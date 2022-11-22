The journey

Photo by Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Have you given much thought to your life journey and the path you are on? No two paths are identical, although parts are similar. Some paths are long, while some are short. Most paths twist and turn, moving up and down, with occasional switchbacks. At times we encounter obstacles and detours along the way.

“The obstacle in the path becomes the path. Never forget, within every obstacle is an opportunity to improve our condition.” Ryan Holiday (1987-present)

The path of life

With the advantage of hindsight, it is easy to look back at life and determine the path you have traveled. By seeing where you have been, you can better understand where you are going.

The easiest way to understand the path of life concept is to look at an actual life. As I can only speak from my own experience, let’s look at my path to this point. Your path(s) may differ, but the seasons will be similar.

As you move through the following, you may wish to have your journal handy to make some notes about your own path through life.

The Early Years (1–20) — Spring

For most of my youth, I was on the path of growing up, moving around the world as a military brat. A large part of this journey was also on the education path.

An interesting part of this season was living in Asia and Europe for enough years to get a taste of different cultures. There is much more to the world’s various cultures than meets the eye. It can take years to understand those that are different. Spending a few months in another culture cannot do justice to it unless it is similar to your own.

What path were you on for the first 20 or so years of your life? What did you learn from it?

“By choosing our path, we choose our destination.” Anonymous

Early adult years (21–40) — Summer

I went down the military path for a while as a young man. After doing my time, I was discharged before the end of the Vietnam War. I returned to school while simultaneously starting on the career path.

Because jobs were not plentiful where I lived, I entered a business at the very bottom as a laborer. When I took this job, I had no idea I would wind up in the industry for several decades. I was fortunate enough to rise to the highest levels during my career.

What path were, or are you on at this age? What are you learning? What comes next?

“Pay attention to the things you are naturally drawn to. They are often connected to your path, passion, and purpose in life. Have the courage to follow them.” Ruben Chavez (1953-present)

Middle adult years (41–61) — Fall

While continuing on the career path for many years, I walked a parallel path for a time. Losing my wife to cancer when she was only 51 was tough. It took two years to heal from the heartbreak of the event. I hope never to travel that path again as it was exceedingly difficult.

So goes life with its unexpected interruptions. In this season of life, you generally lose more than one person you are close to, to death.

The middle adult years are generally the peak years for your career. If you are in them now, how are they going for you? What other or alternate paths have you had to walk in life? What do you see as your future path?

“Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one.” Pocahontas (1596–1617)

Later adult years (62 and older) — Winter

Many of us baby boomers have arrived on the retirement path, although I have simultaneously straddled other paths as an executive coach, consultant, author, and writer. Is it possible to be on that many paths at once? Yes, and no. Yes, if you are dabbling, but unlikely if you are serious and committed to one path.

While you may think retirement is where you significantly reduce your activity, I have found it to be the opposite. For me, this final path is full of activity and opportunity.

As many enter retirement, they have no problem filling their days with things to do. Some do it with golf, travel, or plain old resting. If you are a lifelong learner, this can be the best time of your life.

Never in history has it been so easy to find something to learn, travel anywhere you wish, or find all the entertainment you could ever desire.

One thing common for most of us during this season is we lose more and more people to that unavoidable thing called death.

How do you see your final path? What do you plan to do? Where will it lead you?

“Everyone has their own path. Walk yours with integrity and wish all others peace on their journey. When your paths merge, rejoice for their presence in your life. When the paths are separated, return to the wholeness of yourself, give thanks for the footprints left on your soul, and embrace the time to journey on your own.” Anonymous

The journey

Did I forget to address the path of life as a whole? Your journey through life? No!

Something to note on this journey is that everyone’s path is narrow at the beginning and widens as you go through life, ultimately narrowing again at the end. The widening occurs as you merge onto other paths, perhaps more appropriately sub-paths, and join adjacent and parallel paths.

“There are many paths but only one journey.” Naomi Judd (1946–2022)

These additional paths add to the width and complexity of your primary path through life. The amazing thing about life is that your life path will widen enough to accommodate as many sub-paths and other paths as needed. The larger life path naturally contains sub-paths for your career, relationships, spirituality, and others.

“Don’t compare your path with anybody else’s. Your path is unique to you.” Ram Dass (1931–2019)

Do you see the paths you are on and where they are going?

As I head into this final season of life, I know my paths will eventually narrow and converge back into the path I have been on since birth. Its final destination is at the end of life on this earth. As a Christian believer, I am thankful that this life’s end is the beginning of a new, eternal life. I can only begin to imagine how wide that path will be!

How do you see your final path in life? Where will it end?

Final thoughts

The path of where you have been, where you are now, and where you are going is up to you. No one else can take your path for you.

If you are not on the path you should be on, do everything you can to correct it as soon as possible. Why waste your precious life heading down the wrong path? You may not wish to go where it takes you!

I ask you to consider this final piece of wisdom and how it applies to your life.

“Pursue some path, however narrow and crooked, in which you can walk with love and reverence.” Henry David Thoreau (1817–1862)