts and actions? Yes, the thinking part of our brain is invaluable, but this other part of the brain makes each of us unique and drives our actions.

Together these two parts of the brain serve different purposes. One is slow, while the other is lightning quick. The two parts are often in a power struggle. The great thing is you can learn to control your brain so it will work better for you.

While physically, we have numerous neurons in our brain (86b), many also exist in our heart (40k+) and gut (100k+). Is it any wonder we often describe such things as “a broken heart” or “a feeling in our gut”? Let’s save a more in-depth discussion of this for another day and focus on the two parts of the brain in our skull that control the rational and emotional.

Most of our rational thinking occurs in the cerebrum, while our emotions occur in the limbic system.

An easy way to view these two parts of the brain is:

Cerebrum — includes the neocortex, which is the cognitive, thinking, logical, reasoning, and rational part of the brain and is responsible for analytic thought and language.

Limbic system — processes emotions, responsible for behaviors and decision making, yet have no capacity for language. This portion of the brain operates 200 times faster than our neocortex!

Logic, emotions, and heart

Can you imagine a life lived without emotions? If you could live purely by logic, it would dehumanize you. You may as well be a computer!

No human being can live this way entirely, including Joe Friday! Emotions affect everyone, regardless of how much we favor logic.

There is a metaphorical connection between emotions and the heart. This heart, however, is not a physical, beating heart but is something that lies on the other side of logic. By the way, the word heart is often used interchangeably with emotion.

Many researchers have studied how emotions influence our lives. You may have heard of Emotional Intelligence (EI) , which is largely about how we interact with others and how well we know ourselves. Volumes of information and studies exist on the subject of EI. Yet most of us remain ignorant of the influence of emotions on every part of our lives. Not to mention how our EI affects the lives of others!

Emotional Intelligence is a subject worth studying to understand yourself and others better. In the coaching profession, we often help people move from only thinking about things to experiencing them. To accomplish this, the person must incorporate their entire being, meaning their brain, body, and emotions.

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.” Helen Keller (1880–1968)

Real change in life involves the whole person, not just the ability to think analytically. Emotions provide valuable information outside of cold hard facts. It is in our emotions that we really live life.

Emotions, heart, and sight

We are emotional beings, and denying it is to deny reality. But in total, we are both thinking (rational) and emotional beings.

“I wish I could make him understand that a loving good heart is riches enough, and that without it intellect is poverty.” Mark Twain (1835–1910)

If we see things only with logical thinking, we see narrowly, through blinders, with limited perspective. We see far more broadly with our entire being.

Sure, we can gain additional perspectives through thinking alone — yet without incorporating our whole being, we will miss opportunities to broaden our perspectives meaningfully.

The first step to seeing (understanding) more of yourself is embracing both your rational thought and heartfelt emotions. Anything less severely restricts what you see and understand.

To reason (using the cerebrum) requires setting aside emotions. To operate this way in the world means focusing on the facts and what you can verify with your senses. Sometimes, this is the right approach. If your finances are in disarray, your bank account is empty, and you have maxed out your credit cards, then — despite how emotional you become about your situation — you need to be rational to make plans to rectify it.

If you allow emotions like fear to enter such a situation, they can overwhelm you and hold you back. Yet used properly, your emotions can propel you forward into a new plan that can create a solution.

Observing emotions

Let’s consider a simple thing you can do to observe how emotions drive your life. Think of a recent event at work or home and look for the emotions involved. Following are two personal examples.

Example 1

I had a meeting to review some facts and figures for a project yesterday. While it seemed a straightforward affair, I see many emotions involved in hindsight. They usually are.

Two of my colleagues disagreed about a particular “fact,” and I could feel the tension in the room. I noticed it first in the person’s tone of voice who thought the “fact” was incomplete. He made a good point. Yet the person who presented the information was up in arms trying to defend his presentation.

While this was not a terribly high-conflict situation, it was easy to see the emotions involved. My emotions started getting hijacked during this time, but I kept my mouth shut.

Fortunately, each of these men had reasonable EI and came to an agreement. Had they not been so emotionally attuned, it could have escalated with a great deal of conflict. Thankfully this was not so! This encounter reminded me emotions truly are contagious!

Example 2

Another situation that happened to me recently flooded me with emotions. A man came into a mostly empty restaurant where my wife and I were having an early dinner and asked if I owned a white car of a certain make. I said yes, and he told me he had just backed into it!

The car was less than two months old! I intentionally parked in an empty section of the parking lot to keep my doors from getting dinged. My first reaction was not pleasant. I thought, “What kind of an idiot would back into a car in a nearly empty parking lot?”

Then it hit me. I had also backed into a car outside my garage door! But I wasn’t an idiot. I was in a hurry and neglectful. The gentleman seemed genuinely sorry, so what could I do? After calming down, we exchanged insurance info and obtained a police report to ensure the repairs happened. Then, when nothing was left to do, I returned to enjoying dinner with my wife.

Dealing with emotions

Knowing when to curb your emotions and when to use them will help you handle difficult situations far better.

By paying attention to the emotions involved, you learn far more about what is happening than when you only see what appears on the surface. It’s like the difference between reading a meeting transcript and being present to witness the participants’ enthusiasm, resistance, and commitment.

Start noticing your emotions and others’ emotions, and you will be amazed at what you learn and how it can change your life.

The main thing to be aware of with your emotions is how much faster your limbic system is (200 times!) than your rational thinking. If you do not notice when you are emotionally triggered, you can react so quickly that you will regret it afterward. Do whatever you can to stop, slow down, and let the thinking part of your brain catch up with those super fast, overwhelming emotions.

To convince yourself this is the right thing to do, think about how immaturely you act when you allow your emotions to blind you and lash out at someone. Be mature and responsible for every word and action you take. To overcome unchecked emotions, you can train yourself not to react immediately by taking simple advice from one of our country’s founders. Heed his wisdom, and you will save a ton of regret.

“When angry count to ten before you speak. If very angry, count to one hundred.” Thomas Jefferson (1743–1826)

Final thoughts

The bottom line is to pay attention to both the facts and the words you hear or read, the tone of voice, the body language, and the atmosphere. The more you pay careful attention to each encounter with another human being, the more you’ll notice how emotions underlie everything.

Emotions are vital because they drive the outcome of almost everything in life, so why not begin paying attention to them?

Heed the following wisdom from a great American author and minister:

“You change your life by changing your heart.” Max Lucado (1955-present)

To live a good, full life, get in tune with your thinking, emotions, heart, body, and very being, using each to the best of your ability. You and everyone in your life, especially those you love, will be thankful!