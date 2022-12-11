They Can Change

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkR9r_0jeIQQjU00
Photo byPhoto by Ross Findon on Unsplash

Is it possible to “make” another person change? If you have tried, you know it is not an easy thing to do. Some insist it is impossible to change someone else, but some do not agree. Not only is it possible, but it is more straightforward than you may realize. All you need is the secret.

Let’s look at this secret and how you can use it.

Making others change

You have heard it a thousand times, “You can’t make someone change.” It makes sense since you have no control over them or their behavior.

Note there is a difference between making someone change and coercing or forcing them to do something. You cannot make them change their minds or want to change other than by duress, which is no way to treat another person.

Only they have the power to change themselves if they want. I bet you wonder, “How is it possible to change them then?

While you can’t force another person to change, there is a way to create change in them, essentially accomplishing the same effect.

Helping others change

During my career and life, I have helped many people change. Some of them did not want to change initially but change they did. They had little choice because of the secret. And no, it did not involve blackmail!

I bet you have helped people change as well.

Instead of the futile attempt to “make” them change by force, let’s look at a better, less direct way to “help” them change.

Changing “make” to “help” modifies the equation significantly!

Using an indirect approach results in change that would never happen otherwise.

Direct vs. indirect influence

The foundation of the secret to helping another person change is indirect influence. Direct influence through coercion requires force or threat; indirect influence requires neither.

You can sum up the difference between the two as follows:

  • Direct influence — an attempt to make someone change through coercion. This requires them to change to be effective.
  • Indirect influence — an attempt to help someone change through persuasion. This requires you to change to be effective.

The secret to changing others

The first thing needed to help others change is to shift your perspective from “making” to “helping.” Helping a person change is the result of indirect influence since the onus is on you to change yourself first, to affect them later.

Incorporating an attitude of helping with indirect influence creates the secret.

The secret:

By changing yourself in the right way, you make it desirable for them to want to change.

You can also state it as:

When you change, they change.

Yes, they will respond with a good, permanent change when you change something in yourself that facilitates it.

But what is this change exactly? What does it involve?

Many claim all change happens in relationships. So far, I have yet to find an exception to this.

Since change involves relationships, what does every relationship have in common? Thoughts and behaviors! Yes, the change you must make is always in your thoughts and behaviors.

When you behave differently, they respond accordingly.

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” Jimmy Dean (1928–2010)

Making it practical

It’s true everything in your life is affected when you change, including other people. You are the variable. Changing your thoughts and behaviors — how you act, speak, who you are, and what you do changes your world and everyone it touches. Those closest to you will be affected most.

“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.” Leo Tolstoy (1828–1910)

Let’s look at some practical examples of how the secret works.

Example 1 — Changing how others treat you

I learned this first lesson as a young man. I had a foul mouth until I became a Christian at 25. When they say someone “cusses like a sailor,” believe me, I cussed worse than a sailor. The funny thing is, I had served in the US Navy, but that had little to do with my foul mouth!

The change in me was so profound its effect was far-reaching. It influenced my younger siblings, family, and friends. Merely changing the words that came out of my mouth changed my life and everything in it.

Those who knew me noticed the change, and it, in turn, affected them. I changed so radically that others quit cursing around me, and if they slipped, they would apologize! They knew I had become a Christian and witnessed my change, which changed how they were in my presence.

Their change came from understanding who I was becoming and observing my new behaviors.

The key to changing another person is for them to see you alter your behaviors. By indirect influence, I changed, then they changed,

Despite learning this lesson in my mid-twenties, it did not stop me from trying to make people change. That transition happened later as I advanced in my career.

“Change the way you look at things and the things you look at change.” Wayne W. Dyer (1940–2015)

Example 2 — Changing your spouse or a friend

How can you change a close friend or spouse? Again, since you can’t make them change directly, you must ask yourself, “What can I change in me that will produce the result I want in them?”

A frequent yet straightforward thing plaguing many marriages is the loss of closeness and intimacy. Anyone with sense knows forcing your spouse to change is impossible.

Since all change “out there” begins in you, what can you work on changing in yourself to help your spouse change? You successfully created closeness and intimacy when you first met and married. Take a close look at who you are now and how you behave. Then, compare this to who you were back then and how your behaviors have changed.

Face it, you have both changed, but forget about your spouse; this is about you.

Think back to the early years when you met and married. Like most couples, you could not spend enough time together. You would have done anything for them. As the old song says, you would swim the deepest sea, climb the highest hill, and all that kind of stuff.

It is easy to figure out what you need to do to change. The doing is the difficult part. You have likely built habits and patterns affecting who you are in the marriage that will take some effort to break.

Imagine the effect it will have if you can remember the value you had for your spouse back then and once again begin to appreciate them like that. Even a slight change in yourself, such as paying attention to every word they speak, can significantly affect them. It’s the change in you that results in the change in them.

Start with something small. Keep changing, and don’t stop! Your marriage will not only reawaken; your life will improve dramatically. If you are willing to change, that is!

“A wise man changes his mind, a fool never will.” Spanish Proverb

Final thoughts

There you have it. You can create change in anyone you are around if you are willing to change yourself.

