Failing Forward

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcQQv_0jeINHDM00
Photo byImage by 0fjd125gk87 from Pixabay

How do you view failures at work and in your life? Do you see them as final or perhaps fatal? Or do you see them as a new beginning or possibly an opportunity? Let’s explore these two directions and see where they can take us.

The direction of failure

Have you considered the six primary directions you can move in life — left, right, up, down, forward, and backward? What does this have to do with failing, you ask? Everything, and not just about failing, but about life in general!

Life is constantly taking us in different directions, whether in our jobs, personal lives, relationships, or you name it.

Many of us experience failure as something that diminishes or takes us down, or as a setback moving us back. But is this perception accurate?

How often do you succeed at anything on your first attempt? Give that some thought, and you will conclude, as many others have, that failing is a prerequisite to success!

As is so often said, “failure precedes success.”

Do you know anyone who has never experienced a failure in life? Of course, that is a silly question. Such a mythical creature has never existed. Every human being experiences failure throughout life!

Has the thought ever crossed your mind that you could put failure to use? You can and you should, as failing is unavoidable so long as you are breathing!

You have few basic choices when it comes to failing. You can accept failure as a natural part of life and growth or try to deny it. In other words, you can accept failure as moving you forward or stopping you, which forces you backward.

Which would you rather do, fail forward or fail backward? You have a choice, and no one can make it for you.

When you realize every success requires failure somewhere along the way, you can begin working on your mindset to change how you view it.

Can you really fail forward?

I recall the first time I heard of the concept of failing forward around the turn of the last century. John Maxwell had just published a book titled Failing Forward. Being a fan of his, I purchased it immediately.

Has much changed in the past 20+ years? No, Maxwell’s book is as relevant today as it was then and will remain relevant as long as we imperfect human beings exist!

Like Maxwell’s other books, it is well-written, clear, and easy to understand. I believe a copy of it should be in everyone’s personal library.

Since failure precedes success, how many times should you accept it? Every person is unique in their capabilities and capacities, so the answer is as individual as you are. The choice is yours, after all!

Have you heard of Thomas Watson? He gave up his first job, teaching, after one day! As a young door-to-door salesman, he went into a pub to have a drink to celebrate a successful sale. While in the pub, someone stole his horse and buggy with all the company’s equipment. His termination from the company followed swiftly.

Watson later opened a butcher shop in Buffalo, New York. The shop failed soon afterward, leaving him broke with no job. After many attempts to join NCR, they finally hired him.

Despite his many failures, Watson eventually co-founded one of the most successful companies in history, IBM!

Let’s look at a few other people who failed forward into success.

Failure turned to success

Everyone knows the story of Thomas Edison and his 10,000 failed experiments before he succeeded in making a usable electric light bulb. In his youth, his teachers told him he was “too stupid to learn anything.” Yet Edison went on to hold more than a thousand patents. He showed them!

Did you know that James Dyson created 5,126 failed prototypes before his vacuum succeeded? Dyson is worth more than $4.5b today. That certainly is failing forward!

How about Sylvester Stallone? He withstood 1500 rejections trying to sell his script and himself as Rocky. This famous and successful film and actor went on to spawn seven sequels to his original script, raking in $1.7b!

Then there is Abraham Lincoln. His failures were many and well-documented. After serving in the Army at the rank of private, he later became a self-taught lawyer. Lincoln then rose to the highest office in the land, above every general, as Commander in Chief of the military and President of the United States.

Steppingstones to success

The old saying that failures are stepping stones to success could not be more accurate. Every person experiences failure in life. What you do on the other side of failing makes the difference.

What would life be without the ability to learn from our failures? All of us need the seeds of failure to grow future success.

“Every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit.” Napoleon Hill (1883–1970)

Do not allow yourself to become risk-averse. To do so will doom you to a mediocre life. Failing is part of being human and is part of the process of success!

“Failure is part of the process of success. People who avoid failure also avoid success.” Robert T. Kiyosaki (1947-present)

The old saying goes, “to err is human, to forgive divine.” Likewise, to fail is human, and to forgive oneself for failing is a requirement for success. All one must do to forgive themselves is to understand failing moves them toward what they want. One of the most important things to remember about failing is “failing does not make you a failure!” Keep stumbling forward while enjoying the journey!

“Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” Winston Churchill (1874–1965)

Those who succeed don’t give up. Instead, they push forward and move under, over, or around obstacles in their way. It takes tenacity and faith not to give up or give in.

“Winners never quit, and quitters never win.” Vince Lombardi (1913–1970)

Since the only way to fail is to give up or give in, so long as you keep trying, you have not lost!

“There is no failure except in no longer trying.” Elbert Hubbard (1856–1915)

A common trait in successful people is courage. The courage to take the risk. The courage to turn a deaf ear to the naysayers. The courage to see it through to the end.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” Winston Churchill (1874–1965)

Final thoughts

I hope you now view failing differently. If not, please reread this article with an open mind and heart. My sole intent in writing about failing is to help people overcome the fear of it so they can move into the good life that awaits them from this simple mindset change.

I challenge you to take the following words to heart. They will change your life!

“Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker. Failure is delay, not defeat. It is a temporary detour, not a dead end. Failure is something we can avoid only by saying nothing, doing nothing, and being nothing.” Denis Waitley (1933-present)

Now go forth and fail forward into your next success!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# current# publishing

Comments / 0

Published by

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
2646 followers

More from Bill Abbate

Emotions

Have you ever experienced one of those eye-opening things that dramatically affects your life? They don’t come very often, do they?. Something that can have this effect on you is furthering your understanding of what makes us humans so unique. While the answer is in our brains, it is not in our thoughts. Without getting too sciencey, let’s look at how two significant parts of the brain affect how we think, behave, and see, influencing our entire being. We will then look at how you can use this to improve your life significantly!

Read full story

Improving Life

Are you one of the fortunate few who seems to get a lot done, easily accomplishing what you want? Or are you, like many, struggling to get through each day?. What if there were a straightforward lesson we could learn from some of the most successful and significant people to have ever lived? What lesson? The best you will ever find! Read on to learn more!

Read full story

Multitasking

Have you ever considered how much of your day is spent on autopilot? You find yourself driving somewhere, lost in thought, and suddenly you arrive with little memory of how you got there! Or you left home and wondered if you locked the door, closed the garage, or turned the oven off. How about going somewhere and realizing you left your wallet at home?

Read full story

Living Life

Photo byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexelsbeen. Where do you find inspiration? Having written and published more than 800 pieces on Medium, I would say quotes have easily inspired more than half of my articles. Little is more powerful in the English language than a well-formed sentence or two that captures the essence of a subject.

Read full story

They Can Change

Is it possible to “make” another person change? If you have tried, you know it is not an easy thing to do. Some insist it is impossible to change someone else, but some do not agree. Not only is it possible, but it is more straightforward than you may realize. All you need is the secret.

Read full story

Decisions

Decisions, decisions, decisions. So many decisions every week, every day, every hour. Did you know the average adult makes an estimated 35,000 decisions every day? Whether you believe the number or not, there is no question we are constantly making decisions. Life is so full of them that most go unnoticed.

Read full story
1 comments

Handwriting Can Help

Call me old-fashioned, but I love writing with a nice pen. The way the ink flows onto the paper is something no amount of technology can recreate. The permanence of writing on paper makes it unique. Unless physically destroyed, it will be here for hundreds of years, while something in digital form may or may not be around.

Read full story

The Journey

Have you given much thought to your life journey and the path you are on? No two paths are identical, although parts are similar. Some paths are long, while some are short. Most paths twist and turn, moving up and down, with occasional switchbacks. At times we encounter obstacles and detours along the way.

Read full story
1 comments

Maturity

It’s not a pretty sight when someone fails to act their age. We often think, “How immature of them!” Yes, there is a connection between age and maturity, but it is not as strong as you think.

Read full story

Empowering

Would you like to uncover what empowers you to accomplish more and become more in all you do? It is not as difficult as you may think, and in this article, you will learn how to unearth, examine, and strengthen what lies behind this empowerment.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Recentering

We have much to pay attention to in today’s busy world, and while we notice some of what is happening, a great deal passes unnoticed. Our brains limited bandwidth is responsible for this.

Read full story
1 comments

Take a Snapshot

Imagine a simple tool you could use to take a quick snapshot of the current state of your life. Wouldn’t it be great to have such a thing? You will find it in this article. Read on to learn more!

Read full story

Tomorrow

Do you spend much time thinking about the past? What about the present? How about the future? Time is an amazing thing to contemplate. Like a river, it constantly flows into the present, while the present continuously flows into the future.

Read full story

Circumstances

How familiar are you with the seemingly ordinary, everyday word circumstance? Are you aware of the depth and breadth of its effects on and in our lives? Let’s ask and answer some questions to better understand the word and its impact.

Read full story

They Don't Work

Who doesn’t want to get rich in a hurry? Wouldn’t it be great to find a real shortcut to wealth? Plenty of people claim such things exist. Can they deliver?. Let’s look at the possibilities and reality of such claims.

Read full story

Real Character

Is character important in today’s world? Has its original meaning and intention been forgotten? It appears so. Why is this?. When you think of the word character, what image comes to mind? Is it a character in a television show or movie? Maybe it’s that character who played the class clown in school or someone you know who is a real character at work?

Read full story

An Attitude

While there are many ways to fail and succeed, it’s not hard to nail down the types of behavior that lead to these outcomes. Let’s look at four such behaviors and how they work for and against us.

Read full story

Who is Better?

Have you ever looked up to or idolized someone, only to be let down? Was the person famous, or did you know them personally?. How about now? Is there anyone you look up to or idolize? What are the chances this person is not all you think they are? Could your view of them be distorted?

Read full story

Attitude Can Help or Hurt

What else is there to learn about attitude? Everyone knows a good attitude is good and a bad one is bad, so what more is there to say? Plenty!. You will find the greatest truths about the most important subjects were there at the beginning. Let’s go back to one of the first people to discuss attitude and teach about it in the United States.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy