How do you view failures at work and in your life? Do you see them as final or perhaps fatal? Or do you see them as a new beginning or possibly an opportunity? Let’s explore these two directions and see where they can take us.

The direction of failure

Have you considered the six primary directions you can move in life — left, right, up, down, forward, and backward? What does this have to do with failing, you ask? Everything, and not just about failing, but about life in general!

Life is constantly taking us in different directions, whether in our jobs, personal lives, relationships, or you name it.

Many of us experience failure as something that diminishes or takes us down, or as a setback moving us back. But is this perception accurate?

How often do you succeed at anything on your first attempt? Give that some thought, and you will conclude, as many others have, that failing is a prerequisite to success!

As is so often said, “failure precedes success.”

Do you know anyone who has never experienced a failure in life? Of course, that is a silly question. Such a mythical creature has never existed. Every human being experiences failure throughout life!

Has the thought ever crossed your mind that you could put failure to use? You can and you should, as failing is unavoidable so long as you are breathing!

You have few basic choices when it comes to failing. You can accept failure as a natural part of life and growth or try to deny it. In other words, you can accept failure as moving you forward or stopping you, which forces you backward.

Which would you rather do, fail forward or fail backward? You have a choice, and no one can make it for you.

When you realize every success requires failure somewhere along the way, you can begin working on your mindset to change how you view it.

Can you really fail forward?

I recall the first time I heard of the concept of failing forward around the turn of the last century. John Maxwell had just published a book titled Failing Forward. Being a fan of his, I purchased it immediately.

Has much changed in the past 20+ years? No, Maxwell’s book is as relevant today as it was then and will remain relevant as long as we imperfect human beings exist!

Like Maxwell’s other books, it is well-written, clear, and easy to understand. I believe a copy of it should be in everyone’s personal library.

Since failure precedes success, how many times should you accept it? Every person is unique in their capabilities and capacities, so the answer is as individual as you are. The choice is yours, after all!

Have you heard of Thomas Watson? He gave up his first job, teaching, after one day! As a young door-to-door salesman, he went into a pub to have a drink to celebrate a successful sale. While in the pub, someone stole his horse and buggy with all the company’s equipment. His termination from the company followed swiftly.

Watson later opened a butcher shop in Buffalo, New York. The shop failed soon afterward, leaving him broke with no job. After many attempts to join NCR, they finally hired him.

Despite his many failures, Watson eventually co-founded one of the most successful companies in history, IBM!

Let’s look at a few other people who failed forward into success.

Failure turned to success

Everyone knows the story of Thomas Edison and his 10,000 failed experiments before he succeeded in making a usable electric light bulb. In his youth, his teachers told him he was “too stupid to learn anything.” Yet Edison went on to hold more than a thousand patents. He showed them!

Did you know that James Dyson created 5,126 failed prototypes before his vacuum succeeded? Dyson is worth more than $4.5b today. That certainly is failing forward!

How about Sylvester Stallone? He withstood 1500 rejections trying to sell his script and himself as Rocky. This famous and successful film and actor went on to spawn seven sequels to his original script, raking in $1.7b!

Then there is Abraham Lincoln. His failures were many and well-documented. After serving in the Army at the rank of private, he later became a self-taught lawyer. Lincoln then rose to the highest office in the land, above every general, as Commander in Chief of the military and President of the United States.

Steppingstones to success

The old saying that failures are stepping stones to success could not be more accurate. Every person experiences failure in life. What you do on the other side of failing makes the difference.

What would life be without the ability to learn from our failures? All of us need the seeds of failure to grow future success.

“Every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit.” Napoleon Hill (1883–1970)

Do not allow yourself to become risk-averse. To do so will doom you to a mediocre life. Failing is part of being human and is part of the process of success!

“Failure is part of the process of success. People who avoid failure also avoid success.” Robert T. Kiyosaki (1947-present)

The old saying goes, “to err is human, to forgive divine.” Likewise, to fail is human, and to forgive oneself for failing is a requirement for success. All one must do to forgive themselves is to understand failing moves them toward what they want. One of the most important things to remember about failing is “failing does not make you a failure!” Keep stumbling forward while enjoying the journey!

“Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” Winston Churchill (1874–1965)

Those who succeed don’t give up. Instead, they push forward and move under, over, or around obstacles in their way. It takes tenacity and faith not to give up or give in.

“Winners never quit, and quitters never win.” Vince Lombardi (1913–1970)

Since the only way to fail is to give up or give in, so long as you keep trying, you have not lost!

“There is no failure except in no longer trying.” Elbert Hubbard (1856–1915)

A common trait in successful people is courage. The courage to take the risk. The courage to turn a deaf ear to the naysayers. The courage to see it through to the end.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” Winston Churchill (1874–1965)

Final thoughts

I hope you now view failing differently. If not, please reread this article with an open mind and heart. My sole intent in writing about failing is to help people overcome the fear of it so they can move into the good life that awaits them from this simple mindset change.

I challenge you to take the following words to heart. They will change your life!

“Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker. Failure is delay, not defeat. It is a temporary detour, not a dead end. Failure is something we can avoid only by saying nothing, doing nothing, and being nothing.” Denis Waitley (1933-present)

Now go forth and fail forward into your next success!