Examine what you want, and change your thoughts and behaviors to alter who you are. Your world and everything in it will change as a result.

There are countless opportunities to change yourself to facilitate change in your work and personal life. Choose one small behavior to experiment with, and watch those around you change as you change!

I leave you with some final words of wisdom and ask you to consider how they apply to your life.

“Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.” — Jalaluddin Mevlana Rumi (1127–1273)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# current# publishing

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2646 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Emotions

Have you ever experienced one of those eye-opening things that dramatically affects your life? They don’t come very often, do they?. Something that can have this effect on you is furthering your understanding of what makes us humans so unique. While the answer is in our brains, it is not in our thoughts. Without getting too sciencey, let’s look at how two significant parts of the brain affect how we think, behave, and see, influencing our entire being. We will then look at how you can use this to improve your life significantly!

Read full story

Improving Life

Are you one of the fortunate few who seems to get a lot done, easily accomplishing what you want? Or are you, like many, struggling to get through each day?. What if there were a straightforward lesson we could learn from some of the most successful and significant people to have ever lived? What lesson? The best you will ever find! Read on to learn more!

Read full story

Multitasking

Have you ever considered how much of your day is spent on autopilot? You find yourself driving somewhere, lost in thought, and suddenly you arrive with little memory of how you got there! Or you left home and wondered if you locked the door, closed the garage, or turned the oven off. How about going somewhere and realizing you left your wallet at home?

Read full story

Living Life

Photo byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexelsbeen. Where do you find inspiration? Having written and published more than 800 pieces on Medium, I would say quotes have easily inspired more than half of my articles. Little is more powerful in the English language than a well-formed sentence or two that captures the essence of a subject.

Read full story

Failing Forward

How do you view failures at work and in your life? Do you see them as final or perhaps fatal? Or do you see them as a new beginning or possibly an opportunity? Let’s explore these two directions and see where they can take us.

Read full story

Decisions

Decisions, decisions, decisions. So many decisions every week, every day, every hour. Did you know the average adult makes an estimated 35,000 decisions every day? Whether you believe the number or not, there is no question we are constantly making decisions. Life is so full of them that most go unnoticed.

Read full story
1 comments

Handwriting Can Help

Call me old-fashioned, but I love writing with a nice pen. The way the ink flows onto the paper is something no amount of technology can recreate. The permanence of writing on paper makes it unique. Unless physically destroyed, it will be here for hundreds of years, while something in digital form may or may not be around.

Read full story

The Journey

Have you given much thought to your life journey and the path you are on? No two paths are identical, although parts are similar. Some paths are long, while some are short. Most paths twist and turn, moving up and down, with occasional switchbacks. At times we encounter obstacles and detours along the way.

Read full story
1 comments

Maturity

It’s not a pretty sight when someone fails to act their age. We often think, “How immature of them!” Yes, there is a connection between age and maturity, but it is not as strong as you think.

Read full story

Empowering

Would you like to uncover what empowers you to accomplish more and become more in all you do? It is not as difficult as you may think, and in this article, you will learn how to unearth, examine, and strengthen what lies behind this empowerment.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Recentering

We have much to pay attention to in today’s busy world, and while we notice some of what is happening, a great deal passes unnoticed. Our brains limited bandwidth is responsible for this.

Read full story
1 comments

Take a Snapshot

Imagine a simple tool you could use to take a quick snapshot of the current state of your life. Wouldn’t it be great to have such a thing? You will find it in this article. Read on to learn more!

Read full story

Tomorrow

Do you spend much time thinking about the past? What about the present? How about the future? Time is an amazing thing to contemplate. Like a river, it constantly flows into the present, while the present continuously flows into the future.

Read full story

Circumstances

How familiar are you with the seemingly ordinary, everyday word circumstance? Are you aware of the depth and breadth of its effects on and in our lives? Let’s ask and answer some questions to better understand the word and its impact.

Read full story

They Don't Work

Who doesn’t want to get rich in a hurry? Wouldn’t it be great to find a real shortcut to wealth? Plenty of people claim such things exist. Can they deliver?. Let’s look at the possibilities and reality of such claims.

Read full story

Real Character

Is character important in today’s world? Has its original meaning and intention been forgotten? It appears so. Why is this?. When you think of the word character, what image comes to mind? Is it a character in a television show or movie? Maybe it’s that character who played the class clown in school or someone you know who is a real character at work?

Read full story

An Attitude

While there are many ways to fail and succeed, it’s not hard to nail down the types of behavior that lead to these outcomes. Let’s look at four such behaviors and how they work for and against us.

Read full story

Who is Better?

Have you ever looked up to or idolized someone, only to be let down? Was the person famous, or did you know them personally?. How about now? Is there anyone you look up to or idolize? What are the chances this person is not all you think they are? Could your view of them be distorted?

Read full story

Attitude Can Help or Hurt

What else is there to learn about attitude? Everyone knows a good attitude is good and a bad one is bad, so what more is there to say? Plenty!. You will find the greatest truths about the most important subjects were there at the beginning. Let’s go back to one of the first people to discuss attitude and teach about it in the United States.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy